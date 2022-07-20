Rasool A, Farooqi A, Xiao T, Ali W, Noor S, Abiola O, Ali S, Nasim W (2018) A review of global outlook on fluoride contamination in groundwater with prominence on the Pakistan current situation. Environ Geochem Health 40:1265–1281. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-017-0054-z

Lennon MA, Whelton H, O’Mullane D, Ekstrand J (2004) Fluoride. Rolling revision of the WHO guidelines for drinking-water quality. World Health Organization. Switzerland.

Ministry of Health (1994) Norma Oficial Mexicana NOM-127-SSA1–1994, Salud ambiental, agua para uso y consumo humano-limites permisibles de calidad y tratamientos a que debe someterse el agua para su potabilizacion. http://www.salud.gob.mx/unidades/cdi/nom/127ssa14.html Accessed 8 February 2022

Barbier O, Arreola L, Del Razo L (2010) Molecular mechanisms of fluoride toxicity. Chem Biol Inter 188:319–333. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cbi.2010.07.011

Limón-Pacheco JH, Jiménez-Córdova MI, Cárdenas-González M, Sánchez-Retana IM, Gonsebatt ME, Del Razo LM (2018) Potential co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride and biomonitoring equivalents for Mexican children. Ann Glob Health 27:257–273. https://doi.org/10.29024/aogh.913

Alarcón-Herrera MT, Bundschuh J, Nath B, Nicolli HB, Gutierrez M, Reyes-Gomez VM, Nuñez D, Martín-Dominguez IR, Sracek O (2013) Co-occurrence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater of semi-arid regions in Latin America: genesis, mobility and remediation. J Hazard Mater 15:960–969. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhazmat.2012.08.005

Marimon MPC, Roisenberg A, Suhogusoff AV, Viero AP (2013) Hydrogeochemistry and statistical analysis applied to understand fluoride provenance in the Guarani Aquifer System, Southern Brazil. Environ Geochem Health 35:391–403. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-012-9502-y

Martinez-Acuna MI, Mercado-Reyes M, Alegria-Torres JA, Mejia-Saavedra JJ (2016) Preliminary human health risk assessment of arsenic and fluoride in tap water from Zacatecas, Mexico. Environ Monitor Asses 188:476. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-016-5453-6

Aguilar-Díaz FC, Morales-Corona F, Cintra-Viveiro AC, de la Fuente-Hernández J (2017) Prevalence of dental fluorosis in Mexico 2005–2015: a literature review. Sal Pub Mex 59:306–313. https://doi.org/10.21149/7764

Kanduti D, Sterbenk P, Artnik A (2016) Fluoride: a review of use and effects on health. Mat Soc Med 28:133. https://doi.org/10.5455/msm.2016.28.133-137

Martinez-Mier EA, Spencer KL, Sanders BJ, Jones JE, Soto-Rojas AE, Tomlin AM, Vinson LA, Weddell JA, Eckert GJ (2017) Fluoride in the diet of 2-years-old children. Comm Dent Oral Epidemiol 45:251–257. https://doi.org/10.1111/cdoe.12283

Cantoral A, Luna-Villa LC, Mantilla-Rodriguez AA, Mercado A, Lippert F, Liu Y, Peterson KE, Hu H, Téllez-Rojo MM, Martinez-Mier EA (2019) Fluoride content in foods and beverages from Mexico City markets and supermarkets. Food Nutr Bull 40:514–531. https://doi.org/10.1177/0379572119858486

Lodi CS, Ramires I, Pessan JP, das Neves LT, Buzalaf MA (2007) Fluoride concentrations in industrialized beverages consumed by children in the city of Bauru, Brazil. J Appl Oral Sci 15:209–212. https://doi.org/10.1590/s1678-77572007000300010

Townsend JA, Thompson T, Vaughn S, Wang Y, Yu Q, Xu X, Wen ZT (2019) Analysis of fluoride content in alternative milk beverages. J Clin Pediatr Dent 43:388–392. https://doi.org/10.17796/1053-4625-43.6.5

Valdez JL, Calderón HJ, Córdova ARI, Sandoval ASY, Alegría TJA, Costilla SR, Rocha AD (2019) Level of exposure to fluorides by the consumption of different types of milk in residents from an area of Mexico with endemic hydrofluorosis. An Pediatr (Engl Ed) 90:342–348. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anpedi.2018.10.005

Till C, Green R, Flora D, Hornung R, Martinez-Mier EA, Blazer M, Farmus L, Ayotte P, Muckle G, Lanphear B (2020) Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort. Environ Inter 134:105315. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2019.105315

