3.1. Descriptive statistics and estimation of combined toxicity based on common sense considerations

As can be seen from Table 1, both fluoride and lead as well as their combination caused changes (in comparison with the control group) in a large number of indices. Many of the observed changes may be categorized as nonspecific (“integral”) features of intoxication characterizing the disturbance of homeostasis on organism level which is observed virtually in any chronic intoxication. In our case, such features are, for example, weight loss; disbalance between excitation and inhibition processes in the central nervous system (judging by the temporal summation of sub-threshold impulses), motor activity (measured by the number of squares crossed), and exploratory behavior (judging by the number of head dips into holes); general suppression of the energy metabolism showing itself as a decrease in the blood lymphocyte SDH activity, while there was some enhancement of lipid peroxidation judging by the MDA content of the blood serum. Judging by some of these indices, lead is more toxic subchronically in relation to them as compared with fluoride even if given in doses isoeffective in relation to their LD 50 .

Other changes may be classified as relatively specific for the effects of lead and/or fluoride. First of all, this applies to the typical indices for the effect of lead on red blood (reduction in the hemoglobin content and the number of erythrocytes with an increased percentage of reticulocytes in them) and to the indices that reflect disturbances in porphyrin metabolism caused by this metal (a sharp increase in the ?-ALA and coproporphyrin in urine). Characteristic of both lead and fluoride toxicities are disturbances of calcium metabolism which manifest themselves in a reduction in the calcium content of the blood. However, the activity of alkaline phosphatase, one of the key enzymes that control this metabolism, was increased in our experiment only under exposure to lead or its combination with fluoride. According to Shanthakumari and Subramanian [14], an increase in the serum level of both alkaline and acidic phosphatase was shown also to be present in rats administered fluoride with drinking water for 8 and 16 weeks.

Both fluoride and especially lead display some mutagenic property judging by the increased number of micronuclei in the polychromatophilic erythrocytes of the bone marrow.

Comparison of the values obtained for the groups of separate and combined exposure shows that, for the majority of the toxicodynamic indices, the combined effect is more marked than the effect of fluoride alone or lead alone, and in some cases the difference of the combined effect from the effect of separate exposure is statistically significant. In cases where the effect under consideration due to a separate exposure is observed for one of the toxicants only but is significantly enhanced in the presence of the second one, this combination may be deemed to act synergistically. Examples of such synergism are shifts in all indices of nervous activity, reticulocyte count, excretion of ?-ALA and alkaline phosphatase content of the blood serum. In other cases, where this or that shift is provoked by both toxicants acting separately but is more marked in the case of their combination, a combined toxicity is evident but it would be difficult to determine whether there is a deviation from additivity and what the sign of this deviation is.

It is well known that fluoride, being a metabolic antagonist of iodine, also suppresses the hormonal function of the thyroid gland. In our experiment, both fluoride and lead caused a statistically insufficiently significant reduction in the thyrotropic hormone level, but under a combined exposure this effect grew stronger and reached statistical significance. Neither fluoride nor lead produced a reduction in triiodothyronine level, but it was reduced under the combined effect (i.e. overt synergism took place). On the contrary, at exposure to lead alone or in combination with fluoride the level of thyroxine was raised.

The tendency toward a combined action of obviously subadditive type unexpectedly manifests itself when estimating mutagenicity: whereas fluoride and lead acting separately provoked a statistically significant increase in the number of micronuclei (3 and 4 times more than in the controls, respectively), under the combined exposure this increase in comparison with the control index was only 2-fold and statistically not significant.

The excretion of fluoride with urine at the end of the combined exposure period was significantly higher than for exposure to fluoride alone. The fluoride content of the bone tissue for the combined exposure was, on the contrary, somewhat reduced in comparison with the separate action of fluoride. Though this reduction is insufficiently significant statistically, one should not ignore the fact that a similar tendency to a reduced background fluoride content of the bone under the effect of lead is observed for the separate exposure to the latter as well. Unfortunately, we do not have any data on the fluoride content of the blood, but the logical inference would be that lead (through its influence on calcium metabolism or by any other mechanism) interferes with the uptake of fluoride in the bone, thereby promoting an increase in its content of the blood as the central toxicokinetic pool, and hence not only in urine (as it was really discovered) but also in the target organs that are sensitive to the toxic effect of fluoride. Circumstantial evidence for this hypothetical mechanism is the fact that, whereas the toxic effect of fluoride on these organs under the combined exposure proved to be enhanced according to the indices considered above, its toxic effect on the bone, as is discussed below, was noticeably reduced. Similarly, at combined fluoride–lead exposure there was less lead in the bone than at exposure to lead alone, although this difference (as well as a small enhancement of lead excretion with urine) was not statistically significant. The same pattern was also observed with the attenuation of histopathological changes in the bone in comparison with the “lead only” group (see below).

If we assume that the action of toxic elements on the bone marrow is associated with their transition into the cellular microenvironment not only from the blood but also directly from the bone trabeculae, a reduction in their content in the bone tissue could explain the above-mentioned paradoxical subadditivity (antagonism) of the effects of lead and fluoride on the formation of micronuclei in polychromatophilic erythrocytes.

Lead and, even to a greater extent, fluoride (alone or combined with lead) caused an increase in the thickness of the bone diaphysis wall. Given the same direction of action of both toxicants on this index, the combined effect is actually determined by one of them and is not enhanced by the action of the second one, which again may be interpreted as subadditivity of effects. The cellularity of the diaphysis is statistically significantly higher than in the control group for the separate action of both lead or, to a greater extent, fluoride and their combination. However, in the combined exposure group, this index is somewhat lower than for exposure to fluoride alone, which, again, may be considered as a manifestation of lead–fluoride antagonism. The effect of lead manifested itself in a decrease in the number of bone trabeculae in the metaphysis, while the effect of fluoride in an increase in them. With such opposing direction of action, the combined exposure yielded a quasi-normalization of this index – what we proposed to tag as “the explicit. antagonism” [1].

As it was stressed by as earlier [1], [24], the type of combined toxicity (especially of chronic or sub chronic one) can be different depending on which indices of intoxication (and, thus, what organ, system or organism’s function) this type is assessed for, and just this dependence was demonstrated for combined action of lead and cadmium [1]. This important aspect of the combined toxicity problem is not often paid due attention to, mainly because the majority of experimental work in this field has involved acute in vivo intoxications or in vitro models, and only one definite effect has been registered rather than many different effects. However, when the polytropism of toxicity characteristic of many chemical elements is taken into consideration, the variability of combined action becomes evident. For instance, the following summarizing statement given in the ATSDR [23] overview document is of interest: *The predicted direction of interaction for the effects of these mixtures (Pb–As and Pb–Cd) is not consistent across endpoints. This observation is most striking for the effects of cadmium on the toxicity of lead. The predicted direction is greater than additive for the neurological effects (the critical effect) and testicular effects (a less sensitive effect), less than additive for renal and hematological effects, and additive for cardiovascular effects”.

As can be seen from the above discussion of our results, a similar variability is demonstrated in the case of the lead and fluoride toxicity too, and in the next sub-Section it will be confirmed by mathematical analysis.