Important differences in osteosarcoma incidence and survival, particularly for the youngest children, ethnic minorities, and subsequent osteosarcoma, are identified. A genetic risk factor may be associated with observed ancestry-specific incidence differences and illustrates the importance of analyzing osteosarcoma by specific age groups and ethnicities to better understand their unique epidemiology and underlying biology.

• Osteosarcoma is the most common bone cancer, but still a relatively rare disease, and previous studies have had limited information on finer demographics.

• Using a large database, osteosarcoma incidence and survival patterns are thoroughly evaluated and important differences, especially for the youngest children, ethnic minorities, and subsequent osteosarcoma cases, are identified.

Filename Description cncr34163-sup-0001-Supinfo.xlsxExcel 2007 spreadsheet , 41.9 KB Supplementary Material

*Original abstract online at https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cncr.34163