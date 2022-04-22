Abstract
Evidence continues to accumulate that the fetal nutritional need for the mineral fluoride begins early in pregnancy and that tablet supplementation is required during the last two trimesters to supply that need, since fluoridated water alone during pregnancy is not sufficient. This study of 492 children confirms the safety and efficacy of using a sodium fluoride tablet supplement, by means of which the obstetrician can help his pregnant patients produce children with superior teeth that are immune to decay.
*Original abstract online at https://www.ajog.org/article/0002-9378(82)90547-6/pdf
*Aided by a grant from the Children’s Dental Research Sociey, Inc.
