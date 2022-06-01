Highlights This study provides an overview of fluoride distribution and health risks in the fluoride endemic region of Northern Indo-Gangetic Plain.

Groundwater fluorides concentration exceeded the safe drinking water limit in 98% of sampling locations.

Health hazard index (HQ Fluoride ) exceeded the unitary value in all the individual groups signifying that the study region is under detrimental fluorosis stress. Abstract Fluoride contamination in groundwater is a worldwide phenomenon. Excess fluoride in drinking water causes serious health risks, and as a result, fluoride contamination of water resources is a global concern. In this study, an attempt has been made to provide the distribution of fluoride and related non-carcinogenic health hazards to local individual groups (males, females, and children separately) in the fluoride endemic region of Patiala, Punjab located in the Northern Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP). The study shows that the dissolved groundwater fluoride concentration ranged between 1.5 and 9.2 mg/L with ?98% of the sampling locations having fluoride levels higher than the permissible limit. Samples collected from deeper aquifers (>284 m bgl) showed ?27% more fluoride contamination compared to those collected from <284 m bgl. Maximum incidence of elevated fluoride concentrations was observed in the eastern part of the study area in-sync with groundwater movement. The hazard quotient of fluoride (HQ Fluoride ) calculated to assess the non-carcinogenic health risk was higher than the unitary value in all individual groups suggesting a prevalence of distressful fluorosis and chronic health risk. Results show that the children are the most vulnerable to fluoride toxicity followed by males and females. Our results are consistent with the recent trends in an increase in dental, skeletal fluorosis, and liver functional damage problems reported in children and adults of the studied region. The study area, therefore, needs the urgent attention of policymakers and government agencies to implement proper water management and cost-effective fluoride remedial measures to reduce the current and future chronic health risks associated with high fluoride intake. Graphical abstract

Keywords Fluoride Ganga basin Groundwater pollution Non-carcinogenic health hazard

where Fc: Fluoride content in groundwater samples (mg/L); DID is Daily: Ingestion Dose of drinking water (L/day); TEF: Total Exposure of drinking water; ED: Exposure Duration; ABW: Average Body weight; and AET: Average Exposure Time (calculated as the product of the number of years and number of days) and the values of the parameters are provided in Table 1. Finally, fluoride health impact due to ingestion of fluoride contaminated water which is a non-carcinogenic health risk is calculated in terms of Hazard Quotient of fluoride (HQ Fluoride ) using the following equation:(2)

Declaration of Competing Interest The authors declare that they have no known competing financial interests or personal relationships that could have appeared to influence the work reported in this paper.

Acknowledgments Authors are obliged to thank the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Punjab for supplying groundwater fluoride data. This work was partially supported by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) (Grant No. SPR/2020/000120) to I.S.S.

Data availability Full data and supporting information are available as supplementary material.

Appendix. Supplementary materials

