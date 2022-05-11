Abstract
Fluorosis causes female reproductive dysfunction with reduced fertility without established pathogenesis. To clarify the mechanism, Sprague–Dawley female rats were selected with drinking water containing 0, 50 (low), 100 (moderate), and 150 mg/L (high) sodium fluoride (NaF) for a short (2 months), medium (4 months), and long term (6 months). The water consumption and body weight of female rats were recorded daily. The effect of NaF on the estrous cycle was examined by vaginal smears and recorded in different term treatments. Female and male rats were mated in a 2:1 ratio for 1 week at 2-, 4-, and 6-month treatment time for mating performance and fertility rate. Selected female rats were executed for tissue and blood collection at different treatment terms. Twenty-four-hour urine sample from each female rat was collected using the metabolic cage. The levels of steroid hormones and silent information regulator 2 homolog 1 (SIRT1) in serum were measured by appropriate ELISA kits. Body weight of the high NaF group was significantly less during short-term treatment than that of other treatment groups or control group. Urinary fluoride concentration was increased linearly with treatment time. Treatment of NaF significantly decreased steroid hormone level while increased SIRT1 level in the serum. In addition, NaF treatment significantly decreased pregnancy rate. It is concluded that NaF inhibits the secretion of hormone and estradiol (E2) release from the ovary, thereby reducing the rate of pregnant. SIRT1 may be involved in this NaF-induced reproductive dysfunction in female rats through regulating reproductive hormone, FSH, and LH secretion.
Data Availability
The data underlying this article are available in the article and in its online supplementary material.
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-022-03283-7
Excerpt:
References
-
Kabir H, Gupta AK, Tripathy S (2020) Fluoride and human health: systematic appraisal of sources, exposures, metabolism, and toxicity. Crit Rev Env Sci Tec 50(11):1116–1193. https://doi.org/10.1080/10643389.2019.1647028
-
Choubisa SL (2015) Industrial fluorosis in domestic goats (Capra hircus), Rajasthan. India Fluoride 48(2):105–112
-
Szczuko M, Splinter J, Zapalowska-Chwyc M, Zietek M, Maciejewska D (2019) Fluorine may intensify the mechanisms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) development via increased insulin resistance and disturbed thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) synthesis even at reference levels. Med Hypotheses 128:58–63. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2019.05.007
-
Sen A, Hoffmann HM (2020) Role of core circadian clock genes in hormone release and target tissue sensitivity in the reproductive axis. Mol Cell Endocrinol 501:110655. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mce.2019.110655
-
Meethal SV, Liu T, Chan HW, Ginsburg E, Wilson AC, Gray DN, Bowen RL, Vonderhaar BK, Atwood CS (2009) Identification of a regulatory loop for the synthesis of neurosteroids: a steroidogenic acute regulatory protein-dependent mechanism involving hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis receptors. J Neurochem 110(3):1014–1027. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1471-4159.2009.06192.x
-
Bosch E, Alviggi C, Lispi M, Conforti A, Hanyaloglu AC, Chuderland D, Simoni M, Raine-Fenning N, Crepieux P, Kol S, Rochira V, D’Hooghe T, Humaidan P (2021) Reduced FSH and LH action: implications for medically assisted reproduction. Hum Reprod 36(6):1469–1480. https://doi.org/10.1093/humrep/deab065
-
Randolph JF, Ginsburg KA, Leach RE, Blacker CM, Moghissi KS, Diamond MP, Reame NE (2003) Elevated early follicular gonadotropin levels in women with unexplained infertility do not provide evidence for disordered gonadotropin-releasing hormone secretion as assessed by luteinizing hormone pulse characteristics. Fertil Steril 80(2):320–327. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0015-0282(03)00612-5
-
Xu M, Jiang H, Zhang L, Sun X, Luo D, Fu Y, Gao Y, Yuan B, Zhang J (2018) MiR-29b affects the secretion of PROG and promotes the proliferation of bovine corpus luteum cells. PLoS ONE 13(4):e0195562. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0195562
-
