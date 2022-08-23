Abstract
Highlights
-
- Gestational fluoride exposure was associated with increased infant size at birth.
- Fluoride exposure was linked with increased odds of large for gestational age.
- Maternal thyroid hormone levels did not explain the observed associations.
Background
Observational studies have indicated that elevated maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy may impair child neurodevelopment but a potential impact on birth outcomes is understudied.
Objectives
To evaluate the impact of gestational fluoride exposure on birth outcomes (birth size and gestational age at birth) and to assess the potential mediating role of maternal thyroid hormones.
Methods
We studied 583 mother-child dyads in the NICE cohort in northern Sweden. Maternal fluoride exposure was assessed by measuring urinary concentrations at late pregnancy (median: 29th gestational week) using an ion selective electrode. Plasma levels of free and total thyroxine (fT4, tT4) and triiodothyronine (fT3, tT3), and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) were measured with electrochemiluminescence immunoassays. The infant’s weight, length, head circumference, and gestational age at birth were extracted from hospital records.
Results
Median urinary fluoride concentration was 0.71 mg/L (5th-95th percentile 0.31–1.9 mg/L; specific gravity adjusted). In multivariable-adjusted regression models, every 1 mg/L increase of maternal urinary fluoride was associated with a mean increase in birth weight by 84 g (95%CI: 30, 138), length by 0.41 cm (95%CI: 0.18, 0.65), head circumference by 0.3 cm (95%CI: 0.1, 0.4), and with increased odds of being born large for gestational age (OR = 1.39, 95%CI: 1.03, 1.89). Every 1 mg/L increase of maternal urinary fluoride was also associated with a mean increase of the plasma fT3:fT4 ratio (B = 0.007, 95%CI: 0.000, 0.014), but not with the hormones or TSH. In mediation analyses, the maternal fT3:fT4 ratio did not explain the urinary fluoride-birth size relationships.
Discussion
Gestational urinary fluoride concentrations were associated with increased size at birth and even with increased odds of being born large for gestational age. The fluoride-related associations with increased size at birth were not explained by changes in maternal thyroid hormone levels.
Appendix A. Supplementary data
The following is the Supplementary data to this article:
Keywords
-
-
Fluoride exposure and thyroid function among adults living in Canada: Effect modification by iodine status.
Highlights Higher urinary fluoride levels are not associated with higher TSH levels in the general population of adults living in Canada. Iodine status modifies the relationship between urinary fluoride and TSH levels. Adults in Canada who have moderate-to-severe iodine deficiencies and higher urinary fluoride tend to have higher TSH
-
The relationships between thyroid-stimulating hormone and/or dopamine levels in peripheral blood and IQ in children with different urinary iodine concentrations.
Highlights TSH is not related IQ in children with different urinary iodine concentrations. Dopamine in plasma is unrelated to IQ in children with adequate or excessive iodine. Dopamine has positive correlation with intelligence in iodine deficiency group. The interaction between dopamine in plasma and TSH is not related to
-
Fluoride, Thyroid Hormone Derangements and its Correlation with Tooth Eruption Pattern Among the Pediatric Population from Endemic and Non-endemic Fluorosis Areas.
AIM: To comparatively evaluate the status of fluoride in the body with thyroid activity in the pediatric population of endemic fluorosis areas. The present study also attempted to elucidate whether any correlation exists between fluoride and thyroid hormone derangement with delayed tooth eruption. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 400 pediatric
-
Studies of relationships between the polymorphism of COMT gene and plasma proteomic profiling and children’s intelligence in high fluoride areas
Part I – Effect of high F drinking water on children’s IQ Objective: To investigate the relationships among the children’s serum F, urine F, thyroid hormone levels and children’s IQ in the high fluoride areas. Methods: We collected the samples of the drinking water, urine and blood and measured the F concentrations,
-
A comparative study of fluoride ingestion levels, serum thyroid hormone & TSH level derangements, dental fluorosis status among school children from endemic and non-endemic fluorosis areas.
Abstract The study was undertaken to determine serum/urinary fluoride status and comparison of free T4, free T3 and thyroid stimulating hormone levels of 8 to 15 years old children with and without dental fluorosis living in an endemic and non-endemic fluorosis area. A sample group of 60 male and female school children,
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride's Impact on Thyroid Hormones
Up through the 1950s, doctors in Europe and South America prescribed fluoride for this purpose in patients with hyperthyroidism. (Merck Index 1968). Fluoride was selected as a thyroid suppressant based on findings dating back to the mid-19th century that fluoride is a goitrogen (a substance that can cause goiter). When used as
-
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
-
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
-
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
Related FAN Content :
-