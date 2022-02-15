Abstract
Highlights
The study was carried out on 42 male rats divided into six groups with 7 rats in each group: two control groups, two injury groups and two treatment groups. One of the control groups received a basal diet while the other one was fed a basal diet supplemented with royal jelly (RJ) (100 mg/kg). The two injury groups were given 50 mg/kg and 100 mg/kg fluoride, respectively. The two treatment groups exposed to 50 mg/kg and 100 mg/kg fluoride were both fed basal diets with RJ (100 mg/kg). Lungs were taken for histopathological examination. Spectrophotometric analysis was utilized to determine Malondialdehyde (MDA), catalase (CAT) and glutathione (GSH) activities, and Western blotting technique was used to evaluate the levels of specific proteins. On one hand, our experiments revealed that RJ caused decreased MDA levels, and downregulation of COX-2, Bcl-2, GSK3 and TNF-a protein expressions. On the other hand, rolay jelly caused augmented GSH and CAT activities, as well as upregulated Bax, BDNF, caspase-3, caspase-6, caspase-9 protein expressions in rats injuried by the fluoride exposure. The results suggest that the application of RJ was very likely to have a healing effect on the degenerative changes seen in the examined tissue.
Sodium fluoride activates the extrinsic apoptosis via regulating NOX4/ROS-mediated p53/DR5 signaling pathway in lung cells both in vitro and in vivo.
An extensive body of research has demonstrated that pulmonary toxicity induced by fluoride is related to cell apoptosis. Although induction of death receptor-initiated extrinsic apoptosis by sodium fluoride (NaF) has been reported, its mechanism of action is still not clearly defined. Herein, we found that NaF treatment induced activation of
N-acetylcysteine alleviates fluoride-induced testicular apoptosis by modulating IRE1?/JNK signaling and nuclear Nrf2 activation.
Highlights NaF exposure triggered testicular apoptosis and sex hormonal disruption. NaF exposure increased the expression of ER stress mediators in testis of rat. NAC pretreatment attenuated IRE1?-JNK-mediated apoptosis induced by NaF. The alteration of Nrf2-dependent redox homeostasis was involved in the protective effect of NAC against NaF-induced testicular apoptosis. We previously
Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis and autophagy via the endoplasmic reticulum stress pathway in MC3T3-E1 osteoblastic cells.
Fluorosis and bone pathologies can be caused by chronic and/or excessive fluoride intake. Despite this, few studies have been conducted on the cellular mechanisms underlying osteoblast toxicity in the presence of NaF. Here, we investigated the effects of fluoride on MC3T3-E1 cells. We showed that the proliferation of MC3T3-E1 cells
Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis in H9c2 cardiomyocytes by altering mitochondrial membrane potential and intracellular ROS level
Chronic excessive fluoride intake is known to be toxic, and effects of long-term fluorosis on different organ systems have been examined. However, there are few studies about the effects of fluorosis on cardiovascular systems. Here, we studied the fluoride-induced apoptosis in H9c2 cells and determined the underlying molecular mechanisms including
Effect of fluoride on endocrine tissues and their secretory functions - review.
Highlights Fluoride induce e.g. oxidative stress, apoptosis and inflammation in endocrine tissues. Fluoride causes changes in the level of hormones released from endocrine tissues. Fluoride causes changes in the morphology of endocrine tissues. Abstract The effects of fluoride on endocrine tissues has not been sufficiently explored to date. The current body of
Fluoride Enhances Toxicity of Beryllium
Occupational exposure to beryllium is well-documented to put workers' health at risk. The two principal targets of beryllium poisoning are the respiratory system and the skin. Of all beryllium compounds, beryllium fluoride complexes (including beryllium fluoride and beryllium oxyfluoride) appear to be the most toxic. As shown below, studies dating back
Respiratory Risks from Occupational Fluoride Exposure
Starting in the 1930s, scientists have observed that workers exposed to airborne fluorides suffer from an elevated rate of respiratory disorders. For over 50 years, however, US government and industry scientists made repeated assurances that the allowable level of fluoride dusts and gases in industrial workplaces would not cause any
