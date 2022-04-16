Abstract
The intake of high concentrations of fluoride, mainly through drinking water, diet and fluoridated dentifrices, produces fluorosis, which in its early stages is manifested as dental fluorosis (DF). To recognize exposure to fluoride in endemic areas and to evaluate the risk of developing health impairment, the WHO has established several biomarkers that are used to determine systemic fluorine (F?) exposure. Thus, the aim of this study was to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis of the relationship between the severity of DF and fluoride biomarkers in endemic areas. The protocol of this study was previously registered as CRD42021244974. A digital search was carried out in PubMed/Medline, SpringerLink, Scopus, Cochrane and Google Scholar by employing the keywords “urine”, “nails”, “hair”, “plasma”, “saliva” and “dental fluorosis” for the original studies with content associated with F? for the biomarkers and DF. The mean difference was established as the effect measure for the meta-analysis. Seven studies fulfilled the eligibility criteria, among which five assessed urine and two employed nails as fluoride biomarkers. A positive significant difference was found between the biomarkers and the severity of DF (0.27, p?<?0.001) and individually for each biomarker (urine: 0.14, p?=?0.001; nails: 0.88, p?<?0.05). The F? concentration in urine and nails is correlated with the severity of DF, with the most evident differences between healthy individuals and those with mild severity. Both biomarkers are adequate to assess this relationship in endemic areas of fluoride and DF.
Below is the link to the electronic supplementary material.
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-022-03227-1
References
-
Wei W, Pang S, Sun D (2019) The pathogenesis of endemic fluorosis: Research progress in the last 5 years. J Cell Mol Med 23:2333–2342. https://doi.org/10.1111/jcmm.14185
-
Patil MM, Lakhkar BB, Patil SS (2018) Curse of Fluorosis. Indian J Pediatr 85:375–383. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12098-017-2574-z
-
Kurdi MS (2016) Chronic fluorosis: The disease and its anaesthetic implications. Indian J Anaesth 60:157–162. https://doi.org/10.4103/0019-5049.177867
-
Sharma D, Singh A, Verma K, Paliwal S, Sharma S, Dwivedi J (2017) Fluoride: A review of pre-clinical and clinical studies. Environ Toxicol Pharmacol 56:297–313. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2017.10.008
-
Dar MA, Sankar K, Dar IA (2011) Fluorine contamination in groundwater: a major challenge. Environ Monit Assess 173:955–968. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-010-1437-0
-
Bretzler A, Johnson CA (2015) The Geogenic Contamination Handbook: Addressing arsenic and fluoride in drinking water. Applied Geochem 63:642–646. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apgeochem.2015.08.016
-
Rasool A, Farooqi A, Xiao T, Ali W, Noor S, Abiola O et al (2018) A review of global outlook on fluoride contamination in groundwater with prominence on the Pakistan current situation. Environ Geochem Health 40:1265–1281. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-017-0054-z
-
DenBesten P, Li W (2011) Chronic fluoride toxicity: dental fluorosis. Monogr Oral Sci 22:81–96. https://doi.org/10.1159/000327028
-
Buzalaf MAR (2018) Review of Fluoride Intake and Appropriateness of Current Guidelines. Adv Dent Res 29:157–166. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034517750850
-
Sah O, Maguire A, Zohoori FV (2020) Effect of altitude on urinary, plasma and nail fluoride levels in children and adults in Nepal. J Trace Elem Med Biol 57:1–8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2019.09.003
-
Sah O, Maguire A, Zohoori FV (2022) Fractional urinary fluoride excretion and nail fluoride concentrations in normal, wasted and stunted 4–5 year-old children in Nepal. J Trace Elem Med Bio 69:126876. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2021.126876
-
