1. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Water Fluoridation Data and Statistics[Internet]. Community Water Fluoridation. Georgia, USA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2013 [cited 2018 May 25].Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/fluoridation/index.html

2. Fawell J, Bailey K, Chilton J, Dahi E, Fewtrell L, Magara Y. Fluoride in Drinking Water. London: IWA Publishing; 2006.

3. DenBesten P, Li W. Chronic fluoride toxicity: Dental Fluorosis. Monogr Oral Sci. 2011;22:81-96.

4. Committee on Fluoride in Drinking Water, National Research Council, Measures of Exposure to Fluoride in the United States. Fluoride in drinking water. A scientific review of EPA’s standards. USA: The national Academic Press; 2006.

5. Driscoll WS. A review of clinical research on the use of prenatal fluoride administration for prevention of dental caries. ASDC J Dent Child. 1981;48:109-17.

6. Brambilla E, Felloni A, Gagliani M, Malerba A, Garcia-Godoy F, Strohmenger L. Caries prevention during pregnancy: Results of a 30-month study. Am Dent Assoc. 1998;129:1372-4.

7. Glenn FB, Glenn WD, Burdi AR. Prenatal fluoride for growth and development: Part X. J Dent Child 1997;5:317-21.

8. Vohra R, Velez LI, Rivera W, Rivera W, Benitez FL, Delaney KA. Recurrent lifethreatening ventricular dysrhythmia associated with acute hydrofluoric acid ingestion: Observations in one case and implications for mechanism of toxicity. Clin Toxicol (Phila). 2008;46(1):79-84.

9. Husdan H, Vogl R, Oreopoulos D, Gryfe C, Rapoport A. Serum ionic fluoride: normal range and relationship to age and sex. Clin Chem. 1976;22:1884–8.

10. Cowell DD, Taylor WH. Ionic fluoride: A study of its physiological variation in man. Ann Clin Biochem. 1981;18:76-83.

11. Ekstrand J, Ehrnebo M. The relationship between plasma fluoride, urinary excretion rate and urine fluoride concentration in man. J Occup Med. 1983;25(10):745-8.

12. Bashash M, Thomas D, Hu H, , Angeles Martinez-Mier E, Sanchez BN, Niladri Basu, et al. Prenatal fluoride exposure and cognitive outcomes in children at 4 and 6–12 years of age in Mexico. Environ Res. 2016;150:489-95. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2016.06.046.

13. Vohra R, Velez LI, Rivera W, Benitez FL, Delaney KA. Recurrent life-threatening ventricular dysrhythmias associated with acute hydrofluoric acid ingestion: Observations in one case and implications for mechanism of toxicity. Clin Toxicol. 2008;46:79-84.