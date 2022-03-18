Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

We evaluated survey response factors (particularly initial nonresponse and survey mode) that may be associated with bias in survey research.We examined prevention-related beliefs and outcomes for initial mail survey responders (n=209), follow-up mail survey responders (n=78), and follow-up telephone survey responders (n=74). The Pearson chi-square test and analysis of variance identified beliefs and behavioral outcomes associated with survey response mode.Follow-up options to the initial mail survey improved response rates (22.0-38.0 percent). Initial mail survey responders more strongly believed topical fluoride protects teeth from cavities than others (P=0.04). A significantly larger proportion of parents completing a follow-up telephone survey (30.8 percent) refused topical fluoride for their child than those completing mail surveys (10.3-10.4 percent) (P<0.0001).Multiple mode surveys with follow-up improve response rates. Initial nonresponse and survey response mode may be associated with biases in survey research.

*Original abstract online at https://europepmc.org/article/MED/25706185

Funders who supported this work.

National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (1)
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, NIH National Center for Research Resources (1)

