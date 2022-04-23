Abstract
Hundreds of millions of people around the world are currently exposed to excessive amounts of fluoride (F–) in drinking water. Although the factors controlling the spatiotemporal distribution of F– contents have been analyzed, their contributions have rarely been quantified. In this study, 510 water samples were collected in the dry and wet seasons in China’s Loess Plateau to investigate the spatial and seasonal distribution, controlling factors, and potential health risks of F– in natural water. High-F– waters were mainly distributed in valley areas of the Loess Plateau, and more severe fluoride pollution of streamwater and groundwater was found in the wet and dry seasons, respectively. Mineral dissolution, competitive adsorption, adsorption/desorption and cation exchange jointly controlled F– enrichment. Spatiotemporal distribution of high-F– levels was mainly determined by climate and streamwater-groundwater connectivity in the dry season, with contribution rates of 41.7% and 37.6%, and by terrain and anthropogenic activities in the wet season, with contribution rates and 49.9–55.6% and 30.7%, respectively. Fluoride in groundwater through oral intake posed the greatest health risks to infants, followed by children, teenagers and adults in the dry and wet seasons. This study provides a scientific basis for the effective management of high-F– water in arid regions.
[The safe threshold vallues of fluorine content in supply water by regressive analysis].
This paper deal in the regressive analysis on the basis of fluorine content of supply water and morbidity of enamel fluorosis. The morbidity sharp increased with increase of the fluorine content in the range of 0.4-1.0 mg/l. Furthermore, the relationship between the prevalence rate of skeletal fluorosis and the [fluorine]
Endemic Fluorosis. (An Epidemiológical, Biochemical and Clinical Study in the Bhatinda District of Punjab).
Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper "is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from
The impact of fluoride in drinking water on oral health and skeletal system of school children
Modern life styles even among people in rural areas have created an increased demand for dental cosmetology. Dental fluorosis due to its cosmetic effect gains more public health importance today. In the scenario of increasing awareness of environmental health hazards, among people, the research into the biology of fluorosis conducted
Age-sex specific disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) attributable to elevated levels of fluoride in drinking water: A national and subnational study in Iran, 2017.
Highlights DALYs attributable to elevated water fluoride levels in Statistical Center of Iran, 2017 were estimated. The attributable DALYs and DALY rate in Statistical Center of Iran, 2017 were respectively 3443 and 4.31. About 94% of the attributable DALYs were concentrated in 4 out of 31 provinces. Over 66%
Fluoride toxicosis in immature herbivorous domestic animals living in low fluoride water endemic areas of Rajasthan, India: An observational survey
Susceptibility to fluoride toxicosis in the form of osteo-dental fluorosis was observed among 435 immature herbivorous domestic animals living in areas with less than 1.5 ppm fluoride in the drinking water. These animals included 78 buffaloes (Bubalus bubalis), 89 cattle (Bos taurus), 30 donkeys (Equus asinus), 21 horses (Equus caballus),
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Estimated "Threshold" Doses for Skeletal Fluorosis
For over 40 years health authorities stated that in order to develop crippling skeletal fluorosis, one would need to ingest between 20 and 80 mg of fluoride per day for at least 10 or 20 years. This belief, however, which played an instrumental role in shaping current fluoride policies, is now acknowledged by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and other US health authorities to be incorrect.
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
