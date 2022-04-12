The sample sizes were smaller due to missing blood biomarker measurements for analyses on fluoride status and secondary endpoints (blood lipids: n = 3443; glucose and insulin: n = 2173; HbA1c: n = 2212; and C-reactive protein: n = 1823).

For the present analyses on fluoride status and parameters of cardio-metabolic health, data from the NHANES cycles 2013–2014 and 2015–2016 were used as plasma fluoride was measured among study participants aged 8 to 19 years in these cycles. Out of the 5451 children and adolescents aged 8 to 19 years, who took part in NHANES between 2013 and 2016, fluoride status was measured among 4470, and three blood pressure measurements were obtained for 3495 of these study participants. Thus, the analytical sample for the present analyses consisted of 3495 individuals. Multiple imputation by Fully Conditional Specification was carried out in case of sporadic missing values for covariates (ratio of family income to poverty: n = 59; parental education level: n = 116; plasma cotinine: n = 146; waist circumference and body mass index: n = 25) accounting for the survey design.

2.3. Statistical Methods

Survey-weighted means (standard errors) and survey-weighted frequencies were obtained for continuous and categorical covariates, respectively, across sex-specific quartiles of plasma fluoride levels in order to describe the study population. The age- and sex-adjusted Spearman’s coefficient was calculated to evaluate the correlation between plasma and water fluoride levels. In addition, this correlation was visualised by a bubble plot.

Associations between blood pressure parameters, secondary endpoints (BMI, waist circumference, biomarkers of lipid and sugar metabolism, and C-reactive protein) and sex-specific quartiles of plasma fluoride levels were evaluated by survey-weighted linear regression models, using log2-transformed endpoint parameters as continuous dependent variables. In addition, plasma fluoride levels were modelled on the log2 scale to test for linear trends in associations with blood pressure parameters and secondary endpoints.

Regression models were first adjusted for age and sex (Model 1). Additional multivariable adjustment was carried out for the second multivariable linear regression model for standing height (cm), waist circumference (cm), BMI (kg/m2), household reference person’s education level (less than 9th grade, 9–11th grade, high school graduate, some college or AA degree and college graduate or above), cotinine levels (ng/mL) as a biomarker of exposure to second-hand smoke, ethnicity (Mexican American, Other Hispanic, Non-Hispanic White, Non-Hispanic Black, Non-Hispanic Asian, and Other Race including multi-racial), ratio of family income to poverty, and fasting duration (minutes). Confounders were selected by literature search.