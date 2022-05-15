Objectives The purpose of this study was to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of two preventive interventions aimed at increasing the proportion of caries-free preschool children of low socioeconomic status using a decision analytic model.

Methods Two scenarios were tested, one with a school milk program (SMP) and one without (non-SMP). Fluoride varnish (FV) and a probiotic (PB) were compared to a do-nothing alternative among children in public nurseries/schools over a 4-year period. FV was applied biannually and a PB (Lactobacillus rhamnosus) added to milk powder prepared daily. A Markov decision tree model was utilized. Several sources of data were used to populate the model. Probabilistic and deterministic sensitivity analyses were performed, and a public provider perspective was used.

Results In the SMP scenario, PB was more effective and less costly than FV and, compared with do-nothing, increased the proportion of caries-free children by 14.5%, with a cost of USD 12.5 per child (June 2018). PB presented an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) or cost per extra caries-free child of USD 86.2. In the non-SMP scenario, both interventions were cost-effective. FV (compared with do-nothing) increased the percentage of caries-free children by 8.3% with an ICER of USD 338.3 and PB (compared with FV) increased the effect by 6.2% with an ICER of USD 1400.2.