Abstract
Objective: To determine the ability of students to diagnose and decide the correct treatment of fluorosis.
Study Design: Cross-sectional study.
Place and Duration of Study: Tertiary care Dental Hospital, Rawalpindi, from May to Jun 2017.
Methodology: A self-administered questionnaire containing seven pictures of different severity of fluorosis was used to assess the knowledge of students of third-year and final-year BDS.
Results: A total of 88 BDS students were included in the study. As for the question of severity, picture-5 had the correct answer 81 (92%), whereas picture-4 had the least correct answer 6 (6.8%). Picture-5 had the correct answer 77 (87.5%) for the treatment question and picture-4 had the least correct answer 6 (6.8%). Picture-5 only showed a significant difference (p= 0.001) with more correct answers for 3rd-year BDS students. More than 50% of the students correctly identified only three of the seven pictures. Severe cases were most correctly diagnosed and mild cases were least correctly diagnosed.
Conclusion: Out of the seven lesions shown to the students, only three were correctly diagnosed by more than 50% of the students. Therefore, more lectures and clinical hours for the study of fluorosis are needed.
Effects of fluoride toxicity on animals, plants, and soil health: a review.
Substantial multi-disciplinary efforts have been made to investigate the effects of environmental fluoride ion (F) pollution since the last century. The chronic ingestion of high doses of F may adversely affect human health by causing skeletal fluorosis, dental fluorosis, bone fractures, the formation of kidney stones, decreased birth rates, weakening
Impact of Reducing Water Fluoride on Dental Caries and Fluorosis.
Guidance intended to reduce fluoride toothpaste ingestion in early childhood was introduced in Ireland in 2002. In 2007, water fluoride concentration was adjusted from 0.8–1.0 to 0.6–0.8 ppm. The objective of this study was to determine the difference in caries and fluorosis levels following introduction of these 2 policy measures.
Alternative esthetic management of fluorosis and hypoplasia stains: blending effect obtained with resin infiltration techniques
STATEMENT OF PROBLEM: New light-polymerized resin composites optimized for rapid infiltration of enamel lesions with resin light curing monomers are commercially available today to prevent enamel lesions from further demineralization and provide a highly conservative therapy. In addition, this technique has proved to be effective treatment for blending white spot
Effects of brewing conditions on infusible fluoride levels in tea and herbal products and probabilistic health risk assessment.
Abstract Excessive ingestion of fluorides might adversely affect the health of humans. Hence, this study aimed to investigate the concentrations of infusible fluoride in five different types of tea and herbal products; additionally, the probabilistic health risks associated with the ingestion of fluoride in drinking tea and herbal products were estimated.
Effects of fluoride on the expression of beclin1 and mTOR in ameloblasts
Exposure to high levels of fluoride (F-) can result in dental fluorosis in different individuals, but the mechanism of dental fluorosis remains unclear. Autophagy is a highly conserved intracellular digestion process that degrades damaged organelles and protein aggregates. This study examined the effect of sodium fluoride (NaF) on the expression
"Mild" Dental Fluorosis: Perceptions & Psychological Impact
The vast majority of research has found that patients, parents, and the general public alike view mild fluorosis (TF score 3) as a significant blemish of the teeth, one that is likely to embarrass the affected child to a degree that cosmetic treatment would be warranted.
Diagnostic Criteria for Dental Fluorosis: The TSIF ("Total Surface Index of Fluorosis")
The traditional criteria (the "Dean Index") for diagnosing dental fluorosis was developed in the first half of the 20th century by H. Trendley Dean. While the Dean Index is still widely used in surveys of fluorosis -- including the CDC's national surveys of fluorosis in the United States -- dental
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
Dental Fluorosis Impacts Dentin in Addition to Enamel
Dental fluorosis is a mineralization defect of tooth enamel marked by increased subsurface porosity. The enamel, however, is not the only component of teeth that is effected. As several studies have demonstrated, dental fluorosis can also impair the mineralization of dentin as well. As noted in one review: "The fact that
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