Selvaggi M, Carbonara C, Ciotola F, Albarella S, Aiudi G, Tufarelli V, Dario C (2019) Determination of a possible relationship between a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in the promoter region of the SIRT1 gene and production and reproduction traits in the Agerolese cattle breed. Arch Anim Breed 62(1):107–112. https://doi.org/10.5194/aab-62-107-2019
-
Zhou Y, Zhang H, He J, Chen X, Ding Y, Wang Y, Liu X (2013) Effects of sodium fluoride on reproductive function in female rats. Food Chem Toxicol 56:297–303. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2013.02.026
-
Liu G, Zhang W, Jiang P, Li X, Liu C, Chai C (2012) Role of nitric oxide and vascular endothelial growth factor in fluoride-induced goitrogenesis in rats. Environ Toxicol Phar 34(2):209–217. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2012.04.003
-
El-Sayyad HIH, Al-Haggar MMS, El-Ghawet HA, Bakr IHM (2014) Effect of maternal diabetes and hypercholesterolemia on fetal liver of albino Wistar rats. Nutrition 30(3):326–336. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nut.2013.08.016
-
Reimer JN, Schuster CJ, Knight CG, Pang DSJ, Leung VSV (2020) Intraperitoneal injection of sodium pentobarbital has the potential to elicit pain in adult rats (Rattus norvegicus). PLoS ONE 15(9):e0238123. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0238123
-
Wang A, Ma Q, Gong B, Sun L, Afrim F, Sun R, He T, Huang H, Zhu J, Zhou G, Ba Y (2021) DNA methylation and fluoride exposure in school-age children: epigenome-wide screening and population-based validation. Ecotox Environ Safe 223:112612. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2021.112612
-
Weng Q, Yi F, Yu Y, Ge S, Liu S, Zhang Y (2021) Altered miRNA expression profiling in enamel organ of fluoride affected rat embryos. Ecotox Environ Safe 210:111876. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2020.111876
-
Gaspar RS, Alves Benevides RO, de Lima Fontelles JL, Vale CC, Franca LM, Silva Barros PDT, de Andrade Paes AM (2016) Reproductive alterations in hyperinsulinemic but normoandrogenic MSG obese female rats. J Endocrinol 229(2):61–72. https://doi.org/10.1530/JOE-15-0453
-
Mascarenhas MN, Flaxman SR, Boerma T, Vanderpoel S, Stevens GA (2012) National, regional, and global trends in infertility prevalence since 1990: a systematic analysis of 277 health surveys. Plos Med 9(12):e1001356. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1001356
-
Zhou Y, Qiu Y, He J, Chen X, Ding Y, Wang Y, Liu X (2013) The toxicity mechanism of sodium fluoride on fertility in female rats. Food Chem Toxicol 62:566–572. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2013.09.023
-
Lynn DA, Brown GR (2009) The ontogeny of exploratory behavior in male and female adolescent rats (Rattus norvegicus). Dev Psychobiol 51(6):513–520. https://doi.org/10.1002/dev.20386
-
Jana L, Maity PP, Perveen H, Dash M, Jana S, Dey A, De SK, Chattopadhyay S (2018) Attenuation of utero-toxicity, metabolic dysfunction and inflammation by soy protein concentrate in rats exposed to fluoridated water: consequence of hyperlipidemia in parallel with hypohomocysteinemia. Environ Sci Pollut R 25(36SI):36462–36473. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-018-3542-5
-
Yan L, Bai X, Fang Z, Che L, Xu S, Wu D (2013) Effect of different dietary omega-3/omega-6 fatty acid ratios on reproduction in male rats. Lipids Health Dis 12:33. https://doi.org/10.1186/1476-511X-12-33
-
Faria TDS, Brasil FDB, Sampaio FJB, Ramos CDF (2010) Effects of maternal undernutrition during lactation on estrogen and androgen receptor expressions in rat ovary at puberty. Nutrition 26(10):993–999. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nut.2009.09.027
-
Perera-Marin G, Gutierrez CG, Murcia C, Leon H, Gonzalez-Padilla E (2008) Progesterone and the distribution of pituitary gonadotropin isoforms in cattle. Anim Reprod Sci 104(2–4):164–176. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anireprosci.2007.02.015
-
Ulloaaguirre A, Espinoza R, Damianmatsumura P, Larrea F, Flores A, Morales L, Dominguez R (1988) Studies on the microheterogeneity of anterior-pituitary follicle-stimulating-hormone in the female rat – isoelectric-focusing pattern throughout the estrous-cycle. Biol Reprod 38(1):70–78. https://doi.org/10.1095/biolreprod38.1.70
-
