- DNA damage was caused by fluorosilicic acid in human osteoblast cells.
- DNA damage was caused by cotinine in human osteoblast cells.
- Fluorosilicic acid combined with cotinine increases DNA damage.
- Fluorosilicic acid reduces the telomere length.
- Oxidative stress was induced by fluorosilicic acid and cotinine.
Skeletal fluorosis is a severe case in which bone deformations and bone tissue weakening occur due to excessive fluorine deposition. Recently, data on smoking have been published that smoke constituents can indirectly influence bone mass and interfere in the metabolism of fluorides in humans. Thus, the present in vitro study aimed to assess the genetic instability in human osteoblast MG63 cells exposed to fluorosilicic acid (FA) and cotinine (COT), separately and in combination, in concentrations found in human plasma. For this, cell cytotoxicity was performed by MTT assay; DNA damage was performed by alkaline comet assay (CA), modified by repair endonucleases (+FPG); micronuclei test (MN) using CBMN-Cyt assay; and telomere length (TL) by qPCR in MG63 cells. No cytotoxicity was observed for all concentrations tested in this study. Alkaline CA results showed a significant increase in DNA damage at all FA concentrations (0.03125–0.300 mg/L), in the two highest concentrations of COT (125 and 250 ng/mL), and the highest concentration of FA+COT (0.300 mg/L+250 ng/mL). Alkaline CA+FPG test was used to detect oxidized nucleobases, which occurred at the two highest concentrations of FA, COT, and FA+COT. Micronuclei test showed an increase in the frequency of MN at all concentrations of FA (0.075–0.300 mg/L) except in the lowest concentration (0.03125 mg/L), in the two highest concentrations of COT (125 and 250 ng/mL), and all concentrations of FA+COT. There was no significant difference in nuclear division index, binucleated cells, nucleoplasmic bridge, and nuclear bud. A TL reduction was observed in cells treated with the highest concentrations of FA alone (0.300 mg/L) and FA+COT (0.300 mg/L+250 ng/mL). Finally, our study showed that FA and COT (mainly alone) at concentrations found in human plasma induced oxidative damage and genetic instability in human osteoblast cells.
TGF-ß1 acts as mediator in fluoride-induced autophagy in the mouse osteoblast cells.
Highlights NaF exposure significantly decreased the proliferation rate of mouse osteoblast cells in a dose dependent manner. NaF exposure induced autophagy in the osteoblast cells with an increase in TGF-ß1 expression. Overexpression of TGF-ß1 enhanced NaF-induced autophagy. Silencing of TGF-ß1 reduced NaF-induced autophagy. Abstract It is well known that excess fluoride intake
Biphasic Functions of Sodium Fluoride (NaF) in Soft and in Hard Periodontal Tissues.
Sodium fluoride (NaF) is widely used in clinical dentistry. However, the administration of high or low concentrations of NaF has various functions in different tissues. Understanding the mechanisms of the different effects of NaF will help to optimize its use in clinical applications. Studies of NaF and epithelial cells, osteoblasts,
Effect of fluoride on expression of pura gene and CaM gene in newborn rat osteoblasts.
To explore the effect of fluoride (F) on the expression of purine-rich element-binding protein (PURA) gene and calmodulin (CaM) gene in osteoblasts of newborn rats, parietal calvaria bone osteoblast cultures of 48-hr-old rats were treated for 48 hr with sodium fluoride (NaF) at concentrations of 0 (control), 0.5, 2, and
Effects of fluoride on the proliferation and activation of osteoblasts by regulating methylation of the DNA repair genes MGMT and MLH1.
Introduction Fluoride can induce the proliferation and activation of osteoblasts, resulting in skeletal fluorosis progression; however, the specific mechanism is unclear. Methods Cell proliferation was examined using the MTT assay. Flow cytometry was performed to detect the cell cycle distribution. Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) was calculated to evaluate bone formation and turnover. Gene methylation
Fluoride induces hypomethylation of BMP2 and activates osteoblasts through the Wnt/B-catenin signaling pathway.
Background: Skeletal fluorosis has become a public health issue in recent years as its serious impact on patients' life expectancy. Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) plays a key role in promoting osteogenesis. However, the mechanism of BMP2-Wnt/B-catenin axis in skeletal fluorosis needs further exploration. Methods: The RT-qPCR
Fluoride's Effect on Osteoblasts (Bone-Forming Cells)
As noted by the National Research Council, "[p]erhaps the single clearest effect of fluoride on the skeleton is its stimulation of osteoblast proliferation." (NRC 2006). Osteoblasts are bone-forming cells. "Stimulatory effects of fluoride on osteoblasts result in formation of osteoid, which subsequently undergoes mineralization." (Fisher RL, et al. 1989). If the new
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Fluoride Increases Osteoid Content of Bone
Fluoride's ability to increase the osteoid content of bone is now undisputed. Osteoid is an unmineralized tissue in bone that, in the normal bone remodeling process, ultimately becomes calcified. As some observers have noted, "[t]he main histological change induced by fluoride is the increase of osteoid volume." (Arnala 1985). One way fluoride
Fluoride & Osteoclasts
It is well established that fluoride exposure can increase bone formation by increasing the proliferation of osteoblasts. Less clear is fluoride's impact on bone resorption and the cells (osteoclasts) that resorb bone. Many have assumed that fluoride's main effect on bone resorption and osteoclasts is an inhibitory one (i.e., less
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