Stern D, Piernas C, Barquera S, Rivera JA, Popkin BM (2014) Caloric beverages were major sources of energy among children and adults in Mexico, 1999–2012. J Nutr 144:949–956. https://doi.org/10.3945/jn.114.190652

Charvel S, Cobo F, Hernández-Ávila M (2015) A process to establish nutritional guidelines to address obesity: lessons from Mexico. J Pub Health Pol 36:426–439. https://doi.org/10.1057/jphp.2015.28

Opydo-Szymaczek J, Opydo J (2010) Fluoride content of beverages intended for infants and young children in Poland. Food Chem Toxicol 48:2702–3276. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2010.06.043

Wasana HM, Perera GD, Gunawardena PS, Fernando PS, Bandara J (2017) WHO water quality standards vs synergic effects of fluoride, heavy metals and hardness in drinking water on kidney tissues. Sci Rep 14:42516. https://doi.org/10.1038/srep42516

Malin JA, Lesseur C, Busgang SA, Curtin P, Wright RO, Sanders AP (2019) Fluoride exposure and kidney and liver function among adolescents in the United States: NHANES, 2013–2016. Environ Int 132:105012. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2019.105012

Liu L, Wang M, Li Y, Liu H, Hou C, Zeng Q, Li P, Zhao Q, Dong L, Yu X, Liu L, Zhang S, Wang A (2019) Low-to-moderate fluoride exposure in relation to overweight and obesity among school-age children in China. Ecotoxicol Environ 15:109558. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2019.109558

Rocha-Amador D, Navarro ME, Carrizales L, Morales R, Calderón J (2007) Decreased intelligence in children and exposure to fluoride and arsenic in drinking water. Cad Saúde Púb 23:S579–S587. https://doi.org/10.1590/S0102-311X2007001600018

Mohammadi AA, Yousefi M, Yaseri M, Jalilzadeh M, Mahvi AH (2017) Skeletal fluorosis in relation to drinking water in rural areas of West Azerbaijan, Iran. Sci Rep 7:17300. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17328-8

Keramati H, Miri A, Baghaei M, Rahimizadeh A, Ghorbani R, Fakhri Y, Bay A, Moradi M, Bahmani Z, Ghaderpoori M, Mousavi Khaneghah A (2019) Fluoride in Iranian drinking water resources: a systematic review, meta-analysis and non-carcinogenic risk assessment. Biol Trace Elem Res 188:261–273. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-018-1418-7

Das K, Mondal NK (2016) Dental fluorosis and urinary fluoride concentration as a reflection of fluoride exposure and its impact on IQ level and BMI of children of Laxmisagar, Simlapal Block of Bankura District, W.B., India. Environ Mon Assess 188:218. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-016-5219-1

Bashash M, Thomas D, Hu H, Martinez-Mier EA, Sanchez BN, Basu N, Peterson KE, Ettinger AS, Wright R, Zhang Z, Liu Y, Schnaas L, Mercado-García A, Téllez-Rojo MM, Hernández-Avila M (2017) Prenatal fluoride exposure and cognitive outcomes in children at 4 and 6–12 years of age in Mexico. Environ Health Perspect 125:097017. https://doi.org/10.1289/EHP655

Valdez JL, López Guzmán OD, Cervantes FM, Costilla-Salazar R, Calderón HJ, Alcaraz CY, Rocha-Amador DO (2017) In utero exposure to fluoride and cognitive development delay in infants. Neurotoxicology 59:65–70. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuro.2016.12.011

Loyola-Rodríguez JP, Pozos-Guillén AJ, Hernández-Guerrero JC (1998) Bottled drinks as additional source of fluoride exposure. Sal Pub Mex 40:438–531. https://doi.org/10.1590/S0036-36341998000500008

US EPA (1996) O. SW-846 test method 9214: potentiometric determination of fluoride in aqueous samples with ion-selective electrode.https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2015-12/documents/9214.pdf Accessed 14 March 2022

Pérez-Vázquez FJ, González-Martell AD, Fernández-Macias JC, Rocha-Amador DO, González-Palomo AK, Ilizaliturri-Hernández CA, González-Mille DJ, Cilia-Lopez VG (2021) Health risk assessment in children living in an urban area with hydrofluorosis: San Luis Potosí Mexico case study. J Trace Elem Med Biol 68:126863. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2021.126863

ATSDR (2003) Fluorides, hydrogen fluoride and fluorine. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxprofiles/tp11.pdf. Accessed 24 February 2022

Official Journal of the Federation (2010) Ley Federal de Protección de Datos Personales en Posesión de los Particulares, 2010. http://dof.gob. mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5150631&fecha=05/07/2010. Accessed 17 February 2022