Hunter MG, Robinson RS, Mann GE, Webb R (2004) Endocrine and paracrine control of follicular development and ovulation rate in farm species. Anim Reprod Sci 82–3(SI):461–477. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anireprosci.2004.05.013
-
Liu YX, Hsueh A (1986) Synergism between granulosa and theca-interstitial cells in estrogen biosynthesis by gonadotropin-treated rat ovaries – studies on the 2-cell, 2-gonadotropin hypothesis using steroid antisera. Biol Reprod 35(1):27–36. https://doi.org/10.1095/biolreprod35.1.27
-
Shah AB, Nivar I, Speelman DL (2018) Elevated androstenedione in young adult but not early adolescent prenatally androgenized female rats. PLoS ONE 13(5):e0196862. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0196862
-
Oke OA, Oke BO (1999) Vaginal cytological changes during the oestrous cycle of the adult female African giant rat (Cricetomys gambianus Waterhouse). Trop Vet 17(3–4):169–180
-
Zhao MX, Zhou GY, Zhu JY, Gong B, Hou JX, Zhou T, Duan LJ, Ding Z, Cui LX, Ba Y (2015) Fluoride exposure, follicle stimulating hormone receptor gene polymorphism and hypothalamus-pituitary-ovarian axis hormones in Chinese women. Biomed Environ Sci 28(9):696–700. https://doi.org/10.3967/bes2015.099
-
D’Angelo S, Mele E, Di Filippo F, Viggiano A, Meccariello R (2021) Sirt1 activity in the brain: simultaneous effects on energy homeostasis and reproduction. Int J Env Res Pub He 18(3):1243. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18031243
-
Haigis MC, Sinclair DA (2010) Mammalian sirtuins: biological insights and disease relevance. Annu Rev Pathol 5:253–295. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev.pathol.4.110807.092250
-
Khawar M, Sohail A, Li W (2022) SIRT1: a key player in male reproduction. Life 12(2):318. https://doi.org/10.3390/life12020318
-
Tatone C, Di Emidio G, Barbonetti A, Carta G, Luciano AM, Falone S, Amicarelli F (2018) Sirtuins in gamete biology and reproductive physiology: emerging roles and therapeutic potential in female and male infertility. Hum Reprod Update 24(3):267–289. https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmy003
-
Kolthur-Seetharam U, Teerds K, de Rooij DG, Wendling O, Mcburney M, Sassone-Corsi P, Davidson I (2009) The histone deacetylase SIRT1 controls male fertility in mice through regulation of hypothalamic-pituitary gonadotropin signaling. Biol Reprod 80(2):384–391. https://doi.org/10.1095/biolreprod.108.070193
-
Choi I, Rickert E, Fernandez M, Webster N (2019) SIRT1 in astrocytes regulates glucose metabolism and reproductive function. Endocrinology 160(6):1547–1560. https://doi.org/10.1210/en.2019-00223
-
Zhao Q, Tian Z, Zhou G, Niu Q, Chen J, Li P, Dong L, Xia T, Zhang S, Wang A (2020) SIRT1-dependent mitochondrial biogenesis supports therapeutic effects of resveratrol against neurodevelopment damage by fluoride. Theranostics 10(11):4822–4838. https://doi.org/10.7150/thno.42387
-
Li W, Dong S, Chen Q, Chen C, Dong Z (2020) Selenium may suppress peripheral blood mononuclear cell apoptosis by modulating HSP70 and regulate levels of SIRT1 through reproductive hormone secretion and oxidant stress in women suffering fluorosis. Eur J Pharmacol 878:173098. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejphar.2020.173098
-
Bodis J, Sulyok E, Koszegi T, Godony K, Premusz V, Varnagy A (2019) Serum and follicular fluid levels of sirtuin 1, sirtuin 6, and resveratrol in women undergoing in vitro fertilization: an observational, clinical study. J Int Med Res 47(2):772–782. https://doi.org/10.1177/0300060518811228
-
Smedlund KB, Hill JW (2020) The role of non-neuronal cells in hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. Mol Cell Endocrinol 518:110996. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mce.2020.110996
-
Gu X, Han D, Chen W, Zhang L, Lin Q, Gao J, Fanning S, Han B (2016) SIRT1-mediated FoxOs pathways protect against apoptosis by promoting autophagy in osteoblast-like MC3T3-E1 cells exposed to sodium fluoride. Oncotarget 7(40):65218–65230. https://doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.11573
Funding
This work was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (grant numbers 82073496 and 81673115), Huimin Project of Ministry of Science and Technology of China (grant number 2012GS610101), Department of Health of Shaanxi Province (grant number 2018D050), and International Cooperation Foundation of Shaanxi province (2020KW-057). CC was supported by NHMRC and The University of Queensland.