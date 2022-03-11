Sampling, preparation, and analysis

All collected samples (soil and food crops) were transported to South Africa where preparation and analysis were conducted at the University of Johannesburg, Geology Department, and Agricultural Research Council (ARC) laboratories in Pretoria.

Sample collection and preparation

Food samples Five commonly grown and consumed food crop samples, including three grain-based (maize, green grams, and cowpeas) and two vegetables (kale and cowpeas leaves), were collected in five farms in the southern region of Makueni County (Fig. 1) in January 2020. The samples include the edible parts of the crops (grains and leaves) as shown in Fig. 2. Grain and leaves crop samples were collected to determine how F concentrates in these two food crop types commonly consumed in the area. The samples were collected close to previously sampled drinking water sources which showed elevated F levels up to 7.17 mg/l (Gevera et al., 2020). For each food crop, samples were collected from four spots in the specific farm and mixed to attain a representative sample size of 100 g. The food samples were then stored in plastic bags kept refrigerated until they were ready to submit to the ARC laboratories for analysis. At the laboratory, the samples were crushed and sieved through a 1.4 mm mesh size to attain uniformity and oven-dried for two hours.

Fig. 2 Samples of maize a green grams b cowpeas c grains and leaves of cowpeas leaves d and kale e from Makueni County that were collected for F analysis Full size image

Soil samples 30 soil samples were collected in 30 farms, including those where food crops were sampled from, in December 2018 (20 samples) and January 2020 (10 samples). Farms sampled did not use fertilizers. Samples were collected from four locations in each farm and thoroughly mixed to get a homogenous representative sample size of approximately 500 mg. Each sample was collected by digging a 30 cm hole after the top layer of about 3 cm was removed to prevent the collection of plant material and other debris. The sampling depth chosen was within the root zone of the sampled food crops. Sampling was done distal to homesteads, buildings, and roads to avoid any anthropogenic contamination. The samples were kept in tightly closed plastic bags and later air-dried overnight.

A portion of the soil samples collected during the first field visit (n?=?20) was prepared for XRD analysis at the Spectrum facility of the Faculty of Science at the University of Johannesburg to determine the presence of F-rich minerals in the farm soil which would warrant further F analyses in the soil samples. The samples were air-dried overnight and then crushed using an auger milling machine for three minutes to attain a 100 ?m sieve size before analyzed. Subsequently, after ten more samples were collected during the second field visit, all the soil samples (n?=?30) were submitted to the ARC laboratories for the analysis for water-soluble F concentration.

F analysis

At the ARC laboratories, the five food crops (one sample for each crop) and 30 soil samples were analyzed for F concentration. For both soil and food crop samples, the partial leaching method was used to dissolve the water-soluble F from the soil. The concentrations of F were determined using the EPA Method 300.0 (Pfaff, 1993).

The 1:10 (sample: water) ratio was used for partial dissolution. Five grams of each sample was weighed into a glass beaker and mixed with 50 ml of deionized water. The mixture was shaken in a mechanical shaker for 30 min to liberate the water-soluble F fraction in the samples. The mixture was then filtered into a volumetric flask, and the concentration of F was determined, in triplicate, using a Dionex ICS 1600 ion chromatograph. The standard solution was prepared by dissolving 2.21 g of sodium fluoride (NaF) in deionized water and diluted to 1 L.

Mineralogical analysis

The semi-quantitative abundance of minerals in 20 samples of farm soil material was determined using the Panalytical X’Pert powder diffractometer. The milled soil samples were pressed into sample holders and loaded into the XRD instrument. Operational conditions were: Cu-K ? radiation with the generator settings of 40 mA and 40 kV, and scanning angle range of 4.01 2 – 89.98 2?. The data were collected by the X’Pert-Pro data collection software and interpreted using the X’Pert HighScore Plus software package.

Data analysis

F transfer factor (TF) The concentration of F in the selected food crops is correlated to the water-soluble F values in the farm soil where the crops were grown to determine the transfer factor. The determination of the transfer of potentially harmful elements such as F from the soil to food crops is essential to advise what crops are suitable for cultivation in these specific soils (Gupta & Banerjee, 2011). The TF values were calculated using the following equation, (Rai et al., 2019).

TF?=?Concentration of element in crop-vegetable (mg/kg)/ concentration of element in soil (mg/kg).

