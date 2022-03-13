Given the limited availability and heterogeneity of DNT information, i.e., in vivo and in vitro data, and the potential for Bayesian machine learning to investigate chemical-induced DNT, the aim of this investigation was to quantify a simplified, reduced version of the AOP network for neurotoxicity developed by Spînu et al. [23] . The main objective was to predict the probability that a compound induces individual CKEs, in addition to predicting the probability of inducing the AO. The analysis took into account potential correlations and causal relations informed by the key event relationships (KERs) and additional information, such as physicochemical, in silico and in vitro data. This investigation also aimed to explore whether Bayesian hierarchical modelling is fit-for-purpose in chemical risk assessments informed by qAOP models.

Quantitative AOPs (qAOPs) and qAOP networks are increasingly being modelled using probabilistic methods [18] , [19] . Bayesian modelling is an approach that fits, and makes inferences from, data using Bayes’ theorem for variables. Bayes’ theorem is a mathematical formula that transforms the prior, i.e., our knowledge about the data before seeing the data, into posterior distributions based on the evidence provided [20] , [21] . An advantage of this approach, besides the ease of computing predictions and associated uncertainties relating to variables of interest, lies in the reproducibility of the predictions; once the prior beliefs are defined, similar values will be obtained each time the model is run unless new evidence is added [20] , [22] .

Frameworks are required to organise information from NAMs to predict complex toxicological endpoints, including neurotoxicity and DNT. A promising approach to organise DNT information and subsequently use the information to develop a predictive model is provided by the adverse outcome pathway (AOP) concept [12] . An AOP represents a formal description of a series of events from the molecular initiating event(s) (MIE(s)), key events (KEs) at corresponding molecular, cellular, and tissue levels to adverse outcomes (AOs) at organ, organism and population levels [12] . Recent progress in the development of qualitative and quantitative AOPs underlines their utility to design appropriate experiments and computational simulations [13] , [14] . However, as DNT is a complex process with multiple molecular and cellular paths, no single AOP is able to fully explain this complex event. Thus, a network of AOPs allows for a better depiction of the overall mechanistic understanding of DNT than a single AOP. To illustrate this point, given the limited resources available to quantify biological paths of DNT, identification of common key events (CKEs) that intersect the individual paths can assist in the design of testing strategies and in the computational modelling of data-rich biological events [15] . Such CKEs are characterised by high connectivity located, are centrally within the network of AOPs and are essential to link multiple linear AOPs, i.e., MIE(s) to the AO(s) [16] , [17] .

Neurodevelopmental disorders such as impairment of learning and memory, and cognitive dysfunction, are of serious concern due to the health risks and consequences on the developing brain resulting from exposure to exogenous chemicals [1] , [2] , [3] . The assessment of developmental neurotoxicity (DNT) is not a mandatory requirement in the European Union or the United States of America and is not routinely conducted. However, it may be undertaken when data from developmental and/or reproductive toxicity studies on adult animals indicate a possible concern for neurotoxicity [4] . When testing is carried out, it is based on available DNT testing guidelines using in vivo methods [5] , [6] , [7] . These animal tests are a starting point in deciphering complex endpoints such as DNT. However, with the limitations of in vivo testing for DNT [8] , there is an opportunity to consider new approach methodologies (NAMs), such as a battery of in vitro test methods, omics technologies and in silico models as a viable alternative. Whilst NAMs for DNT are not yet standardised or required by regulatory authorities, they can provide valuable mechanistic insights regarding potential developmental neurotoxicants [4] , [9] , [10] , [11] .

The final data set contained missing information given by the in silico models for e.g., inorganic compounds, and there were compounds with no available evidence in the literature for the reduction of BDNF. In addition, inactive compounds in any of the in vitro assays were treated as missing information. Eight compounds contained complete details for this biological path. The final data set is provided in Table S3 in the supplementary material . The types of data utilised for modelling DNT are illustrated in , while further details are provided in .

