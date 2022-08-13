Abstract
Fluoride plays a fundamental part in human health. However, continued ingestion of excessive fluoride may cause significant negative health effects on people, ranging from mild dental fluorosis to crippling skeletal fluorosis, depending on the level and time of exposure to fluorides. In provincial areas, the presence of fluoride in well water may be due to natural factors or human activities. The reason for our work was to evaluate the level of tainting of groundwater by fluorides from various areas in Morocco situated in rural and agricultural areas, where the main wellspring of consumable water is well water, and the reasons for fluorosis in this area. The 44 samples were taken in seven Moroccan regions: Had Soualem-Berrechid, Kenitra, Fez, Tit Mellil, Sidi Slimane-Sidi Kacem-Zirara, Larache, and Brachoua, and 12 samples of tea were taken from different souks and commercials in Morocco. Fluoride dosing measurements in well water were performed using the potentiometric technique using the fluoride-specific ion electrode (HI-4110) at room temperature, while the determination of fluorine in tea is done by the spectrophotometric method. The results of fluoride levels revealed in different well waters from different regions range from 0.2 to 6.58 mg/l. For the green and black tea samples, the fluorine content varies between 0.48 and 1.60 mg/l for the 10 min infusion and between 0.93 and 2.7 mg/l for the 30 min infusion. These results make it possible to warn the population facing the risk of developing dental fluorosis by limiting the amount of fluoride ingested by the consumed foods.
*The full-text study is online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214785322049999#!
Excerpt:
Table 1. Fluoride (mg/l) content of well water samples in the different regions.
|Sample
|Region
|Location
|Fluoride (mg/l)
|P1
|Had Soualem-Berrechid
|Had Soualem
|1.400
|P2
|Had Soualem-Berrechid
|Had Soualem
|6.580
|P3
|Had Soualem-Berrechid
|Harcha
|0.400
|P4
|Had Soualem-Berrechid
|Ouled Bouziri
|2.550
|P5
|Kenitra
|Douar Bourhma
|0.790
|P6
|Kenitra
|Douar Bourhma
|0.530
|P7
|Kenitra
|Douar Bourhma
|1.660
|P8
|Kenitra
|Kenitra
|0.530
|P9
|Kenitra
|Kenitra
|0.290
|P10
|Fez
|Douar Bsais
|0.730
|P11
|Fez
|Douar Bsais
|0.680
|P12
|Fez
|Douar Chejeaa
|0.450
|P13
|Fez
|Douar Chejeaa
|1.640
|P14
|Fez
|Taaounyat Birda, Btamat Boujlafa
|0.770
|P15
|Fez
|Taaounyat Elfarah
|0.970
|P16
|Fez
|Taaounyat Ghalya
|0.980
|P17
|Fez
|Moulay Yacoub
|0.850
|P18
|Fez
|Moulay Yacoub
|0.870
|P19
|Fez
|Moulay Yacoub
|0.090
|P20
|Fez
|Moulay Yacoub
|0.140
|P21
|Fez
|Moulay Yacoub
|0.180
|P22
|Tit Mellil
|Tit Mellil
|1.290
|P23
|Tit Mellil
|Tit Mellil
|1.470
|P24
|Tit Mellil
|Tit Mellil
|0.500
|P25
|Sidi Kacem-Sidi Slimane
|Lkhawass
|4.110
|P26
|Sidi Kacem-Sidi Slimane
|Lkhawass
|2.060
|P27
|Sidi Kacem-Sidi Slimane
|Zirara
|1.170
|P28
|Sidi Kacem-Sidi Slimane
|Zirara
|0.270
|P29
|Sidi Kacem-Sidi Slimane
|Sidi Kacem
|0.200
|P30
|Larache
|Oulad Hamou Lghaba
|0.750
|P31
|Larache
|Oulad Hamou Lghaba
|0.013
|P32
|Larache
|Oulad Hamou Lghaba
|0.004
|P33
|Larache
|Oulad Hamou Lghaba
|0.090
|P34
|Larache
|Oulad Khssiss
|0.200
|P35
|Brachoua
|Enakhlat
|0.650
|P36
|Brachoua
|Enakhlat
|0.790
|P37
|Brachoua
|Enakhlat
|0.330
|P38
|Brachoua
|Enakhlat
|0.460
|P39
|Brachoua
|Brachoua
|0.870
|P40
|Brachoua
|Brachoua
|0.270
|P41
|Temara
|Jammat sbah, wladhbri
|0.240
|P42
|Temara
|Jammat sbah, wladhbri
|0.250
|P43
|Temara
|Jammat sbah, oulad mssoun rkhokha
|0.220
|P44
|Temara
|Jammat sbah, oulad mssoun rkhokha
|0.040
Table 2. Fluoride level in green and black teas (10 and 30 mintes of infusion).
|Sample
|Nature
|F– mg/l (preparation 10 min)
|F- mg/l (preparation 30 min)
|1
|Green tea
|0.92
|2.70
|2
|Green tea
|1.17
|2.20
|3
|Green tea
|0.80
|0.93
|4
|Green tea
|1.40
|1.93
|5
|Green tea
|1.62
|2.40
|6
|Green tea
|0.50
|1.94
|7
|Green tea
|1.28
|1.50
|8
|Green tea
|0.69
|2.55
|9
|Black tea
|1.09
|1.37
|10
|Black tea
|1.26
|1.75
|11
|Black tea
|0.48
|1.35
|12
|Black tea
|1.26
|1.36
2.2. Methods
Fluoride dosing has been made utilizing the potentiometric technique using the Fluoride specific ion electrode (HI-4110) at room temperature. HI-4110 is an ISE fluoride combination ideal for detecting free fluoride in drinking water, soft drinks, wine, plants, emulsion food products, and electrodeposition acids. The HI-4110 allows accurate measurement of the total concentration of fluoride.
The levels of fluoride in tea extracts (in duplicate tests) are determined by the Belcher-West colorimetric method with Alizarin complexone in polyethylene tubes [12]. In the presence of Alizarin complexone, lanthanum nitrate gives a red coloration in an aqueous medium. In the presence of F-anion, a blue-colored complex is formed. The new complex is soluble in acetone and was determined by spectrophotometry at 618 nm. The absorbance of the samples is subtracted from that of a control in which the tea extract is replaced by distilled water. The fluoride concentration of the samples is calculated by analysis against the calibration curve.
*The full-text study is online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214785322049999#!