Our study showed that the harvesting date for matcha tea leaves was shown to have a significant effect on the fluoride content of the dried tea (traditional vs. daily). Matcha daily (from the second and third harvest) had a significantly higher concentration of fluoride. In the case of matcha tea, the temperature of the water used to prepare the infusions also had a significant effect on the fluoride content of the beverage. An analysis of the results showed that the higher the water temperature, the higher the fluoride content in the tea.

However, matcha tea, irrespective of the harvest date or brewing temperature, is a major source of fluoride in the human diet. One litre of this beverage can contain approximately 4 mg of fluoride, providing the total daily requirement for this mineral. The lowest fluoride content was found in the beverage made at 25 °C, entailing the safest dose for humans, which this study brings to light for the first time. Matcha powder, which is increasingly popular as an ingredient in various dishes, contains a very high level of this mineral (120 mg/kg). Despite its valuable health-promoting properties and the abundance of phytochemicals, it is important to control the amount of matcha in one’s daily diet and to take into account other sources of fluoride.