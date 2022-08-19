Abstract
Highlights
- Physics analysis of Particle induced gamma-ray emission was used to measure F levels.
- Exposure of F in the pre and postnatal period promotes alteration in the alveolar bone.
- The exposure to F affected the organic bone matrix content, mainly type I collagen.
- Indirect exposure to F causes changes in the alveolar bone of the offspring.
The importance of fluoride (F) for oral health is well established in the literature. However, evidence suggests that excessive exposure to this mineral is associated with adverse effects at different life stages and may affect many biological systems, especially mineralized tissues. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of F exposure during pregnancy and breastfeeding on the alveolar bone of the offspring since the alveolar bone is one of the supporting components of the dental elements. For this, the progeny rats were divided into three groups: control, 10 mg F/L, and 50 mg F/L for 42 (gestational and lactation periods). Analysis of the quantification of F levels in the alveolar bone by particle-induced gamma emission; Raman spectroscopy to investigate the physicochemical aspects and mineral components; computed microtomography to evaluate the alveolar bone microstructure and analyses were performed to evaluate osteocyte density and collagen quantification using polarized light microscopy. The results showed an increase in F levels in the alveolar bone, promoted changes in the chemical components in the bone of the 50 mg F/L animals (p < 0.001), and had repercussions on the microstructure of the alveolar bone, evidenced in the 10 mg F/L and 50 mg F/L groups (p < 0.001). Furthermore, F was able to modulate the content of organic bone matrix, mainly collagen; thus, this damage possibly reduced the amount of bone tissue and consequently increased the root exposure area of the exposed groups in comparison to a control group (p < 0.001). Our findings reveal that Fcan modulate the physicochemical and microstructural dimensions and reduction of alveolar bone height, increasing the exposed root region of the offspring during the prenatal and postnatal period. These findings suggest that F can modulate alveolar bone mechanical strength and force dissipation functionality.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
-
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
-
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
