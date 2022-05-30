Abstract
Highlights
-
- Serum TT4 level is negatively associated with urinary fluoride concentration.
- Thyroid volume of children is positively related to urinary fluoride concentration.
- CREB1 polymorphisms could modify the levels of serum TT3 and TT4.
- Fluoride exposure and CREB1 SNPs interactions on thyroid volume are observed.
- Interactions among CREB1 SNPs loci may modify the serum TT3 level.
Objectives
To evaluate the effects of CREB1 gene polymorphisms and long-term exposure to fluoride on thyroid function of children.
Study design
A total of 424 children (including 226 boys and 198 girls) aged 7–12 years old were enrolled in Kaifeng, China by cross-sectional study in 2017. The concentrations of urinary fluoride (UF) and creatinine (UCr) were measured using fluoride ion-selective electrode essay and a creatinine assay kit (picric acid method), respectively. The concentration of UCr-adjusted UF (CUF) was calculated. Children were divided into high fluoride exposure group (HFG, CUF >1.41 mg/L) and low fluoride exposure group (LFG, CUF <1.41 mg/L) according to the median concentration of CUF (1.41 mg/L). The serum thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), total triiodothyronine (TT3) and total thyronine (TT4) levels were detected by the radiation immunoassay. The B-mode ultrasound was performed to test the thyroid volume (Tvol). Genotyping of CREB1 gene were conducted by a custom-by-design 48-plex SNPscan™ Kit. Associations between CUF concentration, CREB1 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and thyroid function were assessed by multiple linear regression models.
Results
Negative and positive associations between serum TT4 level (B = -0.721, 95%CI: -1.209, -0.234) and Tvol (B = 0.031, 95%CI: 0.011, 0.050) and CUF concentration were observed respectively. Children carrying CREB1 rs11904814 TG and rs2254137 AC genotypes had lower TT3 levels (P < 0.05). Children in HFG carrying rs11904814 TT, rs2253206 GG genotypes and rs6740584 C allele easily manifested lower serum TT4 levels (P < 0.05). Moreover, interactions between excessive fluoride exposure and CREB1 SNPs on Tvol were observed, and the interaction among different loci of CREB1 gene could modify serum TT3 level (P < 0.05, respectively).
Conclusions
Fluoride could alter children’s serum TT4 levels and Tvol. Interactions between fluoride exposure and CREB1 polymorphisms may modify thyroid volume of children.
Graphical abstract
Keywords
Fluoride; Thyroid; CREB1 gene; SNP; Children
-
-
Environmental Fluoride 1977 by Rose & Marier
The Associate Committee on Scientific Criteria for Environmental Quality was established by the National Research Council of Canada in response to a mandate provided by the Federal Government to develop scientific guidelines for defining the quality of the environment. The concern of the NRC Associate Committee is strictly with scientific
-
The relationships between thyroid-stimulating hormone and/or dopamine levels in peripheral blood and IQ in children with different urinary iodine concentrations.
Highlights TSH is not related IQ in children with different urinary iodine concentrations. Dopamine in plasma is unrelated to IQ in children with adequate or excessive iodine. Dopamine has positive correlation with intelligence in iodine deficiency group. The interaction between dopamine in plasma and TSH is not related to
-
Serum and urine fluoride concentration: relationships to age, sex and renal function in a non-fluoridated population
Serum and urine fluoride levels were determined in 250 healthy subjects (15-90 years, 122 men and 128 women) residing in Catalonia, Spain, and in 150 patients (20-81 years, 84 men and 66 women) with chronic renal failure undergoing regular dialysis treatment, living in the same geographical area, to determine normal
-
Fractional urinary fluoride excretion and nail fluoride concentrations in normal, wasted and stunted 4-5 year-old children in Nepal.
Highlights It is suggested that undernourished children may be more likely develop dental fluorosis. Fluoride intake and excretion were measured in normal, wasted and stunted children. Proportion of ingested fluoride excreted via urine was not related to nutritional status. Nutritional status affected fingernail- but not toenail- fluoride concentration. Abstract Introduction It has
-
DNA methylation and fluoride exposure in school-age children: Epigenome-wide screening and population-based validation.
Highlights Long-term fluoride exposure affects the genomic DNA methylation pattern in children. The methylation status of NNAT and CALCA are susceptible to long-term F exposure. NNAT gene methylation is negatively correlated with fluoride exposure. CALCA gene methylation and fluoride exposure are positively associated. Excessive fluoride exposure and epigenetic change can
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
-
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
-
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
Related FAN Content :
-