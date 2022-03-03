Objective: Present study was designed to explore the efficacy of vitamin C and E (VC&VE) against fluoride mediated testicular, epididymal and spermatozoal anomalies.

Materials and methods: Thirty two adult Wistar rats were divided into four groups. Group-I was control; Group-II received sodium fluoride (NaF) at 15 mg/kg/day dose; Group-III was provided with VC (200 mg/kg/day) and VE (400 mg/kg/day) plus NaF; Group-IV received only VC&VE. Structural integrity and oxidative stress markers (superoxide dismutase, catalase, malondialdehyde and protein carbonyl) of testis and epididymis were assessed. Spermatozoal parameters (count, motility, viability and hypo-osmotic swelling) were evaluated. Testicular functional maker enzymes (acid phosphatase, alkaline phosphatase and lactate dehydrogenase) were also assessed. Integrity of testicular and spermatozoal DNA were evaluated. Testicular fluoride content was measured.

Result: Fluoride induced structural changes and alterations of oxidative stress markers were observed in testis and epididymis. Spermatozoal potentials were altered and reduced activities of testicular functional marker enzymes were observed. Fluoride caused testicular and spermatozoal DNA damages. VC&VE supplementation resulted in protection from all fluoride mediated alterations and helped in attenuating testicular fluoride accumulation.

Conclusion: Antioxidant properties of VC&VE ameliorated fluoride mediated reproductive damages but only supplementation did not exhibit any notable effect compared to control rats.