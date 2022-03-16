Fluoride Action Network

home // Researchers // Study Tracker //

Abstract

Objectives. The aim of this study was to examine caregivers’ refusal of preventive medical and dental care for children.

Methods. Prevalence rates of topical fluoride refusal based on dental records and caregiver self-reports were estimated for children treated in 3 dental clinics in Washington State. A 60-item survey was administered to 1024 caregivers to evaluate the association between immunization and topical fluoride refusal. Modified Poisson regression models were used to estimate prevalence rate ratios (PRRs).

Results. The prevalence of topical fluoride refusal was 4.9% according to dental records and 12.7% according to caregiver self-reports. The rate of immunization refusal was 27.4%. In the regression models, immunization refusal was significantly associated with topical fluoride refusal (dental record PRR?=?1.61; 95% confidence interval [CI]?=?1.32, 1.96; P?<?.001; caregiver self-report PRR?=?6.20; 95% CI?=?3.21, 11.98; P?<?.001). Caregivers younger than 35 years were significantly more likely than older caregivers to refuse both immunizations and topical fluoride (P?<?.05).

Conclusions. Caregiver refusal of immunizations is associated with topical fluoride refusal. Future research should identify the behavioral and social factors related to caregiver refusal of preventive care with the goal of developing multidisciplinary strategies to help caregivers make optimal preventive care decisions for children.

Funding: This study was supported by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health (grants K08DE020856, L60MD003921, R03DE021439, and U54DE019346), the University of Washington Institute for Translational Health Sciences (grant UL1RR025014), and the William T. Grant Foundation Scholars Program.

Free full-text study online at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4056200/

 

Excerpt:

