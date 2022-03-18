Abstract
Fluoride does not cause DDH directly but increases its susceptibility by increasing hip capsular laxity.
Hip laxity results from apoptosis occurring in capsular fibroblast after fluoride exposure.
Fluoride-induced fibroblast apoptosis was triggered by oxidative stress via mitochondrial pathway.
The etiology of developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) is multifactorial, including breech presentation and hip capsular laxity. In particular, hip laxity is the main contributor to DDH by changing the ratio and distribution of collagens. Also, fluoride (F) affects collagens from various tissue besides bone and tooth. To investigate the association of DDH and excessive F intake, we conducted this research in lab on cell and animal model simultaneously. We established animal model of combination of DDH and F toxicity. The incidence of DDH in each group was calculated, and hip capsules were collected for testing histopathological and ultrastructural changes. The primary fibroblasts were further extracted from hip capsule and treated with F. The expression of collagen type I and III was both examined in vivo and in vitro, and the level of oxidative stress and apoptosis was also tested identically. We revealed that the incidence of DDH increased with F concentration. Furthermore, the oxidative stress and apoptosis levels of hip capsules and fibroblasts both increased after F exposure. Therefore, this study shows that excessive F intake increases susceptibility to DDH by altering hip capsular laxity in vivo and in vitro respectively. We believe that F might be a risk factor for DDH by increasing hip laxity induced by triggering fibroblast oxidative stress and apoptosis.
Fluorosilicic acid induces DNA damage and oxidative stress in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells.
Highlights Fluorosilicic acid is the most used additive for water fluoridation. Dental fluorosis can be caused by fluorosilicic acid present in drinking water. DNA damage was caused by fluorosilicic acid in mesenchymal stem cells. Fluorosilicic acid altered bone mineralization in mesenchymal stem cells. DNA damage caused by fluorosilicic acid
Sodium fluoride suppress proliferation and induce apoptosis through decreased insulin-like growth factor-I expression and oxidative stress in primary cultured mouse osteoblasts
It has been reported that sodium fluoride suppressed proliferation and induced apoptosis in osteoblasts. However, the details about the mechanism at work in bone metabolism are limited. In this study, we further investigated the mechanisms of NaF on proliferation and apoptosis in the primary cultured mouse osteoblasts, which were exposed
Long-term exposure to the fluoride blocks the development of chondrocytes in the ducks: The molecular mechanism of fluoride regulating autophagy and apoptosis.
Highlights Long-term fluoride exposure blocks the development of chondrocytes. Excessive fluoride could induce chondrocytes apoptosis. Long-term excessive fluoride triggered autophagy. Fluoride-induced chondrocytes apoptosis is associated with CytC/Bcl-2/P53 pathways. Long-term exposure to excessive fluoride causes chronic damage in the body tissues and could lead to skeletal and dental fluorosis. Cartilage damage
[Experimental studies of pathogenesis of chronic fluoride intoxication].
The article presents the results of studies of occupational fluorosis pathogenesis on experimental model of chronic fluoride intoxication (CFI). In early fluoride intoxication, fluoride and calcium in the body are in compensatory relations. Later, they are disturbed. High reaction ability of fluoride in CFI is associated with hypocalciemia which triggers
Biphasic Functions of Sodium Fluoride (NaF) in Soft and in Hard Periodontal Tissues.
Sodium fluoride (NaF) is widely used in clinical dentistry. However, the administration of high or low concentrations of NaF has various functions in different tissues. Understanding the mechanisms of the different effects of NaF will help to optimize its use in clinical applications. Studies of NaF and epithelial cells, osteoblasts,
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
