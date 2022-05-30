Study design

A total of 424 children (including 226 boys and 198 girls) aged 7–12 years old were enrolled in Kaifeng, China by cross-sectional study in 2017. The concentrations of urinary fluoride (UF) and creatinine (UCr) were measured using fluoride ion-selective electrode essay and a creatinine assay kit (picric acid method), respectively. The concentration of UCr-adjusted UF (CUF) was calculated. Children were divided into high fluoride exposure group (HFG, CUF >1.41 mg/L) and low fluoride exposure group (LFG, CUF <1.41 mg/L) according to the median concentration of CUF (1.41 mg/L). The serum thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), total triiodothyronine (TT3) and total thyronine (TT4) levels were detected by the radiation immunoassay. The B-mode ultrasound was performed to test the thyroid volume (Tvol). Genotyping of CREB1 gene were conducted by a custom-by-design 48-plex SNPscan™ Kit. Associations between CUF concentration, CREB1 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and thyroid function were assessed by multiple linear regression models.