References

1. Institute of Medicine. Childhood Immunization Schedule and Safety: Stakeholder Concerns, Scientific Evidence, and Future Studies. Washington, DC: National Academies Press; 2013. [PubMed] []
2. McMahon BJ, Dentinger CM, Bruden D et al. Antibody levels and protection after hepatitis B vaccine: results of a 22-year follow-up study and response to a booster dose. J Infect Dis. 2009;200(9):1390–1396. [PubMed] []
3. Institute of Medicine. Adverse Effects of Vaccines. Washington, DC: National Academies Press; 2011. []
4. Raczniak GA, Bulkow LR, Bruce MG et al. Long-term immunogenicity of hepatitis A virus vaccine in Alaska 17 years after initial childhood series. J Infect Dis. 2013;207(3):493–496. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
5. Marinho VC, Higgins JP, Logan S, Sheiham A. Topical fluoride (toothpastes, mouthrinses, gels or varnishes) for preventing dental caries in children and adolescents. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2003;4 CD002782. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
6. Marcenes W, Kassebaum NJ, Bernabé E et al. Global burden of oral conditions in 1990–2010: a systematic analysis. J Dent Res. 2013;92(7):592–597. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
7. McCauley MM, Kennedy A, Basket M, Sheedy K. Exploring the choice to refuse or delay vaccines: a national survey of parents of 6- through 23-month-olds. Acad Pediatr. 2012;12(5):375–383. [PubMed] []
8. Robison SG, Groom H, Young C. Frequency of alternative immunization schedule use in a metropolitan area. Pediatrics. 2012;130(1):32–38. [PubMed] []
9. Omer SB, Salmon DA, Orenstein WA, deHart MP, Halsey N. Vaccine refusal, mandatory immunization, and the risks of vaccine-preventable diseases. N Engl J Med. 2009;360(19):1981–1988. [PubMed] []
10. Atwell JE, Van Otterloo J, Zipprich J et al. Nonmedical vaccine exemptions and pertussis in California, 2010. Pediatrics. 2013;132(4):624–630. [PubMed] []
11. Freed GL, Clark SJ, Hibbs BF, Santoli JM. Parental vaccine safety concerns: the experiences of pediatricians and family physicians. Am J Prev Med. 2004;26(1):11–14. [PubMed] []
12. Fair E, Murphy TV, Golaz A, Wharton M. Philosophic objection to vaccination as a risk for tetanus among children younger than 15 years. Pediatrics. 2002;109(1):E2. [PubMed] []
13. Kennedy AM, Brown CJ, Gust DA. Vaccine beliefs of parents who oppose compulsory vaccination. Public Health Rep. 2005;120(3):252–258. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
14. Salmon DA, Moulton LH, Omer SB, DeHart MP, Stokley S, Halsey NA. Factors associated with refusal of childhood vaccines among parents of school-aged children: a case-control study. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med. 2005;159(5):470–476. [PubMed] []
15. Thompson JW, Tyson S, Card-Higginson P et al. Impact of addition of philosophical exemptions on childhood immunization rates. Am J Prev Med. 2007;32(3):194–201. [PubMed] []
16. Salmon DA, Sotir MJ, Pan WK et al. Parental vaccine refusal in Wisconsin: a case-control study. WMJ. 2009;108(1):17–23. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
17. Luthy KE, Beckstrand RL, Callister LC. Parental hesitation in immunizing children in Utah. Public Health Nurs. 2010;27(1):25–31. [PubMed] []
18. Gaudino JA, Robison S. Risk factors associated with parents claiming personal-belief exemptions to school immunization requirements: community and other influences on more skeptical parents in Oregon, 2006. Vaccine. 2012;30(6):1132–1142. [PubMed] []
19. Imdad A, Tserenpuntsag B, Blog DS, Halsey NA, Easton DE, Shaw J. Religious exemptions for immunization and risk of pertussis in New York State, 2000–2011. Pediatrics. 2013;132(1):37–43. [PubMed] []
20. Wells KB, Omer SB. The financial impact of a state adopting a personal/philosophical belief exemption policy: modeling the cost of pertussis disease in infants, children and adolescents. Vaccine. 2012;30(41):5901–5904. [PubMed] []
21. Berger BE, Omer SB. Could the United States experience rubella outbreaks as a result of vaccine refusal and disease importation? Hum Vaccin. 2010;6(12):1016–1020. [PubMed] []
22. Glanz JM, McClure DL, Magid DJ et al. Parental refusal of pertussis vaccination is associated with an increased risk of pertussis infection in children. Pediatrics. 2009;123(6):1446–1451. [PubMed] []
23. Glanz JM, McClure DL, Magid DJ, Daley MF, France EK, Hambidge SJ. Parental refusal of varicella vaccination and the associated risk of varicella infection in children. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med. 2010;164(1):66–70. [PubMed] []
24. Shim E, Grefenstette JJ, Albert SM, Cakouros BE, Burke DS. A game dynamic model for vaccine skeptics and vaccine believers: measles as an example. J Theor Biol. 2012;295:194–203. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
