Due to the implementation of water improvement and fluoride reduction plans supported by central and local governments in recent years, areas with high fluoride exposure are being gradually decreased. Therefore, it is of practical importance to study the effect of low fluoride on human health. Epidemiologic investigations and in vivo and in vitro studies based on low fluoride have also confirmed that fluoride not only causes skeletal damage, such as dental fluorosis, but also causes non-skeletal damage involving the cardiovascular system, nervous system, hepatic and renal function, reproductive system, thyroid function, blood glucose homeostasis, and the immune system. This article summarizes the effects of low fluoride on human and animal skeletal and non-skeletal systems. A preliminary exploration of corresponding mechanisms that will help to fully understand the harm of low fluoride on human health was undertaken to provide the basis for establishing new water fluoride standards and help to implement individual guidance.