Grijalva-Haro MI, Barba-Leyva, ME, Laborin-Alvarez A (2001) Fluoride intake and excretion in children of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Sal Pub Mex 43: 127–134. http://www.scielo.org.mx/pdf/spm/v43n2/a08v43n2.pdf Accessed 29 March 2022

Molina-Frechero N, Gaona E, Angulo M, Sanchez PL, Gonzalez GR, Nevarez RM, Bologna-Molina R (2015) Fluoride exposure effects and dental fluorosis in children in Mexico City. Med Sci Monitor 21:3664–3670. https://doi.org/10.12659/msm.895351

Molina FN, Sanchez PL, Castaneda CE, Oropeza OA, Gaona E, Salas PJ, Bologna MR (2013) Drinking water fluoride levels for a city in northern Mexico (Durango) determined using a direct electrochemical method and their potential effects on oral health. Sci World J 2013:186392. https://doi.org/10.1155/2013/186392

Alarcón-Herrera MT, Martin-Alarcon DA, Gutiérrez M, Reynoso-Cuevas L, Martín-Domínguez A, Olmos-Márquez MA, Bundschuh J (2020) Co-occurrence, possible origin, and health-risk assessment of arsenic and fluoride in drinking water sources in Mexico: geographical data visualization. Sci Total Environ 1(698):134168. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.134168

Jia H, Qian H, Qu W, Zheng L, Feng W, Ren W (2019) Fluoride occurrence and human health risk in drinking water wells from southern edge of Chinese Loess Plateau. Int J Environ Res Public Health 16:1683. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph16101683

Jiménez-Córdova MI, González-Horta C, Ayllón-Vergara JC, Arreola-Mendoza L, Aguilar-Madrid G, Villareal-Vega EE, Barrera-Hernández Á, Barbier OC, del Razo LM (2019) Evaluation of vascular and kidney injury biomarkers in Mexican children exposed to inorganic fluoride. Environ Res 169:220–228. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2018.10.028

Perez-Perez N, Torres-Mendoza N, Borges-Yanez A, Irigoyen-Camacho ME (2014) Dental fluorosis: concentration of fluoride in drinking water and consumption of bottled beverages in school children. J Clin Ped Dent 38:338–344. https://doi.org/10.17796/jcpd.38.4.e77h557k0005077n

Fernández-Macias JC, Ochoa-Martínez AC, Orta-García ST, Varela-Silva JA, Pérez-Maldonado IN (2020) Probabilistic human health risk assessment associated with fluoride and arsenic co-occurrence in drinking water from the metropolitan area of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Environ Monit Assess 192:712. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-020-08675-7

Choi AL, Sun G, Zhang Y, Grandjean P (2012) Developmental fluoride neurotoxicity: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Environ Health Perspectives 120:1362–1368. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1104912

Nanayakkara S, Senevirathna STMLD, Harada KH, Chandrajith R, Nanayakkara N, Koizumi A (2020) The influence of fluoride on chronic kidney disease of uncertain aetiology (CKDu) in Sri Lanka. Chemosphere 257:127186. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2020.127186

Vrijheid M, Casas M, Gascon M, Valvi D, Nieuwenhuijsen M (2016) Environmental pollutants and child health-a review of recent concerns. Int J Hyg Environ Health 219:331–342. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijheh.2016.05.001

Jheon AH, Seidel K, Biehs B, Klein OD (2013) From molecules to mastication: the development and evolution of teeth. Wiley Interdiscip Rev Dev Biol 2:165–182. https://doi.org/10.1002/wdev.63

Warren JJ, Levy SM, Kanellis MJ (2001) Prevalence of dental fluorosis in the primary dentition. J Public Health Dent 61:87–91. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1752-7325.2001.tb03371.x

Official Journal of the Federation (2011) NOM-218-SSA1–2011. Productos y servicios. Bebidas saborizadas no alcohólicas, sus congelados, productos concentrados para prepararlas y bebidas adicionadas con cafeína. Especificaciones y disposiciones sanitarias. Métodos de prueba. Estados Unidos Mexicanos. Secretaría de Salud. https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5230629&fecha=23/01/2012. Accessed 4 March 2022

Official Journal of the Federation (2015) NOM-201-SSA1–2015. Productos y servicios. Agua y hielo para consumo humano, envasados y a granel. Especificaciones sanitarias. Estados Unidos Mexicanos. Secretaría de Salud. http://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5420977&fecha=22/12/2015#:~:text=1.1%20Esta%20Norma%20establece%20las,o%20importaci%C3%B3n%20de%20dichos%20productos. Accessed 4 March 2022