Other data collected included the calculated logarithm of the distribution coefficient (LogD, pH = 7.4), a measure of lipophilicity for ionizable compounds; blood–brain-barrier (BBB) permeability; and the capability to bind to the P-glycoprotein (P-gp) transporter, i.e., if the compound acts as a P-gp inhibitor or substrate, or is (non-)active against P-gp. Predictions for BBB permeability and P-gp interactions were made using in silico models based on curated SMILES [30] , [31] , [32] . BBB permeability is essential for understanding whether a compound crosses into, and has the possibility to act on, the central nervous system (CNS) [33] . P-gp is a transmembrane protein belonging to the ATP-binding cassette family of transporters (ABC-transporters), highly associated with the absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) properties of compounds. P-gp may contribute to a decrease in toxicity by eliminating the compound from cells and preventing its intracellular accumulation [30] .

The compounds were assigned as positive or negative for DNT induction based on the in vivo studies summarised and evaluated in a literature review by Mundy et al. [29] . In the latter paper, the authors applied rigorous selection criteria to 408 chemicals, concluding that 97 showed evidence of developmental neurotoxicity. Of these 97 DNT-positive chemicals, 21 had evidence in human studies. The compounds were assigned positive/negative for the reduction of BDNF based on a literature review performed to evaluate the peer-reviewed publications that studied the impact of compounds on this effect ( Supplementary material , Table S2 ). Given that at present there is no standardised protocol for assessing the inhibition of BDNF available and thus, no existing datasets, the main selection criteria of the peer-reviewed publications included any available in vitro and/or in vivo studies that showed a decreased or increased level of BDNF for each chemical included in the test set. Compounds were further classified as active/inactive for the CKEs relating to the decrease of synaptogenesis and neural network formation; this was based on the selectivity and specificity identified from the corresponding in vitro studies taking into account cell viability and the results of toxicity assays.

Two in vitro studies [26] , [27] that tested compounds for their DNT potential were chosen as primary data sources. The compounds tested from the two studies were merged into a single list (e.g., nine pairs of compounds, tested as different forms of salts, were combined) and aligned with information referring to the compound name, Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number (CAS RN), simplified molecular input line entry system (SMILES) string and the US EPA Comptox Chemical Dashboard substance identifier (DTXSID). In total, 88 compounds served as a starting point to collect additional information to improve the modelling. The list contained different types of compounds: pharmaceuticals, pesticides and industrial chemicals. The two in vitro studies differed in the concentration ranges used, type of viability assay applied, plating densities of the cells, calculation of the effective concentration (EC), and the exposure period (five days vs 12 days). Synaptogenesis was measured by a battery of high content imaging and microplate reader-based assays, while the viability was based on the number of cells per field or determined in sister plates using a luminescent assay [27] . Neural network activity was measured on day 12 by the microelectrode array recordings and the viability by two assays, the total lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release and Alamar blue assay [26] . Also, valproate was tested in two concentration ranges in both studies: lower and higher. The range of higher concentrations showed response/activity in both studies and, thus, the EC x values of the range of higher concentrations tested, and associated responses, for valproate were retained. The difference in the concentration range and time of effect shows that impacts on synaptogenesis are observed at lower levels than impacts on neural network formation. This concentration–response concordance fits the expected pattern for a causal relationship between the two key events in an AOP [28] .

The AOP network for neurotoxicity developed and analysed by Spînu et al. [23] served as a foundation to establish the graphical structure of the quantitative model. Specifically, three CKEs were selected to describe a biological path for DNT representative of the AOP network. These CKEs were amongst those identified by the topology analysis reported by Spînu et al. [23] . The choice of CKEs was, however, also made based on expert judgement to avoid non-specific CKEs such as cell injury/death as well as on data availability that would allow quantification. The expert decisions were made during a workshop entitled “e-Resources to Revolutionise Toxicology: Linking Data to Decisions”, held at the Lorentz Center (Leiden, The Netherlands) in October 2019 [24] . The biological path chosen describes the reduction of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) that leads to a decrease of synaptogenesis and a decrease of neural network formation and function involved in DNT ( Fig. S1 ). Additionally, this biological path is supported by the description of the AOP ID 13 ( https://aopwiki.org/aops/13 ; [25] ) and assessed for its availability in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) AOP-Wiki Knowledge Base in Table S1 . Importantly, the AOP network reported by Spînu et al. [23] was not a directed acyclic graph (DAG), i.e., a graph with no cyclic paths (no loops). However, the simplified version used in this investigation represented a DAG to allow for the formulation of a causal hypothesis and methodological approach. Such a combination of expert judgement and topology analysis can provide a foundation to establish quantitative models.

