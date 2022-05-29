Abstract
Highlights
-
- Fluoride impairs the intestinal epithelial cells of the host.
- The intestinal microbiota structure of the host organism is altered by fluoride.
- Amino acid and nucleotide metabolisms are perturbed by extreme fluoride intake.
- Supplementary probiotics is a potential preventive therapy for host fluorosis.
- Fluoride disrupts the microbiota-gut-blood barrier functions of host organisms.
Fluoride is a serious health risk to animals and humans. The microbiota-gut-blood barrier (MGBB) plays an indispensable role in maintaining the systematic homeostasis of host organisms. However, the toxic effects of fluoride on MGBB of organisms have not been extensively investigated. Here, we used the silkworm interspecies model to explore the adverse effects of fluoride on the gut microbiota and intestinal tissue and circulating metabolites of organisms. Results showed that fluoride exposure significantly declined the body weight gain and survival rate of organisms and evidently damaged intestinal epithelial cells. In addition, fluoride altered the composition and abundance of intestinal microbiota, which was accompanied by changing gene expression levels of antimicrobial peptides in intestinal tissue. Shifts in the relative abundance of Enterococcus, Aquabacterium, Aureimonas and Methylobacterium in the gut had significant correlations with the concentrations of certain differential metabolites (e.g., amino acids, nucleotides, and nucleotide derivatives) in the bloodstream. Moreover, most circulating metabolites in related nucleotide metabolism pathways were upregulated, whereas those in the pathways of amino acid metabolism were downregulated. This study deepens our understanding of the disruptive effect of fluoride on the MGBB of host organisms and may provide a new insight into the preventive therapy of fluoride-induced diseases.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969722033174?via%3Dihub
-
-
[Effect of gastric mucosa in fluorosis and arsenic-fluorosis].
Gastroscopy to 35 patients with fluorosis, 32 with arsenic-fluorosis, and 25 control had been performed to study the influence of fluorosis on arsenic-fluorosis on the gastric mucosa. There was significant difference on gradient and activity of chronic gastritis among the three groups, but there was no significant difference in the
-
Mass intoxication from accidental overfluoridation of drinking water.
The literature reveals several episodes of acute mass poisoning due to sodium fluoride which had been mistaken for flour, sugar, and baking powder and added to food [1]. The number of persons affected ranged from 5 to 280. The most severe accident -with 47 deaths occurred in Salem, Oregon, where
-
Gut microbiota perturbations and neurodevelopmental impacts in offspring rats concurrently exposure to inorganic arsenic and fluoride.
Many “hot spot” geographic areas across the world with drinking water co-contaminated with inorganic arsenic (iAs) and fluoride (F-), two of the most common natural contaminants in drinking water. Both iAs and F- are known neurotoxins and affect neurodevelopment of children. However, very few studies have investigated the neurodevelopmental effects
-
Co-exposure to inorganic arsenic and fluoride prominently disrupts gut microbiota equilibrium and induces adverse cardiovascular effects in offspring rats.
Highlights Co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride leads to adverse cardiovascular effects. Co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride results in gut microbiota perturbations. Co-exposure causes more prominent effects than arsenic or fluoride alone. Strong correlations are identified between cardiovascular effects and significantly altered genera. Co-exposure to inorganic arsenic (iAs) and fluoride (F-)
-
Prevalence of endemic fluorosis with gastrointestinal manifestations in people living in some North-Indian villages
Numerous reports on epidemiological surveys of skeletal and dental fluorosis exist, but information is quite limited on non-skeletal manifestations of fluoride toxicity. The present study was conducted to assess the prevalence and severity of non-skeletal manifestations, especially gastrointestinal disturbances, in an area o skeletal and dental fluorosis. The subjects, numbering 1958
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
-
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
-
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
-
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
-
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
Related FAN Content :
-