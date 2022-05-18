Abstract
Highlights
- Azole antifungals are associated with off-target endocrinologic adverse events.
- Skeletal fluorosis, pseudohyperaldosteronism, adrenal insufficiency, hyponatraemia and hypogonadism are reported.
- Clinical and biochemical monitoring may play a role in prevention and progression.
- Novel azoles offer therapeutic advantages due to greater selectivity of binding to fungal CYP51.
- Integration of pharmacogenomics into routine clinical care holds future promise.
Azoles are among the most effective and widely used class of antifungals for prophylaxis as well as empirical and directed therapy against yeast and mould infections. Their use appears to be increasing worldwide. All triazoles cause hepatotoxicity, drug–drug interactions, and QTc prolongation (except isavuconazole); however, there are growing concerns following increasing reports of off-target endocrinologic adverse events. Skeletal fluorosis, pseudohyperaldosteronism, adrenal insufficiency, hyponatraemia and hypogonadism have all been documented in relation to azole use, causing considerable morbidity. The following review provides new insights into the clinical incidence and underlying pathophysiology of azole-associated endocrinopathies. Routine clinical and biochemical monitoring (including therapeutic drug monitoring) of endocrinologic adverse events may play a role in their prevention and progression. Novel azoles in preclinical and clinical stages of development may offer therapeutic advantages due to their greater selectivity of binding to fungal CYP51. The integration of pharmacogenomics into routine clinical practice holds future promise in guiding antifungal drug and dose selection to reduce the risk of off-target phenomena, including endocrinologic adverse events.
Voriconazole-associated periostitis: Pathophysiology, risk factors, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management.
Voriconazole use has been associated with osteoarticular pain and periostitis, likely due to high fluoride content in the drug formulation. This phenomenon has been described primarily with high dosage or prolonged course of voriconazole therapy in immunocompromised and transplant patient populations. Patients typically present with diffuse bony pains associated with
Elevated fluoride levels and periostitis in pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients receiving long-term voriconazole
Azole therapy is widely utilized in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT) recipients for the treatment of aspergillus. Complications of voriconazole treatment related to its elevated fluoride content have been described in adults, including reports of symptomatic skeletal fluorosis. We review fluoride levels, clinical, and laboratory data in five pediatric HCT recipients
Painful periostitis in the setting of chronic voriconazole therapy
A 72-year-old woman on chronic voriconazole therapy for recurrent histoplasmosis developed a painful forearm mass. Laboratory and imaging findings were consistent with a diffuse periostitis. Her symptoms resolved after discontinuation of voriconazole. To our knowledge, this is the first case of voriconazole-induced periostitis to be reported in a patient with
Fluoride-related bone disease associated with habitual tea consumption
Acquired osteosclerosis is a rare disorder of bone formation but an important consideration in adults with sclerotic bones or elevated bone density results. In such patients, malignancy, hepatitis C, and fluorosis should all be considered when making a diagnosis. We describe 4 patients evaluated at our Metabolic Bone Disease Clinic
Fluorine and Fluorosis [June 1944].
Excerpt The first account of mottled enamel in human beings was given in 1902 by Eager of the United States Public Health Service who noticed its frequency among Italian emigrants from Naples. Black and McKay (1916) found it occurring in various parts of the U.S.A. and described it more fully in
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Exposure Pathways Linked to Skeletal Fluorosis
Excessive fluoride exposure from any source -- and from all sources combined -- can cause skeletal fluorosis. Some exposure pathways , however, have been specifically identified as placing individuals at risk of skeletal fluorosis. These exposure pathways include: Fluoridated Water for Kidney Patients Excessive Tea Consumption High-Fluoride Well Water Industrial Fluoride Exposure Fluorinated Pharmaceuticals (Voriconazole
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride Content of Tea
Tea, particularly tea drinks made with lower quality older leaves, contain high levels of fluoride. Because of these high levels, research has found that individuals who drink large amounts of tea can develop skeletal fluorosis -- a painful bone disease caused by excessive fluoride intake. Since skeletal fluorosis is often misdiagnosed by
