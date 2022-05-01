*See funding for this study at https://europepmc.org/article/MED/12692915

A group (I) of 7–12-yr-old children from non-fluoridated communities who had ingested 0.5 mg F supplement/day from shortly after birth to the age of 3 yr. and 1 mg/day thereafter was compared with a control group (II) from the same communities and with a group (III) with lifetime exposure to fluoridated water. The mean DFS scores of Groups I, II and III were approximately in the ratios 1:5:2. A corresponding proportionality was found for the dfs scores. Analyses of enamel biopsies from permanent teeth showed that the mean F concentrations of the surface enamel ranked as follows: Group 1 > Group III > Group II. The prevalence of atypically shallow pits and fissures ranked in the same order. It is concluded, therefore, that the caries-preventive effect of the ingested F was related both to elevated F levels in the surface enamel and to less retentive pits and fissures. Sixty-seven per cent of Group I was classified as having fluorosis mainly of the very mild and mild types; in no case was there any discolouring or pitting of the enamel.

References (26)

R. Aasenden et al. Evaluation of biopsy data in human enamel fluoride studies. Archs oral Biol. (1971)

R. Aasenden et al. Effects of daily rinsing and ingestion of fluoride solutions upon dental caries and enamel fluoride. Archs oral Biol. (1972)

F. Brudevold et al. An enamel biopsy method for determination of fluoride in human teeth. Archs oral Biol. (1968)

H.R. Englander et al. The Aurora-Rockford, Ill., Study I. Effects of water having natural fluoride on dental health of young adults. J. Am. dent. Ass. (1962)

J.C. Greene et al. The oral hygiene index: a method for classifying oral hygiene status. J. Am. dent. Ass. (1960)

L. Hamberg. Controlled trial of fluoride in vitamin drops for prevention of caries in children. The Lancet (1971)

J.S. Walker et al. Water intake of normal children. Science (1963)

W.J. Simpson et al. A study of crown morphology of newly-erupted first permanent molars in Wetaskiwin, Alberta (optimum fluoride) and Camrose, Alberta (low fluoride). Odont. Revy (1969)

S. Poulsen et al. Anvendelsen af fluortabletter i cariesprofylaksen. Tandlaegebladet (1969)

T.C. Peebles et al. Preventive pediatrics and dental caries control: a twelve-year study of sodium fluoride supplementation

B.J. Orban, I.J. Møller, F.J. McClure. Ingestion of fluoride and dental caries—quantitative relations based on food and water requirements of children 1 to 12 years old. Am. J. Dis. Child. (1943)

There are more references available in the full text version of this article.