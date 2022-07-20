Abstract
Fluoride is ubiquitous in the environment. Furthermore, drinking water represents the main source of exposure to fluoride for humans. Interestingly, low fluoride concentrations have beneficial effects on bone and teeth development; however, chronic fluoride exposure has harmful effects on human health. Besides, preclinical studies associate fluoride toxicity with oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis. On the other hand, it is well-known that mitochondria play a key role in reactive oxygen species production. By contrast, fluoride’s effect on processes such as mitochondrial dynamics, biogenesis and mitophagy are little known. These processes modulate the size, content, and distribution of mitochondria and their depuration help to counter the reactive oxygen species production and cytochrome c release, thereby allowing cell survival. However, a maladaptive response could enhance fluoride-induced toxicity. The present review gives a brief account of fluoride-induced mitochondrial alterations on soft and hard tissues, including liver, reproductive organs, heart, brain, lung, kidney, bone, and tooth.
Keywords
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1382668922001090?via%3Dihub
Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards.
Excerpts: Summary Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to establish exposure standards for contaminants in public drinking-water systems that might cause any adverse effects on human health. These standards include the maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG), the maximum contaminant level (MCL), and the secondary
New data for the validation of the mean daily maximum permissible concentration of hydrogen fluoride in atmospheric air
1. Round-the-clock exposure to hydrogen fluoride concentrations of 0.10 and 0.03 mg/m3 causes inhibition in the central nervous system, decreases the activity of a number of enzymes, impairs the phosphorus-calcium metabolism, and causes the accumulation of fluorine in the body and damage to the internal organs and bone tissue. 2. A
Effect of fluoride on enzymes from serum, liver, kidney, skeletal and heart muscles of mice.
White mice maintained on water containing 100 ppm NaF showed changes in the enzyme level in serum, liver, kidney, heart and skeletal muscles. Enzymes studies were alkaline phosphatase (ALP), acid phosphatase (AcP), glutamate-oxalacetate transaminase (GOT), glutamate-pyruvate transaminase (GPT), lactic dehydrogenase (LDH), isocitric dehydrogenase (ICDH) and cholinesterase (CE). AcP was markedly
Environmental Fluoride 1977 by Rose & Marier
The Associate Committee on Scientific Criteria for Environmental Quality was established by the National Research Council of Canada in response to a mandate provided by the Federal Government to develop scientific guidelines for defining the quality of the environment. The concern of the NRC Associate Committee is strictly with scientific
The effects of fluoridated water on rat urine and tissue cAMP levels
Male Wistar rats were fed a fluoride deficient diet (less than 0.5 parts/10(6) F), and either distilled water or fluoridated water (1.0 parts/10(6)). By week 3, the control group had urinary excretions of 106 +/- 5 nmol cAMP/day (mean +/- SEM) whereas the experimental group excreted 129 +/- 6 nmol
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Fluoride & Myocardial Damage
Structural damage to the heart resulting from fluoride toxicity has been observed in numerous human and animal studies. The general features of this damage include cloudy swelling, vacuolization or vacuolar degeneration, hemorrhages, interstitial edema, fibrous necrosis, dissolution of nuclei, and thickening of the vessel walls in the heart muscle (Basha
Fluoride, Blood Pressure and Hypertension
Individuals with blood pressure readings that exceed 140/90 are considered hypertensive. Hypertension can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, aortic aneurysms, and peripheral arterial disease. An association between increased fluoride in ground water and increased prevalence of hypertension has been observed, especially among adult males (Amini et
Fluoride's Effect on the Male Reproductive System -- In Vitro Studies
Carefully controlled in vitro studies have found that direct exposure of fluoride to the testes or semen inhibits testosterone production and damages sperm. While researchers have known since the 1930s that mega concentrations of fluoride can completely (but reversibly) immobilize sperm, it was not until the 1970s and 1980s that researchers found that relatively modest concentrations of fluoride could cause damage prior to complete immobilization.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
