Abstract
Highlights
- As and/or F reduced cell viability and proliferation in Leydig and Sertoli cells.
- As and/or F caused oxidative damage by increasing the ROS in TM3 and TM4 cells.
- As and/or F disrupted antioxidant enzymes activity in Leydig and Sertoli cells.
- As and/or F altered the expression levels of apoptotic genes in TM3 and TM4 cells.
Excessive intake of arsenic (As) and fluoride (F), which are present in underground drinking water, have adverse effects on human health, and especially on the male reproductive system. In this regard, it’s critical to figure out how As and F affect Leydig and Sertoli cells, which are key cells in the male reproductive system. The goal of this study was to determine the synergistic effects of co-exposure of As and F, via drinking water, on Leydig and Sertoli cells, which are models for the male reproductive system, as well as the mechanisms underlying these effects in terms of oxidative damage and apoptosis. Leydig and Sertoli cells were exposed to concentrations of 7.7 µM (0.57 ppm) As and 0.4 mM (7.24 ppm) F based on the highest daily intake of drinking water for 24 h. The present results revealed that As and/or F treatment reduced cell viability and proliferation in Leydig and Sertoli cells, elevated lactate dehydrogenase, a cytotoxicity marker, and triggered oxidative stress and apoptosis. Furthermore, it has been proven that when As and F are exposed in combination, they have a synergistic effect. In conclusion, by revealing the harmful effects of As and F on Leydig and Sertoli cells, and thus on male infertility, it is possible to reduce As and F exposure to prevent infertility after exposure to these molecules not only separately but also together. It will be considered to determine new action and action plans to reduce As and F exposure.
Mitigating effects of some antidotes on fluoride and arsenic induced free radical toxicity in mice ovary
The effects of oral administration of sodium fluoride (NaF) and/or arsenic trioxide (As(2)O(3)) (5 mg and 0.5 mg/kg body weight, respectively) for 30 days were investigated on free radical induced toxicity in the mouse ovary. The reversibility of the induced effects after withdrawal of NaF+As(2)O(3) treatment and by administration of
WITHDRAWN: Co-exposure effects of arsenic and fluoride on intelligence and oxidative stress in school-aged children: a cohort study.
This article has been withdrawn at the request of the editor. The Publisher apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. as of November 6, 2020 Highlights Pioneer biomonitoring study on rural children to address As and F- co-exposure. High dental Fluorosis found in relation to urinary As and F- levels in
A possible mechanism for combined arsenic and fluoride induced cellular and DNA damage in mice
Arsenic and fluoride are major contaminants of drinking water. Mechanisms of toxicity following individual exposure to arsenic or fluoride are well known. However, it is not explicit how combined exposure to arsenic and fluoride leads to cellular and/or DNA damage. The present study was planned to assess (i) oxidative stress
Subchronic exposure to arsenite and fluoride from gestation to puberty induces oxidative stress and disrupts ultrastructure in the kidneys of rat offspring.
Highlights In utero and early life exposure to As and F affects kidney ultrastructure. Exposure to As and F alone or combined causes oxidative stress in kidney tissue. As exposure but not F alters the Nrf2 pathway-related signaling molecules. Concurrent As and F exposure may produce a joint action on
Vitamin C and E supplementation can ameliorate NaF mediated testicular and spermatozoal DNA damages in adult Wistar rats.
Objective: Present study was designed to explore the efficacy of vitamin C and E (VC&VE) against fluoride mediated testicular, epididymal and spermatozoal anomalies. Materials and methods: Thirty two adult Wistar rats were divided into four groups. Group-I was control; Group-II received sodium fluoride (NaF) at 15 mg/kg/day
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System - Human Studies
Consistent with in vitro and animal research, studies of human populations have reported associations between fluoride exposure and damage to the male reproductive system. Most notably, a scientist at the Food & Drug Administration reported in 1994 that populations in the United States with more than 3 ppm fluoride in their water had lower "total fertility rates" than populations with lower fluoride levels.
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
Skeletal Fluorosis & Individual Variability
One of the common fallacies in the research on skeletal fluorosis is the notion that there is a uniform level of fluoride that is safe for everyone in the population. These "safety thresholds" have been expressed in terms of (a) bone fluoride content, (b) daily dose, (c) water fluoride level, (d) urinary fluoride level, and (e) blood fluoride level. The central fallacy with each of these alleged safety thresholds, however, is that they ignore the wide range of individual susceptibility in how people respond to toxic substances, including fluoride.
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
