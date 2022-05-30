Abstract
Key points
- Shows that NHS claims for applications of fluoride varnish and fissure sealant by NHS dental professionals were low for children of primary school age.
- Shows that NHS claims indicating radiographic exposures for children of primary school age were low.
- Suggests that guidelines relevant to prevention and diagnosis for children had not consistently been followed.
Introduction Clinical guidelines related to diagnosis and preventive interventions for children are well established; however, childhood caries incidence remains high.
Methods Secondary analysis of routinely collected data from the NHS Business Services Authority for children treated by general dental practitioners across a five-year period in four local authorities in South West England was used to assess whether children of primary school age attending general dental practices were receiving radiographs, fluoride varnish and fissure sealant applications in line with current guidelines.
Results In total, 40,780 claims had been submitted in the five-year time period for the 4,805 children included in the study: 4.9% of children had ten or more claims that indicated fluoride varnish application; 4.0% of children had claims indicating they had been provided with four or more fissure sealants; and 7.6% of children had claims indicating two or more radiographs had been exposed. Increased filling experience was associated with increased fluoride varnish applications. For the children that had ten or more examinations and five or more fillings provided in the five-year time period, 27.2% had ten or more fluoride varnish applications, 7.6% had four or more teeth fissure sealed and 17.2% had two or more radiographs exposed in the five-year time period.
Conclusion The claim data did not provide reassurance that guidelines relevant to prevention and diagnosis for children had consistently been followed.
*Original abstract online at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41415-022-4253-3
Excerpt:
References
-
Public Health England. National Dental Epidemiology Programme for England: oral health survey of 5-year-olds 2019. 2020. Available at https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/873492/NDEP_for_England_OH_Survey_5yr_2019_v1.0.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Health and Social Care Information Centre. Children’s Dental Health Survey 2013. Country specific report: England. 2015. Available at https://files.digital.nhs.uk/publicationimport/pub17xxx/pub17137/cdhs2013-england-report.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Public Health England. Delivering better oral health: an evidence based toolkit for prevention. 2016. Available at https://www.whittington.nhs.uk/document.ashx?id=14127 (accessed April 2022).
-
Scottish Dental Clinical Effectiveness Programme. Prevention and Management of Dental Caries in Children: Dental Clinical Guidance. 2018. Available at https://www.sdcep.org.uk/media/2zbkrdkg/sdcep-prevention-and-management-of-dental-caries-in-children-2nd-edition.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence. Dental recall: Recall interval between routine dental examinations. 2004. Available at https://www.dental-referrals.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/recall.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Kindelan S A, Day P, Nichol R, Willmott N, Fayle S A, British Society of Paediatric Dentistry. UK National Clinical Guidelines in Paediatric Dentistry: stainless steel preformed crowns for deciduous molars. Int J Paediatr Dent 2008; 18: 20-28.
-
Faculty of General Dental Practice (UK). Clinical Examination and Record-keeping: Good practice guidelines. 2016. Available at https://cgdent.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Clinical-examination-and-record-keeping-3e-final-text.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network. SIGN 138: Dental interventions to prevent caries in children. 2014. Available at https://www.scottishdental.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/SIGN138.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Duggal M S. Paediatric dentistry in the new millennium: I. Quality care for children. Dent Update 2003; 30: 230?234.
-
Faculty of General Dental Practitioners (UK). Selection Criteria for Dental Radiography. 2018. Available at https://cgdent.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/FGDP-SCDR-ALL-Web.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Marinho V C, Worthington H V, Walsh T, Clarkson J E. Fluoride varnishes for preventing dental caries in children and adolescents. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2013; DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD002279.pub2.
-
Ahovuo-Saloranta A, Forss H, Walsh T, Nordblad A, Mäkelä M, Worthington H V. Pit and fissure sealants for preventing dental decay in the permanent teeth. Cochrane Database of Syst Rev 2017; DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD001830.pub5.
-
NHS Business Services Authority. NHS Dental Services: Guidance for the completion of FP17 activity submissions in England. 2021. Available at https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/sites/default/files/2017-07/Completion%20of%20form%20guidance%20-%20FP17%20-%20England%20%28V9%29%20-%2007%202017.pdf (accessed May 2022).
-
Public Health England. Water Fluoridation: Health monitoring report for England 2018. 2018. Available at https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/692754/Water_Fluoridation_Health_monitoring_report_for_England_2018_final.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
Public Health England. Inequalities in oral health in England. 2021. Available at https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/970380/Inequalities_in_oral_health_in_England.pdf (accessed April 2022).
-
UK Government. English indices of deprivation 2019. 2019. Available at https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/english-indices-of-deprivation-2019 (accessed June 2021).
-
Lucas P J, Patsios D, Walls K et al. Neighbourhood incidence rate of paediatric dental extractions under general anaesthetic in South West England. Br Dent J 2018; 224: 169-176.
-
Seddon M E, Marshall M N, Campbell S M, Roland M O. Systematic review of studies of quality of clinical care in general practice in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Qual Health Care 2001; 10: 152-158.
-
Schuster M A, McGlynn E A, Brook R H. How good is the quality of health care in the United States? Milbank Q 1998; 76: 517-563.
-
Grol R. Successes and failures in the implementation of evidence-based guidelines for clinical practice. Med Care 2001; 39: 46-54.
-
Clarkson J E, Turner S, Grimshaw J M et al. Changing clinicians’ behaviour: a randomized controlled trial of fees and education. J Dent Res 2008; 87: 640-644.
-
Elouafkaoui P, Bonetti D, Clarkson J, Stirling D, Young L, Cassie H. Is further intervention required to translate caries prevention and management recommendations into practice? Br Dent J 2015; DOI: 10.1038/sj.bdj.2014.1141.
-
Davies K J M, Drage N A. Adherence to NICE guidelines on recall intervals and the FGDP(UK) selection criteria for dental radiography. Prim Dent J 2013; 2: 50-56.
-
Brown N, Harford S, Babbar I, Clifford J, Law C, Power R. Guidelines relevant to Paediatric Dentistry – do foundation dentists and general dental practitioners follow them? Part 1: diagnosis and prevention. Br Dent J 2018; 224, 727-732.
-