Abstract
Of the 202 patients undergoing home dialysis in the Trent region, 11 developed dialysis encephalopathy, 21 suffered spontaneous fractures, and 36 who had undergone dialysis for over four years had neither of these complications. Because the incidence of complications seemed to be unevenly distributed the water supplies were analysed. Water supplied to the homes of the patients with fractures or encephalopathy contained significantly less calcium and fluorine and significantly more aluminium and manganese than that piped to patients without these complications. The high aluminium concentrations in the bone of patients with encephalopathy was confirmed, but aluminium concentrations in the brains from three patients with encephalopathy were not increased. Patients who undergo dialysis in areas where water contains high aluminium concentrations should be supplied with deionisers.
Elevated serum fluoride concentrations in women are not related to fractures and bone mineral density.
Epidemiologic studies of the relations between drinking-water fluoride levels and bone mineral density (BMD) and fracture are characterized by disparate conclusions and an absence of information about individual circulating fluoride levels. This study relates serum fluoride concentrations, which reflect individual fluoride exposures, to BMD and bone fractures. Data are from
Effect of long-term exposure to fluoride in drinking water on risks of bone fractures
Findings on the risk of bone fractures associated with long-term fluoride exposure from drinking water have been contradictory. The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of bone fracture, including hip fracture, in six Chinese populations with water fluoride concentrations ranging from 0.25 to 7.97 parts per million
A randomized trial of sodium fluoride (60 mg) +/- estrogen in postmenopausal osteoporotic vertebral fractures: increased vertebral fractures and peripheral bone loss with sodium fluoride; concurrent estrogen prevents peripheral loss, but not vertebral fractures
Postmenopausal Caucasian women aged less than 80 years (n = 99) with one or more atraumatic vertebral fracture and no hip fractures, were treated by cyclical administration of enteric coated sodium fluoride (NaF) or no NaF for 27 months, with precautions to prevent excessive stimulation of bone turnover. In the
Estimated drinking water fluoride exposure and risk of hip fracture: a cohort study
The cariostatic benefit from water fluoridation is indisputable, but the knowledge of possible adverse effects on bone and fracture risk due to fluoride exposure is ambiguous. The association between long-term (chronic) drinking water fluoride exposure and hip fracture (ICD-7-9: '820' and ICD-10: 'S72.0-S72.2') was assessed in Sweden using nationwide registers.
Non-Endemic Skeletal Fluorosis: Causes And Associated Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (Case Report and Literature Review).
Highlights Fluorocarbon “huffing” is an under-appreciated cause of skeletal fluorosis (SF) We present a SF case with hyperparathyroidism, osteosclerosis, and osteomalacia SF may go undetected due to variation in symptoms, radiology, and biochemistry Dietary calcium, prior bone health, and skeletal F exposure influence SF features SF is common in
In Vitro Studies on Fluoride & Bone Strength
The "in vitro" research on fluoride and bone strength confirms what has repeatedly been found in animal and human studies: the more fluoride a bone has, the weaker the bone becomes. In an in vitro bone study, the researcher directly exposes a human or animal bone to a fluoride solution
Fluoride Reduces Bone Strength Prior to Onset of Skeletal Fluorosis
The majority of animal studies investigating fluoride's impact on bone strength have found that fluoride has either no effect, or a detrimental effect, on bone strength. Importantly, several of the animal studies that have found fluoride reductes bone strength have reported that this reduction in strength occurs before signs of skeletal fluorosis
Clinical Trials: Fluoride Treatment & Bone Fracture in Osteoporosis Patients
Due to its ability to increase bone mass, fluoride has been used as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis. The results, however, have generally been disastrous. Rather than prevent bone fractures in osteoporosis patients, fluoride therapy (at doses of 20-34 mg/day) was repeatedly found to increase fracture rates. One of the most
Mechanisms by which fluoride may reduce bone strength
Based on a large body of animal and human research, it is now known that fluoride ingestion can reduce bone strength and increase the rate of fracture. There are several plausible mechanisms by which fluoride can reduce bone strength. As discussed below, these mechanisms include: Reduction in Cortical Bone Density De-bonding of
Fluoride Content of Bone Impairs Bone Quality
Water Fluoridation Increases the Fluoride Content of Bone "Fluoride analyses of the cadaver material from Kuopio revealed that fluoridation of drinking water increases the fluoride concentration in bone. In some individual cases the amount of fluoride in trabecular bone may rise to relatively high levels, notably in patients with impaired renal
