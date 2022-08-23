Abstract

Background The topical fluoride acts on the tooth in many ways and their most important action is inhibition of demineralization and enhancement of enamel remineralization.

Aim The purpose of this clinical trial was to assess the fluoride concentration in saliva before and after 38% silver diamine fluoride (SDF) and 5% sodium fluoride (NaF) application on enamel and duration of its availability at different time intervals.

Methodology A randomized clinical trial was conducted among 40 healthy children aged between 6 and 12 years. The participants were then randomly allocated into two different groups in which the first group (group I) was given 30% SDF and the second group (group II) were topically applied with 5% NaF solution. The fluoride concentration was measured in the salivary samples, which were collected at three time intervals, that is, at baseline (S1), 2 hours (S2), and 24 hours (S3) after application. Analysis of variance (ANOVA) test was used for evaluation and independent paired t-test was conducted for comparison between groups.

Results When using an ANOVA with repeated measures with a Greenhouse–Geisser correction, the mean scores of fluoride concentration were statistically significantly different at different time intervals for both NaF (F = 20.854, p < 0.0005) and SDF (F = 22.746, p < 0.0005).