Di Giovanni T, Eliades T, Papageorgiou SN (2018) Interventions for dental fluorosis: A systematic review. J Esthet Restor Dent 30:502–508. https://doi.org/10.1111/jerd.12408
-
Martignon S, Bartlett D, Manton DJ, Martinez-Mier EA, Splieth C, Avila V (2021) Epidemiology of Erosive Tooth Wear, Dental Fluorosis and Molar Incisor Hypomineralization in the American Continent. Caries Res 55:1–11. https://doi.org/10.1159/000512483
-
Fewtrell L, Smith S, Kay D, Bartram J (2007) An attempt to estimate the global burden of disease due to fluoride in drinking water. J Water Health 4:533–542. https://doi.org/10.2166/wh.2006.045
-
Lima-Arsati YBO, Gomes A, Santos HKA, Arsati F, Oliveira MC, Freitas VS (2018) Exposure to fluoride of children during the critical age for dental fluorosis, in the semiarid region of Brazil. Cien Saude Colet 23:1045–1054. https://doi.org/10.1590/1413-81232018234.07952016
-
Aguilar-Díaz FDC, Morales-Corona F, Cintra-Viveiro AC, Fuente-Hernández J (2017) Prevalence of dental fluorosis in Mexico 2005–2015: a literature review. Salud Publica Mex 59:306–313. https://doi.org/10.21149/7764
-
Onipe T, Edokpayi JN, Odiyo JO (2020) A review on the potential sources and health implications of fluoride in groundwater of Sub-Saharan Africa. J Environ Sci Health A Tox Hazard Subst Environ Eng 55:1078–1093. https://doi.org/10.1080/10934529.2020.1770516
-
Giordano M (2009) Global Groundwater? Issues and Solutions. Annu Rev Environ Resour 34:153–178. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev.environ.030308.100251
-
Bashir M (2013) Health effects associated with fluoridated water sources -a review of central Asia. Asian J Water Environ Pollut 10:29–37
-
Zhou G, Yang L, Luo C, Liu H, Li P, Cui Y et al (2019) Low-to-moderate fluoride exposure, relative mitochondrial DNA levels, and dental fluorosis in Chinese children. Environ Int 127:70–77. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2019.03.033
-
Lavalle-Carrasco J, Molina-Frechero N, Nevárez-Rascón M, Sánchez-Pérez L, Hamdan-Partida A, González-González R et al (2021) Recent Biomarkers for Monitoring the Systemic Fluoride Levels in Exposed Populations: A Systematic Review. Int J Environ Res Public Health 18:317. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18010317
-
World Health Organization (2017) Guidelines for Drinking-Water Quality: Fourth Edition Incorporating First Addendum. WHO, Geneva, Switzerland
-
Pessan JP, Buzalaf MRA (2011) Historical and recent biological markers of exposure to fluoride. Monogr Oral Sci 22:52–65. https://doi.org/10.1159/000325145
-
Rugg-Gunn AJ, Villa AE, Buzalaf MRA (2011) Contemporary biological markers of exposure to fluoride. Monogr Oral Sci 22:37–51. https://doi.org/10.1159/000325137
-
Idowu OS, Duckworth RM, Valentine RA, Zohoori FV (2020) Biomarkers for the Assessment of Fluoride Exposure in Children. Caries Res 1-10. https://doi.org/10.1159/000504166
-
Mandinic Z, Curcic M, Antonijevic B, Carevic M, Mandic J, Djukic-Cosic D et al (2010) Fluoride in drinking water and dental fluorosis. Sci Total Environ 408:3507–3512. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2010.04.029
-
Alves A, Kucharska A, Erratico C, Xu F, Den Hond E, Koppen G et al (2014) Human biomonitoring of emerging pollutants through non-invasive matrices: state of the art and future potential. Anal Bioanal Chem 406:4063–4088. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00216-014-7748-1
-
Buzalaf MA, Massaro CS, Rodrigues MH, Fukushima R, Pessan JP, Whitford GM et al (2012) Validation of fingernail fluoride concentration as a predictor of risk for dental fluorosis. Caries Res 46:394–400. https://doi.org/10.1159/000339088
-
Das K, Mondal NK (2016) Dental fluorosis and urinary fluoride concentration as a reflection of fluoride exposure and its impact on IQ level and BMI of children of Laxmisagar, Simlapal Block of Bankura District, W. B., India. Environ Monit Assess 188:218. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-016-5219-1
-
Del Carmen AF, Javier FH, Aline CC (2016) Dental fluorosis, fluoride in urine, and nutritional status in adolescent students living in the rural areas of Guanajuato, Mexico. J Int Soc Prev Community Dent 6:517–522. https://doi.org/10.4103/2231-0762.195510