25. May T. Public communication, risk perception, and the viability of preventive vaccination against communicable diseases. Bioethics. 2005;19(4):407–421. [PubMed] []
26. Quadri-Sheriff M, Hendrix KS, Downs SM, Sturm LA, Zimet GD, Finnell SM. The role of herd immunity in parents’ decision to vaccinate children: a systematic review. Pediatrics. 2012;130(3):522–530. [PubMed] []
27. Singleton RJ, Holman RC, Person MK et al. Impact of varicella vaccination on varicella-related hospitalizations among American Indian/Alaska Native people. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2014;33(3):276–279. [PubMed] []
28. Hellwig E, Lennon AM. Systemic versus topical fluoride. Caries Res. 2004;38(3):258–262. [PubMed] []
29. Jackson SL, Vann WF, Jr, Kotch JB, Pahel BT, Lee JY. Impact of poor oral health on children’s school attendance and performance. Am J Public Health. 2011;101(10):1900–1906. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
30. Filstrup SL, Briskie D, da Fonseca M, Lawrence L, Wandera A, Inglehart MR. Early childhood caries and quality of life: child and parent perspectives. Pediatr Dent. 2003;25(5):431–440. [PubMed] []
31. Hyde S, Satariano WA, Weintraub JA. Welfare dental intervention improves employment and quality of life. J Dent Res. 2006;85(1):79–84. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
32. Glied S, Neidell M. The Economic Value of Teeth. Cambridge, MA: National Bureau of Economic Research; 2008. []
33. Rozier RG, Adair S, Graham F et al. Evidence-based clinical recommendations on the prescription of dietary fluoride supplements for caries prevention: a report of the American Dental Association Council on Scientific Affairs. J Am Dent Assoc. 2010;141(12):1480–1489. [PubMed] []
34. Humphris GM, Zhou Y. Prediction of nursery school-aged children who refuse fluoride varnish administration in a community setting: a Childsmile investigation. Int J Paediatr Dent. 2013 Epub ahead of print. [PubMed] []
35. Rada RE. Controversial issues in treating the dental patient with autism. J Am Dent Assoc. 2010;141(8):947–953. [PubMed] []
36. Capozza LE, Bimstein E. Preferences of parents of children with autism spectrum disorders concerning oral health and dental treatment. Pediatr Dent. 2012;34(7):480–484. [PubMed] []
37. Adams SH, Rowe CR, Gansky SA, Cheng NF, Barker JC, Hyde S. Caregiver acceptability and preferences for preventive dental treatments for young African-American children. J Public Health Dent. 2012;72(3):252–260. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
38. Pratt E, Jr, Rawson RD, Rubin M. Fluoridation at fifty: what have we learned? J Law Med Ethics. 2002;30(suppl 3):117–121. [PubMed] []
39. Quiñonez CR, Locker D. Public opinions on community water fluoridation. Can J Public Health. 2009;100(2):96–100. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
40. Armfield JM, Akers HF. Community water fluoridation support and opposition in Australia. Community Dent Health. 2011;28(1):40–46. [PubMed] []
41. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Acute fluoride poisoning—North Carolina. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 1974;23:199. []
42. Hoffman R, Mann J, Calderone J, Trumbull J, Burkhart M. Acute fluoride poisoning in a New Mexico elementary school. Pediatrics. 1980;65(5):897–900. [PubMed] []
43. Leland DE, Powell KE, Anderson RS. A fluoride overfeed incident at Harbor Springs, Mich. J Am Water Works Assoc. 1980;72:238–243. []
44. Vogt RL, Witherell L, LaRue D, Klaucke DN. Acute fluoride poisoning associated with an on-site fluoridator in a Vermont elementary school. Am J Public Health. 1982;72(10):1168–1169. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
45. Petersen LR, Denis D, Brown D, Hadler JL, Helgerson SD. Community health effects of a municipal water supply hyperfluoridation accident. Am J Public Health. 1988;78(6):711–713. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
46. Penman AD, Brackin BT, Embrey R. Outbreak of acute fluoride poisoning caused by a fluoride overfeed, Mississippi, 1993. Public Health Rep. 1997;112(5):403–409. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
47. Gessner BD, Beller M, Middaugh JP, Whitford GM. Acute fluoride poisoning from a public water system. N Engl J Med. 1994;330(2):95–99. [PubMed] []
48. Kramer MH, Herwaldt BL, Craun GF, Calderon RL, Juranek DD. Surveillance for waterborne-disease outbreaks—United States, 1993–1994. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 1996;45(SS 1):1–33. []
49. Sidhu KS, Kimmer RO. Fluoride overfeed at a well site near an elementary school in Michigan. J Environ Health. 2002;65(3):16–21. 38. [PubMed] []
