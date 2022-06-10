Fluoride enrichment of drinking water is one of the major public health advances of the 21st century. While fluoride toxicity has been reported with acute intoxication (Gessner et al., 1994; Penman et al., 1997), emerging data suggests that even low levels of exposure may be associated with adverse effects in vulnerable populations (Wei et al., 2021a; Yasmin and Ranjan, 2015; Riddell et al., 2019; Green et al., 2019). While there are known determinants of fluoride toxicity, including age, dose and chronology of exposure, and a range of socioeconomic and nutritional factors (Liu et al., 2021; Mascarenhas, 2000; Skotowski et al., 1995; Van Der Hoek et al., 2003), the role of renal function has received less attention. Like most heavy metals and minerals, fluoride excretion occurs primarily through the kidney, a combination of glomerular filtration and tubular secretion (Schiffl and Binswanger, 1980). While previous studies have examined for potential fluoride nephrotoxicity (Malin et al., 2019a; Xiong et al., 2007; LEONE et al., 1954; Singh et al., 2001; Wimalawansa, 2020a; Wimalawansa, 2020b; Lantz et al., 1987), whether decreasing renal function might lead to progressive fluoride accumulation has not been addressed.