-
Ding Y, YanhuiGao SH, Han H, Wang W, Ji X et al (2011) The relationships between low levels of urine fluoride on children’s intelligence, dental fluorosis in endemic fluorosis areas in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China. J Hazard Mater 186:1942–1946. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhazmat.2010.12.097
-
Soto-Barreras U, Escalante-Villalobos KY, Holguín-Loya B, Perez-Aguirre B, Nevárez-Rascón A, Martínez-Martínez RE et al (2019) Effect of fluoride in drinking water on dental caries and iq in children. Fluoride 52:474–482
-
Jarquín-Yañez L, de Jesús M-S, Molina-Frechero N, Gaona E, Rocha-Amador DO, López-Guzmán OD et al (2015) Association between urine fluoride and dental fluorosis as a toxicity factor in a rural community in the state of San Luis Potosi. ScientificWorldJournal 2015:647184. https://doi.org/10.1155/2015/647184
-
Saldarriaga A, Restrepo M, Rojas-Gualdrón DF, Carvalho TS, Buzalaf MAR, Santos-Pinto L et al (2021) Dental Fluorosis according to Birth Cohort and Fluoride Markers in an Endemic Region of Colombia. ScientificWorldJournal 2021:6662940. https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/6662940
-
Dean HT (1934) Classification of Mottled Enamel Diagnosis. J Am Dent Assoc 21:1421–1426. https://doi.org/10.14219/jada.archive.1934.0220
-
Thylstrup A, Fejerskov O (1978) Clinical appearance of dental fluorosis in permanent teeth in relation to histologic changes. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol 6:315–328. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0528.1978.tb01173.x
-
Idowu OS, Azevedo LB, Valentine RA, Swan J, Vasantavada PV, Maguire A et al (2019) The use of urinary fluoride excretion to facilitate monitoring fluoride intake: A systematic scoping review. PLoS ONE 14:e0222260. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0222260
-
Cinti D, Vaselli O, Poncia PP, Brusca L, Grassa F, Procesi M et al (2019) Anomalous concentrations of arsenic, fluoride and radon in volcanic-sedimentary aquifers from central Italy: Quality indexes for management of the water resource. Environ Pollut 253:525–537. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2019.07.063
-
Yadav KK, Kumar S, Pham QB, Gupta N, Rezania S, Kamyab H et al (2019) Fluoride contamination, health problems and remediation methods in Asian groundwater: A comprehensive review. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 182:109362. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2019.06.045
-
Li J, Wang Y, Xie X, Su C (2012) Hierarchical cluster analysis of arsenic and fluoride enrichments in groundwater from the Datong basin, Northern China. J Geochem Explor 118:77–89. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gexplo.2012.05.002
-
Alarcón-Herrera MT, Bundschuh J, Nath B, Nicolli HB, Gutierrez M, Reyes-Gomez VM et al (2013) Co-occurrence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater of semi-arid regions in Latin America: genesis, mobility and remediation. J Hazard Mater 262:960–969. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhazmat.2012.08.005
-
de Souza CF, Lima JF, Adriano MS, de Carvalho FG, Forte FD, de Farias OR et al (2013) Assessment of groundwater quality in a region of endemic fluorosis in the northeast of Brazil. Environ Monit Assess 185:4735–4743. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-012-2900-x
-
Martignon S, Opazo-Gutiérrez MO, Velásquez-Riaño M, Orjuela-Osorio IR, Avila V, Martinez-Mier EA et al (2017) Geochemical characterization of fluoride in water, table salt, active sediment, rock and soil samples, and its possible relationship with the prevalence of enamel fluorosis in children in four municipalities of the department of Huila (Colombia). Environ Monit Assess 189:264. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-017-5975-6
-
Page MJ, McKenzie JE, Bossuyt PM, Boutron I, Hoffmann TC, Mulrow CD et al (2021) The PRISMA 2020 statement: an updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ 372:n71. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n71
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-022-03227-1