Abstract
Highlights
-
- Ovariectomized rat model was established.
- F– induced renal morphological structure damage and inhibited renal cells proliferation.
- F– induced TGF-B1/Smad signaling pathway dysregulation.
- F– induced renal fibrosis and dysfunction.
- Estrogen deficiency aggravated F–-induced renal fibrosis.
To investigate the role and molecular mechanism of estrogen deficiency in fluorine ion (F–)-induced renal fibrosis, the models of F– exposure in ovary removed rats were established by drinking water with different doses of F– (0, 25, 50 and 100 mg/L) for 90 days. Results of H&E staining and BrdU labeled experiment showed that F– induced renal pathomorphological damage and inhibited cell proliferation. Further, Masson staining showed that F– induced renal glomerular and tubulointerstitial fibrosis. Meanwhile, renal fibrosis was confirmed by detecting the expression levels of collagen I, collagen III, collagen IV and fibronectin using immunofluorescence. In the state of estrogen deficiency, F–-induced renal damage and fibrosis were aggravated. Moreover, the molecular mechanism of F–-induced renal fibrosis was evaluated, and the results showed that F– induced TGF-B1/Smad signaling pathway further dysregulation after ovariectomy, which manifested as the further up-regulated expression of TGF-B1, Smad2, p-Smad2, Smad3 and p-Smad3, and further down-regulated of Smad7. Accompanied by renal damage and renal fibrosis, renal function was also disturbed, especially in ovariectomized rats. This study indicated that estrogen deficiency aggravated F–-induced renal fibrosis via the TGF-B1/Smad signaling pathway, leading to more serious renal dysfunction.
Graphical Abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037842742200087X?via%3Dihub
-
-
Cyperus esculentus suppresses hepato-renal oxidative stress, inflammation, and caspase-3 activation following chronic exposure to sodium fluoride in rats’ model.
Background Death arising from hepato-renal related diseases is on the increase. Cyperus esculentus (CE) possesses antioxidants potentials. This study aim at investigating the effect of Cyperus esculentus on sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced hepato-renal toxicity in rats. Methods Twenty-four male rats weighting (10–12 weeks old, 200± 20 g) randomized into group A (control) received 1 ml normal
-
Renal function in residents of an endemic fluorosis area in southern Algeria
Kidney damage in distal and proximal tubular function and in glomerular filtration occurred in 40-60 yr olds residing in El Qued an endemic fluorosis area in southern Algeria compared to normals from Algiers. Functional renal disturbances were proportional to the degree of fluoride (F-) accumulation which increased in relation to
-
Skeletal fluorosis from eating soil
A woman with chronic pyelonephritis developed progressive muscular weakness and bone pain. For twenty years she had habitually ingested fluoride-rich soil. Osteosclerosis was found on x-ray examination, and fluorosis was confirmed by bone biopsy. Renal failure augmented skeletal retention of excessive fluoride intake which, in turn, appears to have intensified symptomatic renal
-
Proteomic analysis of kidney in fluoride-treated rat
The recent development of proteomic techniques has enabled investigators to directly examine the population of proteins present in biological systems. We first report here the proteomic changes of renal protein induced by fluoride. To investigate molecular mechanisms of renal injury induced by fluoride, proteins were isolated from rat kidney and
-
Evaluation of kidney injury biomarkers in an adult Mexican population environmentally exposed to fluoride and low arsenic levels.
Highlights Fluoride exposure increased renal injury biomarkers (ALB, Cys-C, KIM-1 and OPN). Fluoride could be considered an environmental kidney toxicant. Exposure to low concentrations of arsenic does not increase kidney injury biomarkers. Co-exposure to low arsenic level does not enhanced renal fluoride toxicity. Fluoride (F) is a toxicant widely distributed
Related Studies :
-