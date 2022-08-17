Background

Combined toxicity of lead and fluoride has been studied insufficiently, and there is no known information about attempts to inhibit it with any bioprotectors.

Methods

Lead acetate and sodium fluoride, administered separately or in combination, were injected i.p. to rats at isoeffective sublethal doses 3 times a week for 6 weeks. Some of the rats were exposed to the same combination against the background of oral administration of a bioprotector complex (BPC) comprising pectin, glutamate, and multivitamin/multimineral preparations. Following exposure, functional and biochemical indices and histopathological examinations of the femur of exposed and control rats were evaluated for signs of toxicity.

Results

We have shown that with regard to a number of effects on the organism level the combined toxicity of lead and fluoride may be evaluated as additive or even superadditive, but lead reduces fluoride accumulation in the bone, and pathological changes in the bone tissue proved to be less marked for combined exposure compared with separate exposures. The BPC has been demonstrated to attenuate a range of the combined harmful effects of lead and fluoride, including those on the bone tissue.

Conclusions

In spite of the fact that fluoride and lead may reciprocally attenuate their harmful effects on the bone tissue in case of combined exposure, they prove to be more toxic for soft tissues just in combination than when administered separately. The development of combined intoxication may be substantially inhibited by means of the tested set of innocuous biologically active agents.