50. US Department of Health and Human Services. Healthy People 2020 topics and objectives: oral health. Available at: http://www.healthypeople.gov/2020/topicsobjectives2020/objectiveslist.aspx?topicId=32#185. Accessed April 8, 2014.
51. Rozier RG. The prevalence and severity of enamel fluorosis in North American children. J Public Health Dent. 1999;59(4):239–246. [PubMed] []
52. Griffin SO, Beltrán ED, Lockwood SA, Barker LK. Esthetically objectionable fluorosis attributable to water fluoridation. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol. 2002;30(3):199–209. [PubMed] []
53. Beltrán-Aguilar ED, Barker L, Dye BA. Prevalence and severity of dental fluorosis in the United States, 1999–2004. Available at: http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db53.htm. Accessed April 8, 2014.
54. Wong MC, Glenny AM, Tsang BW, Lo EC, Worthington HV, Marinho VC. Topical fluoride as a cause of dental fluorosis in children. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2010;1 CD007693. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
55. Milgrom P, Mancl L, King B, Weinstein P, Wells N, Jeffcott E. An explanatory model of the dental care utilization of low-income children. Med Care. 1998;36(4):554–566. [PubMed] []
56. Chi DL, Momany ET, Kuthy RA, Chalmers JM, Damiano PC. Preventive dental utilization for Medicaid-enrolled children in Iowa identified with intellectual and/or developmental disability. J Public Health Dent. 2010;70(1):35–44. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
57. Chi DL, Momany ET, Jones MP et al. Relationship between medical well baby visits and first dental examinations for young children in Medicaid. Am J Public Health. 2013;103(2):347–354. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
58. American Dental Association. Chicago, IL: American Dental Association; 2005. Current Dental Terminology. []
59. Middleman AB. Race/ethnicity and gender disparities in the utilization of a school-based hepatitis B immunization initiative. J Adolesc Health. 2004;34(5):414–419. [PubMed] []
60. Wei F, Mullooly JP, Goodman M et al. Identification and characteristics of vaccine refusers. BMC Pediatr. 2009;9:18. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
61. Ma CT, Gee L, Kushel MB. Associations between housing instability and food insecurity with health care access in low-income children. Ambul Pediatr. 2008;8(1):50–57. [PubMed] []
62. Radandt NE, Ashleman T, Johnson D, Kim A, Scott J, Coldwell S. Assessment of a food insecurity screening tool. J Dent Res. 2013;92:3198. []
63. Zou G, Donner A. Extension of the modified Poisson regression model to prospective studies with correlated binary data. Stat Methods Med Res. 2013;22(6):661–670. [PubMed] []
64. IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 19.0. Armonk, NY: IBM Corp; 2010. []
65. US Census Bureau. State and county quick facts. Available at: http://quickfacts.census.gov/qfd/states/00000.html. Accessed April 8, 2014.
66. Pahel BT, Rozier RG, Stearns SC, Quiñonez RB. Effectiveness of preventive dental treatments by physicians for young Medicaid enrollees. Pediatrics. 2011;127(3):e682–e689. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
67. Lawrence GL, Hull BP, MacIntyre CR, McIntyre PB. Reasons for incomplete immunisation among Australian children: a national survey of parents. Aust Fam Physician. 2004;33(7):568–571. [PubMed] []
68. Choi AL, Sun G, Zhang Y, Grandjean P. Developmental fluoride neurotoxicity: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Environ Health Perspect. 2012;120(10):1362–1368. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
69. Bassin EB, Wypij D, Davis RB, Mittleman MA. Age-specific fluoride exposure in drinking water and osteosarcoma (United States) Cancer Causes Control. 2006;17(4):421–428. [PubMed] []
70. Kim FM, Hayes C, Williams PL et al. An assessment of bone fluoride and osteosarcoma. J Dent Res. 2011;90(10):1171–1176. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
71. Fiset L, Grembowski D, Del Aguila M. Third-party reimbursement and use of fluoride varnish in adults among general dentists in Washington State. J Am Dent Assoc. 2000;131(7):961–968. [PubMed] []
72. Sheiham A, Watt RG. The common risk factor approach: a rational basis for promoting oral health. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol. 2000;28(6):399–406. [PubMed] []
73. Smith PJ, Humiston SG, Marcuse EK et al. Parental delay or refusal of vaccine doses, childhood vaccination coverage at 24 months of age, and the Health Belief Model. Public Health Rep. 2011;126(suppl 2):135–146. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
74. Blum JD, Talib N. Balancing individual rights versus collective good in public health enforcement. Med Law. 2006;25(2):273–281. [PubMed] []