F exposure dose F exposure dose associated with consumption of the analyzed food crops is essential to establish the health risk to the local population. The F estimated average daily dose (EADD) linked to the consumption of the five analyzed food crops was calculated from the following equation, (Rizzu et al., 2020):

EADD F ?=?C x DCI x FEC x AF/E.

Where; C is the concentration (mg/kg) of F in the different food crops analyzed.

DCI is the daily calorie intake per person: the values of 90 kcal per day/kg of body weight which is the recommended energy consumption for children below one year and 24 kcal per day/kg of body weight recommended for adolescents and adults (FAO, 2004; Rizzu et al., 2020) were used.

FEC is the food energy contribution of each analyzed food crop. The values of 47% for cereals (maize), 2% for grain legumes, and 3% for vegetables were used, based on their energy contribution to the diet of a study population in Kitui County, north of Makueni (Hansen et al., 2011).

AF is the absorption fraction of F in in the gastro-intestinal tract, where the hypothetical rates of 75 and 100% (Bhattacharya et al., 2017; Rizzu et al., 2020) is adopted. These are the two limits at which F ingested in food is absorbed in the body (Rizzu et al., 2020).

E is the energy contribution of each specific analyzed food crop (Kcal/Kg). The energy contribution (E) of most locally consumed foods in Kenya is reported by FAO and the Government of Kenya (FAO & Government of Kenya, 2018). The E values used (Kcal/kg) for the analyzed food crops (raw and dry) were 3450, 3110, 3130, 30, and 29 for maize, green grams, cowpeas legumes, cowpeas leaves, and kale, respectively.

Calculation of the F EADD values of cooked meals Given that the analyzed food crops are prepared and consumed in several forms by the population in the Makueni County, we determined the F dose associated with different meals commonly consumed in the area. This is because, meals prepared from the same crop or ingredient have different energy values (E), depending on the cooking method, which will in turn impact the F EADD value. A study by FAO and the Government of Kenya (FAO & Government of Kenya, 2018) reports the metabolizable energy values (E) of commonly consumed meals in Kenya.

In the study, the nutrition values of 100 g dry weight of several foods cooked in different ways were determined (FAO & Government of Kenya, 2018). The E values from cooking methods including boiling, steaming, and stir frying (for vegetables) we used to determine the EADD of the analyzed food crops in this study. The methods used in preparing the meals include boiling and draining the water after the meals were cooked, then the nutritional value of the dry cooked meals were determined (FAO & Government of Kenya, 2018).

The energy (E) values in used for the EADD calculations in the current study, as obtained from the FAO and the Government of Kenya (FAO & Government of Kenya, 2018) study are; 1460 for boiled maize, 1410 and 520 for whole maize floor meal (ugali) and porridge, 1160 and 1090 for boiled and stewed green grams, 1170 and 1320 for dry boiled and fresh boiled cowpeas, 280 for cowpeas leaves, and 1150, 1050, and 540 for boiled, steamed, and stir-fried kale as obtained from the Kenyan food nutritional data (FAO & Government of Kenya, 2018).

F health risk assessment The hazard quotient (HQ) associated with the five analyzed food crops was calculated to determine the individual health risk of food dietary F intake using the following formula (Rizzu et al., 2020),

HQ?=?EADD/RfD.

Where; RfD is the reference dose for humans associated with the ‘no observable adverse effect level’ (NOAEL) for F, which is set as 0.06 mg/kg by USEPA (US-EPA, 2003). Then, the cumulative hazard index (HI) was evaluated by adding the HQ of all the five food crops analyzed.

HI?=?HQmaize?+?HQcowpeas?+?HQgreen grams?+?HQkale?+?HQcowpeas leaves.

It should be noted that, the calculated HI is an estimate of only the five analyzed food crops and addition of other F sources into the diet, such as drinking water and beverages, would increase the risk.

Statistical analyses Several statistical analyses were employed to determine the relationships between the different variables in the dataset, these include:

Bar graphs used to visually present F concentrations in different food crops, Spearman’s correlation analysis was used to determine the strength (r value) and significance (p value) of correlation between variable such as F concentrations in farm soils and food crops, Linear correlation graphs were used to correlate the F EADD and the daily energy intake per Kg of body weight of the analyzed food crops to determine the possible health effects of F due to the food consumption. Microsoft Excel and IBM SPSS Statistics 25 were used to determine the statistical characteristics of the data.