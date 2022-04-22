5. Ericsson S.Y. Cariostatic mechanisms of fluorides: Clinical observations. Caries Res. 1 ( ): 2041. Google Scholar

6. Martin N. Optimum fluoride intake. Med. J. Aust. 1: 1118. – PubMed

7. Kailis D.G., Taylor S.R., Davis G.B. Fluoride and caries: Observations on the effects of prenatal and postnatal fluoride on some Perth pre-school children. Med. J. Aust. 2: 1037. PubMed

8. Glenn F. Immunity conveyed by a sodium fluoride supplement during pregnancy. J. Dent. Child. 44: 391. Google Scholar

9. Glenn F. Immunity conveyed by a sodium fluoride supplement during pregnancy. J. Dent. Child. 46 ( ): 17. Google Scholar

10. Glenn F. The rationale for the administration of a NaF tablet supplement during pregnancy and postnatally in a private practice setting. ( )in: Read at the American Dental Association symposium, October, 1980, New OrleansJ. Dent. Child. 48. : 18. Google Scholar

11. Erickson D. Water fluoridation and congenital malformations: No association. J. Am. Dent. Assoc. 93: 981. PubMed – Abstract – Full Text PDF

12. Martin C. Effect of fluoride on murine chromosomes. J. Dent. Res. 57: 212. Google Scholar

13. National Institute of Dental Research with University of Michigan. Fluoride not mutagenic: Am. Dent. Assoc. News. : 9. Google Scholar

14. Amirikia H., Zarewych B., Evans T.N. Cesarean section: A 15-year review of changing incidence, indication, and risks. Am. J. Obstet. Gynecol. 140: 81. Abstract – Full Text PDF

15. LeGeros R.Z., Shira W.P., Le Geros J.P. The effects of fluoride on the stability of synthetic and biological bone mineral apatites. in: Proceedings of International Symposium on Osteoporosis, Jerusalem, Israel ( ). Google Scholar

16. Wilcox A. Birth weight, gestation, and the fetal growth curve. Am. J. Obstet. Gynecol. 139: 863. Scopus (54) – PubMed – Abstract – Full Text PDF