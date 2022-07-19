Abstract
Highlights
-
- Honokiol attenuated fluoride-induced cognitive deficits in mice.
- Honokiol prevented neuronal/synaptic injury in the hippocampus of fluoride-treated mice.
- Honokiol inhibited oxidative stress and mitochondrial abnormalities following fluoride challenge.
- The AMPK-PGC-1?-Sirt3 pathway was involved in the honokiol’s positive effects on fluoride-induced mitochondrial dysfunction.
Oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction contribute greatly to fluoride-induced cognitive impairment and behavioural disorders. Honokiol, a natural biphenolic compound, possesses antioxidant and mitochondrial protective properties. The present study investigated the protective actions of honokiol on NaF-elicited cognitive deficits and elucidated the possible mechanism of honokiol-mediated protection. The results demonstrated that honokiol administration markedly attenuated fluoride-induced cognitive impairments and neural/synaptic injury in mice. Moreover, honokiol elevated the activity and expression of SOD2 and promoted mtROS scavenging through Sirt3 activation in NaF-treated mice and SH-SY5Y cell lines. Meanwhile, honokiol substantially lowered mtROS production by enhancing Sirt3-mediated mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) transcription, thereby leading to significant increases in ATP synthesis and complex I activity. Further studies revealed that honokiol activated AMPK and upregulated the PGC-1? and Sirt3 protein expression in vivo and in vitro. Intriguingly, the protective actions of honokiol on oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction were abolished by AMPK shRNA or Sirt3 shRNA. Notably, AMPK knockdown prevented the increase in PGC-1? and Sirt3 expression induced by honokiol, while Sirt3 shRNA suppressed Sirt3 signaling without significant effects on p-AMPK and PGC-1? expression. In conclusion, our findings indicate that honokiol mitigates NaF-induced oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction by regulating mtROS homeostasis, partly via the AMPK/PGC-1?/Sirt3 pathway, which ultimately contributes to neuronal/synaptic injury and cognitive deficits.
Graphical Abstract
*Original article online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304389422011748?via%3Dihub
-
-
Beneficial effects of Emblica officinalis on fluoride-induced toxicity on brain biochemical indexes and learning-memory in rats
AIMS: The present study was aimed to investigate the effects of Emblica officinalis against fluoride-induced alterations in the behavioral and biochemical abnormalities in rats. DESIGN: The healthy adult albino rats of Wistar strain (Rattus norvegicus) weighed 200-250 g were used for experiments. The animals were divided into three groups. Group I,
-
Interplay of ROS and behavioral pattern in fluoride exposed Drosophila melanogaster.
Highlights NaF exposure increases mortality and changes male-female ratio in Drosophila. NaF treatment alters the activities endogenous antioxidant enzymes. Chronic sub-lethal NaF exposure causes increased oxidative damage. NaF decreases brain cell viability and increases DNA damage. NaF exposure alters selected behavioral pattern in Drosophila melanogaster. Reactive oxygen species (ROS) is
-
A correlation between serum vitamin, acetylcholinesterase activity and IQ in children with excessive endemic fluoride exposure in Rajasthan, India
Fluoride is widely distributed in nature and a direct source of adverse health effects in human populations. Fluoride poisoning attributed by long-term exposure to high levels of fluoride [is] called fluorosis. The present study was carried out among 9-14 years old school children of Dausa district, Rajasthan India. The subjects
-
Protections against toxicity in the brains of rat with chronic fluorosis and primary neurons exposed to fluoride by resveratrol involves nicotinic acetylcholine receptors.
Highlights Fluorosis decreased learning and memory of rats and increased oxidative stress. The changes above may be associated with the lower expressions of a7 and a4 nAChRs. RSV attenuated the toxic effect by fluorosis, which might involve stimulating nAChRs. Protection of Resveratrol (RSV) against the neurotoxicity induced by high level of
-
Rutin attenuates neurobehavioral deficits, oxidative stress, neuro-inflammation and apoptosis in fluoride treated rats.
Highlights The influence of rutin on fluoride – induced neurotoxicity in rat was studied. Rutin reversed the fluoride – induced neurobehavioral deficits in rats. Rutin reversed the fluoride – induced inhibition of acetylcholinesterase activity in rat cerebrum and striatum. Rutin enhanced antioxidant status and inhibited neuro-inflammation and apoptosis in fluoride
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
Fluoride & IQ: 76 Studies
• As of July 18, 2022, a total of 85 human studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. • Of these investigations, 76 studies have reported that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans. • The studies which reported an association of reduced IQ with exposure
-
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
-
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Related FAN Content :
-