Abstract
Highlights
- Short term exposure of mouse to sodium fluoride causes skeletal muscle hypertrophy.
- Short term exposure causes upregulation of protein synthesis and PI3-AKT pathway.
- Long term exposure of mouse to sodium fluoride causes muscle atrophy.
- Long term exposure causes upregulation of Ubiquitin proteasome pathway.
- Differential protein expression was seen in muscle exposed to sodium fluoride.
Abstract
Fluoride at high doses is a well-known toxic agent for the musculoskeletal system, primarily in bone and cartilage cells. Research on fluoride toxicity concerning particularly on the skeletal muscle is scanty. We hypothesized that during skeletal fluorosis, along with bone, muscle is also affected, so we have evaluated the effects of Sodium fluoride (NaF) on mouse skeletal muscles. Sodium fluoride (80 ppm) was administered to 5-week-old C57BL6 mice drinking water for 15 and 60 days, respectively. We carried out histology, primary culture, molecular and proteomic analysis of fluoride administered mouse skeletal muscles. Results indicated an increase in the muscle mass (hypertrophy) in vivo and myotubes ex vivo by activating the IGF1/PI3/Akt/mTOR signalling pathway due to short term NaF exposure. The long-term exposure of mice to NaF caused loss of muscle proteins leading to muscle atrophy due to activation of the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. Differentially expressed proteins were characterized and mapped using a proteomic approach. Moreover, the factors responsible for protein synthesis and PI3/Akt/mTOR pathway were upregulated, leading to muscle hypertrophy during the short term NaF exposure. Long term exposure to NaF resulted in down-regulation of metabolic pathways. Elevated myostatin resulted in the up-regulation of the muscle-specific E3 ligases-MuRF1, promoting the ubiquitination and proteasome-mediated degradation of critical sarcomeric proteins.
Graphical Abstract
Keywords
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304389422004435?via%3Dihub
[The safe threshold vallues of fluorine content in supply water by regressive analysis].
This paper deal in the regressive analysis on the basis of fluorine content of supply water and morbidity of enamel fluorosis. The morbidity sharp increased with increase of the fluorine content in the range of 0.4-1.0 mg/l. Furthermore, the relationship between the prevalence rate of skeletal fluorosis and the [fluorine]
Skeletal pathology of eastern grey kangaroos (Macropus giganteus) exposed to high environmental fluoride levels in South-Eastern Australia
Significantly elevated bone fluoride concentrations have been reported in a population of eastern grey kangaroos (Macropus giganteus) resident near a fluoride-emitting aluminum smelter in southeastern Australia. This paper describes the skeletal and synovial joint lesions observed post mortem in the same sample of kangaroos (n = 76). The prevalence and severity of
Severe bone deformities in young children from vitamin D deficiency and fluorosis in Bihar-India
A case-control study was undertaken to understand the etiopathology of the bone deformities among young children in a fluoride-affected village of the Bihar State. Two villages were selected: one village with high fluoride in drinking water (7.9 +/- 4.15 ppm), and the other village with normal levels of fluoride (0.6
[Spinal cord compression in bone fluorosis. Apropos of 4 cases].
The authors report four cases of spinal cord compression (three at cervical level and one at dorsal level) due to vertebral osteosclerosis secondary to chronic fluoride intoxication. Roentgenograms showed typical diffuse densification of vertebral bodies, calcifications of bony insertions of many ligaments, discs and interosseous membranes. Urinary fluoride was markedly
A report of fluorosis in the United States secondary to drinking well water
A 54-year-old female resident of Wellston, Okla, was found to have osteosclerosis on a routine chest roentgenogram. Subsequent investigation disclosed the cause of her osteosclerosis to be fluorosis secondary to the ingestion of well water containing 429 mumol/L of fluoride (recommended levels, 11 to 58 mumol/L). Water samples were also obtained from
Related Studies :
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis in the U.S.
Although there has been a notable absence of systematic studies on skeletal fluorosis in the U.S., the available evidence indicates that the consumption of artificially fluoridated water is likely to cause skeletal fluorosis and other forms of bone disease in people with kidney disease and other vulnerable populations.
Fluoride & DISH (Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis)
Among individuals with skeletal fluorosis, the fluoride-induced changes to the spine, and the accompanying symptoms, can bear a close resemblance to DISH (Forestier's Disease). Some authors report that skeletal fluorosis can so closely resemble that DISH that the only way to distinguish the two would be to conduct an invasive bone biopsy. No studies have ever been conducted to determine what role, if any, fluoride plays in the development of DISH.
Related FAN Content :