3. Results

The exploratory data analysis allowed for a better understanding of the data collected and utilised for the Bayesian analysis (Supplementary material, Figs. S2–S5). The statistical parameters of the model did not show the presence of any divergent transitions to approximate the posterior distributions (Supplementary materials, Figs. S6-S7 and Table S10). The estimates of the hyperpriors and priors are summarised in the supplementary material, Fig. S8.

The posterior distributions, (i.e., likelihood, posterior densities) and posterior predictive distributions were obtained from the Bayesian analysis. The posterior distributions represent the evidence provided by the data combined with the prior that incorporates our knowledge before analysing the data. The posterior probability distributions for each CKE, including the AO, are summarised in Fig. S9. The Bayesian CI was broader for compounds with missing information. Thus, the Bayesian CI quantifies the uncertainty given by the sources of variability and missingness. For instance, fluoxetine with information across all levels had a 95% HDI of 0.83–1.0 with a mean probability of 0.94 for the induction of DNT ( ). In contrast, sodium fluoride with missing data for the CKEs had a 95% HDI of 0.23–0.99 with a mean probability of 0.65 for the induction of DNT ( ). Glyphosate, a known negative DNT, had a very low 95% HDI with a maximum of 0.55 with a mean of 0.22 for the induction of DNT ( ).

The posterior predictive distributions are given by the binary classification of compounds that were analysed against the likelihood. The binary classification was informed by the literature review for the CKE reduction of BDNF and by the in vitro studies for the other two CKEs and expressed as a Bernoulli distribution to describe the outcome in a Boolean way, as explained in the Materials and methods section. Two thresholds derived from the results of the predicted posterior distributions were used to classify the compounds for the low, medium or high probability of inducing a CKE and the AO. Such a classification might be used for screening and prioritisation purposes. All compounds with a probability between 0.59 and 0.60 for posterior predictive distributions were classified overall as having a medium probability of inducing a reduction of BDNF (Supplementary material, Fig. S10). This might be a result of the imputation method chosen to deal with the missing information. The results for the decrease of synaptogenesis showed a probability between 0.36 and 0.76 and as such medium and high levels of inducing this CKE (Supplementary material, Fig. S11). For the decrease of neural network formation, the posterior predictive probability was between 0.33 and 0.77 for all compounds that were classified as having low, medium and high levels of probability to induce this CKE (Supplementary material, Fig. S12). An overview of the distribution of the predicted posterior probabilities is shown in .A. The predictions for the AO, which is of most interest for e.g., regulatory decision making, helped to classify the compounds into the three levels ( .B). Relatively few compounds had a low level of probability (5% of compounds), and most of the compounds had a high level of probability of inducing DNT (57% of compounds). This unbalanced classification is explained by the initial list of compounds for which 74% of compounds were known to be positive for DNT in vivo (in humans or animals). The full results for the prediction of CKEs and the AO are provided in Tables S6–S9 in the supplementary material.

The sensitivity analysis underlined that weakly-informative priors did not have a significant influence on the model, which is instead data-driven (Table S11). The overall performance of the model is summarised in Table S12 with an accuracy of 76% for the prediction of DNT. There were several misclassifications due to a number of reasons including the quality of the data used for modelling and the level of the missing information associated with the CKEs. For example, a posterior predictive probability of 0.71 was obtained for loperamide hydrochloride, which was misclassified with a high level of probability for inducing DNT. The potential reasons for these misclassifications may be in part because of (1) the in silico model used for the prediction of P-gp, which classified the compound as an inhibitor, substrate and active, (2) the absence of data for the CKE of reduction of BDNF, (3) the in vitro assays that identified it as active, (4) the chosen threshold for classification. However, the large CI associated with the predicted mean value of 0.36–0.99 emphasises the caution required in making decisions for this compound.

Notes