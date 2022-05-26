Fluoride Action Network

Excessive fluoride intake has been reported to cause toxicities to brain, thyroid, kidney, liver and testis tissues. Hesperidin (HSP) is an antioxidant that possesses anti-allergenic, anti-carcinogenic, anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. Presently, the studies focusing on the toxic effects of sodium fluoride (NaF) on heart tissue at biochemical and molecular level are limited. This study was designed to evaluate the ameliorative effects of HSP on toxicity of NaF on the heart of rats in vivo by observing the alterations in oxidative injury markers (MDA, SOD, CAT, GPX and GSH), pro-inflammatory markers (NF-kB, IL-1B, TNF-a), expressions of apoptotic genes (caspase-3, -6, -9, Bax, Bcl-2, p53, cytochrome c), levels of autophagic markers (Beclin 1, LC3A, LC3B), expression levels of PI3K/Akt/mTOR and cardiac markers. HSP treatment attenuated the NaF-induced heart tissue injury by increasing activities of SOD, CAT and GPx and levels of GSH, and suppressing lipid peroxidation. In addition, HSP reversed the changes in expression of apoptotic (caspase-3, -6, -9, Bax, Bcl-2, p53, cytochrome c), levels of autophagic and inflammatory parameters (Beclin 1, LC3A, LC3B, NF-kB, IL-1B, TNF-a), in the NaF-induced cardiotoxicity. HSP also modulated the gene expression levels of PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway and levels of cardiac markers (LDH, CK-MB). Overall, these findings reveal that HSP treatment can be used for the treatment of NaF-induced cardiotoxicity.

Data availability

The datasets generated during and/or analysed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Vocational School of Health Sevices, Final International University, Kazafani, Cyprus

    Behçet Var??l?

  2. Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science and Literature, Bingol University, 12000, Bingol, Turkey

    Ekrem Darendelio?lu

  3. Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Bingol University, 12000, Bingol, Turkey

    Cuneyt Caglayan & Ayd?n Genç

  4. Department of Medical Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Aksaray University, Aksaray, Turkey

    Fatih Mehmet Kandemir

  5. Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Literature, Bingol University, 12000, Bingol, Turkey

    Adnan Ayna

  6. Technical Sciences Vocatinal School, Aksaray University, Aksaray, Turkey

    Özge Kandemir

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Cuneyt Caglayan or Fatih Mehmet Kandemir.