75. Salmon DA, Omer SB. Individual freedoms versus collective responsibility: immunization decision-making in the face of occasionally competing values. Emerg Themes Epidemiol. 2006;3:13. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
76. Caplan AL, Hoke D, Diamond NJ, Karshenboyem V. Free to choose but liable for the consequences: should non-vaccinators be penalized for the harm they do? J Law Med Ethics. 2012;40(3):606–611. [PubMed] []
77. Lantos JD, Jackson MA, Harrison CJ. Why we should eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccine mandates. J Health Polit Policy Law. 2012;37(1):131–140. [PubMed] []
78. Diekema DS. Provider dismissal of vaccine-hesitant families: misguided policy that fails to benefit children. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2013;9(12):2661–2662. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
79. Easley MW. The status of community water fluoridation in the United States. Public Health Rep. 1990;105(4):348–353. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
80. Lawrence MA, Chai W, Kara R, Rosenberg IH, Scott J, Tedstone A. Examination of selected national policies towards mandatory folic acid fortification. Nutr Rev. 2009;67(suppl 1):S73–S78. [PubMed] []
81. Piccoli NB, Grede N, de Pee S et al. Rice fortification: its potential for improving micronutrient intake and steps required for implementation at scale. Food Nutr Bull. 2012;33(suppl 4):S360–S372. [PubMed] []
82. Flaherty DK. The vaccine-autism connection: a public health crisis caused by unethical medical practices and fraudulent science. Ann Pharmacother. 2011;45(10):1302–1304. [PubMed] []
83. Bazzano A, Zeldin A, Schuster E, Barrett C, Lehrer D. Vaccine-related beliefs and practices of parents of children with autism spectrum disorders. Am J Intellect Dev Disabil. 2012;117(3):233–242. [PubMed] []
84. Neenan ME. Obstacles to extending fluoridation in the United States. Community Dent Health. 1996;13(suppl 2):10–20. [PubMed] []
85. Maayan-Metzger A, Kedem-Friedrich P, Ben-Namer-Basseches M, Kuint J. Parents who refuse to vaccinate their infants: paediatricians’ feelings and treatment intentions. Acta Paediatr. 2013 Epub ahead of print. [PubMed] []
86. Blendell RL, Fehr JL. Discussing vaccination with concerned patients: an evidence-based resource for healthcare providers. J Perinat Neonatal Nurs. 2012;26(3):230–241. [PubMed] []
87. Fredrickson DD, Davis TC, Arnould CL et al. Childhood immunization refusal: provider and parent perceptions. Fam Med. 2004;36(6):431–439. [PubMed] []
88. Gilmour J, Harrison C, Asadi L, Cohen MH, Vohra S. Childhood immunization: when physicians and parents disagree. Pediatrics. 2011;128(suppl 4):S167–S174. [PubMed] []
89. Glanz JM, Wagner NM, Narwaney KJ et al. A mixed methods study of parental vaccine decision making and parent-provider trust. Acad Pediatr. 2013;13(5):481–488. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
90. Gust DA, Darling N, Kennedy A, Schwartz B. Parents with doubts about vaccines: which vaccines and reasons why. Pediatrics. 2008;122(4):718–725. [PubMed] []
91. Whyte MD, Whyte IJ, Cormier E, Eccles DW. Factors influencing parental decision making when parents choose to deviate from the standard pediatric immunization schedule. J Community Health Nurs. 2011;28(4):204–214. [PubMed] []
92. Leask J, Kinnersley P, Jackson C, Cheater F, Bedford H, Rowles G. Communicating with parents about vaccination: a framework for health professionals. BMC Pediatr. 2012;12:154. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
93. Gowda C, Schaffer SE, Kopec K, Markel A, Dempsey AF. A pilot study on the effects of individually tailored education for MMR vaccine-hesitant parents on MMR vaccination intention. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2013;9(2):22821. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
94. Opel DJ, Robinson JD, Heritage J, Korfiatis C, Taylor JA, Mangione-Smith R. Characterizing providers’ immunization communication practices during health supervision visits with vaccine-hesitant parents: a pilot study. Vaccine. 2012;30(7):1269–1275. [PubMed] []
95. Opel DJ, Heritage J, Taylor JA et al. The architecture of provider-parent vaccine discussions at health supervision visits. Pediatrics. 2013;132(6):1037–1046. [PMC free article] [PubMed] []
96. Gorin SS, Wang C, Raich P, Bowen DJ, Hay J. Decision making in cancer primary prevention and chemoprevention. Ann Behav Med. 2006;32(3):179–187. [PubMed] []
97. Prochaska JO, Velicer WF, Rossi JS et al. Stages of change and decisional balance for 12 problem behaviors. Health Psychol. 1994;13(1):39–46. [PubMed] []
98. Opel DJ, Diekema DS, Lee NR, Marcuse EK. Social marketing as a strategy to increase immunization rates. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med. 2009;163(5):432–437. [PubMed] []
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF