- The risk of chronic endemic fluorosis exists in many countries and regions.
- Comprehensive metabolomic analysis was used to study the effects of fluoride.
- Multivariate statistics were used to detect metabolite profile changes.
- Fluoride exposure caused amino acid, fatty acid, and energy metabolism disorders.
- Fluoride exposure caused oxidative stress, inflammation, and mitochondrial damage.
Fluoride is widely present in the environment. Excessive fluoride exposure leads to fluorosis, which has become a global public health problem and will cause damage to various organs and tissues. Only a few studies focus on serum metabolomics, and there is still a lack of systematic metabolomics associated with fluorosis within the main organs. Therefore, in the current study, a non-targeted metabolomics method using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) was used to research the effects of fluoride exposure on metabolites in different organs, to uncover potential biomarkers and study whether the affected metabolic pathways are related to the mechanism of fluorosis. Male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly divided into two groups: a control group and a fluoride exposure group. GC-MS technology was used to identify metabolites. Multivariate statistical analysis identified 16, 24, 20, 20, 24, 13, 7, and 13 differential metabolites in the serum, liver, kidney, heart, hippocampus, cortex, kidney fat, and brown fat, respectively, in the two groups of rats. Fifteen metabolic pathways were affected, involving toxic mechanisms such as oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, inflammation, and fatty acid, amino acid and energy metabolism disorders. This study provides a new perspective on the understanding of the mechanism of toxicity associated with sodium fluoride, contributing to the prevention and treatment of fluorosis.
Fluoride exposure during pregnancy and lactation triggers oxidative stress and molecular changes in hippocampus of offspring rats.
Highlights Fluoride exposure indirectly increased the levels of F in the offspring's plasma. Fluorine exposure promoted biochemical imbalance in the offspring's hippocampus. The 10 mgF/L and 50 mgF/L groups showed an overexpression of the neurotrophin BDNF. In exposed groups modulation of the proteomic profile of the offspring. Proteins associated
ESPEN micronutrient guideline
Background Trace elements and vitamins, named together micronutrients (MNs), are essential for human metabolism. Recent research has shown the importance of MNs in common pathologies, with significant deficiencies impacting the outcome. Objective This guideline aims to provide information for daily clinical nutrition practice regarding assessment of MN status, monitoring, and prescription. It proposes
Distribution of Fluoride in Plasma, Brain, and Bones and Associated Oxidative Damage After Induced Chronic Fluorosis in Wistar Rats.
The study was aimed to determine fluoride levels in plasma, brain, and bones of Wistar rats following chronic administration of fluoride at different dose levels and the consequent oxidative damage inflicted in these tissues. Brain histomorphology and bone radiographs were also evaluated to assess the extent of damage in these
Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards.
Excerpts: Summary Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to establish exposure standards for contaminants in public drinking-water systems that might cause any adverse effects on human health. These standards include the maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG), the maximum contaminant level (MCL), and the secondary
Environmental Fluoride 1977 by Rose & Marier
The Associate Committee on Scientific Criteria for Environmental Quality was established by the National Research Council of Canada in response to a mandate provided by the Federal Government to develop scientific guidelines for defining the quality of the environment. The concern of the NRC Associate Committee is strictly with scientific
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Estimated "Threshold" Doses for Skeletal Fluorosis
For over 40 years health authorities stated that in order to develop crippling skeletal fluorosis, one would need to ingest between 20 and 80 mg of fluoride per day for at least 10 or 20 years. This belief, however, which played an instrumental role in shaping current fluoride policies, is now acknowledged by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and other US health authorities to be incorrect.
Skeletal Changes in Industrial and Endemic Fluorosis
Fluorotic changes in bones and joints were evaluated in 105 aluminum workers and 20 residents of an endemic fluorosis region in India.
