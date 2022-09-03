Endemic fluorosis (EF) is a chronic systemic disease characterized by skeletal fluorosis and dental fluorosis due to long-term excessive intake of fluoride, which affects residents living in fluoride-rich environments. A daily fluoride intake of more than 4 mg can cause chronic fluorosis. The disease is currently prevalent in more than 40 countries to varying degrees and poses a serious public health concern. Among Asian countries and areas, China and India are the two countries that are most widespread and severely struck by EF ( Fluorides and oral health, 1994 ). In China, EF is mainly distributed in 14 provinces and municipalities including Guizhou, Shanxi, Gansu, Shandong, and Jiangsu. There are 275 endemic areas of fluorosis (composed of 2026 affected villages) in Jiangsu Province, and the prevalence of skeletal fluorosis is high in 9 counties (including Feng County, Peixian County, and Tongshan County), with Xuzhou City being the most EF-hit area in Jiangsu Province ( Ren et al., 2021 ). There are three main types of EF in China: drinking water-related EF, coal-burning pollution-related EF, and tea-related EF, among which the drinking water-type is the most common. As stated in China’s Criteria for the Classification of Endemic Fluorosis-affected Areas (GB 17018–1997), the fluoride level in drinking water should not exceed 1 mg/L. According to the updated version of GB 17018–2011, the drinking water-type EF areas are defined as that with a fluoride level of > 1.2 mg/L in domestic water. In 1994, a World Health Organization expert committee recommended that the concentration of fluoride in drinking water should be 0.5–1.0 mg/L ( Fluorides and oral health, 1994 ). The use of fluorinated water as a caries-preventing agent is considered to be an excellent representative of the active interventions for modern public health. After people fully elucidated the toxicokinetics of fluoride entering the brain, more and more studies found that fluoride has neurotoxicity. With the environmental pollution becoming more and more serious, the fluoride pollution of drinking water has become more and more common all over the world. In the train of the situation, the research on the mechanism of fluoride related nervous system damage and the development of prevention and treatment strategies have also become a hot research topic in many countries (especially developing countries). Since the immense and rapid progress of the effects of fluoride on the brain and its mechanisms, it is necessary to frequently review the literature to achieve an up-to-date overview of the subject. In addition, it is also the most noteworthy point that although the role of fluoride on dental and bone health is well known, its neuro-toxicological and suspected carcinogenic effects are debated ( Grandjean, 2019 , American Cancer Society, 2022 ). Based on above, we conducted this review.

This article reviews the effects of chronic fluorosis on the brain and possible mechanisms. We used PubMed, Medline and Cochraine databases to collect data on fluorosis, brain injury, and pathogenesis. A large number of in vivo and in vitro studies and epidemiological investigations have found that chronic fluorosis can cause brain damage, resulting in abnormal brain structure and brain function.Chronic fluorosis not only causes a decline in concentration, learning, and memory, but also has mental symptoms such as anxiety, tension, and depression. Several possible mechanisms that have been proposed: the oxidative stress and inflammation theory, neural cell apoptosis theory, neurotransmitter imbalance theory, as well as the doctrine of the interaction of fluorine with other elements. However, the specific mechanism of chronic fluorosis on brain damage is still unclear. Thus, a better understanding of the mechanisms via which chronic fluorosis causes brain damage is of great significance to protect the physical and mental health of people in developing countries, especially those living in the endemic areas of fluorosis. In brief, further investigation concerning the influence of fluoride on the brain should be conducted as the neural damage induced by it may bring about a huge problem in public health, especially considering growing environmental pollution .

In 1994, Spittle et al. reported psychiatric adverse effects in patients with chronic fluorosis, which could manifest as mood disorders such as anxiety and depression, as well as cognitive impairments such as decreased memory function, reduced attention, and thinking difficulties ( Spittle, 1994 ). Since then, more attention has been paid to the role of fluoride neurotoxicity in psychiatry ( Liu et al., 2014 ). Numerous epidemiological studies have shown that residents in the fluorosis areas tend to exhibit more social anxiety, reduced life satisfaction, and higher incidence of depression than those in normal areas, and early life fluoride exposure can lead to mental retardation and autism ( Nakamoto and Rawls, 2018 ). Animal experiments in the newborn mice showed that perinatal fluoride exposure decreased their running distance, frequency, and dwell time in the open area of the Elevated Zero Maze (EZM), suggesting that perinatal fluoride exposure may increase the occurrence of anxiety symptoms in mouse offspring ( Li et al., 2019 ). In another study, after mice were given drinking water containing high concentration of fluoride after weaning, prolonged immobility was observed in the tail suspension test (TST) and forced swim test (FST), and it was assumed that fluoride exposure during development may cause anxiety- and depression-like behaviors in adult mice ( Liu et al., 2014 ). In addition to the neuropsychiatric symptoms caused by fluoride itself, patients with dental fluorosis and bone fluorosis are more likely to develop psychological disorders than normal individuals. A study reported increased risk of mild depression in college students with dental fluorosis comparing to the non-fluorosis group, and it was hypothesized that dental fluorosis might be a risk factor for the development of depression ( Pan et al., 2019 ). A recent psychological survey using the Symptom Check List-90 (SCL90) and the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (SES) in 186 college students with dental fluorosis revealed that they had higher scores on five items compared with the national normal level: interpersonal sensitivity, depression, anxiety, hostility, and paranoia. In addition, there was a negative correlation between the severity of dental fluorosis and the level of self-esteem ( Sun et al., 2017a ). This indicated that while many studies have focused on the impact of fluoride on cognition, further research is needed to determine the potential effects of long-term consumption of high-fluoride drinking water on emotional behavior. Therefore, attention should be paid to both physical health and mental health of residents in fluoridated areas.

In 1937, Shoutt et al. reported that patients with endemic fluorosis had neurological manifestations such as memory loss, headache, dizziness, tremor, paralysis, and ataxia ( Shortt et al., 1937 ). Since then, an increasing number of studies have focused on the impact of high fluoride level on cognitive function. In 2008, the International Society for Fluoride Research also set its conference theme as “Effects of Fluoride on Bone and Brain”. Ekambaram et al. found that fluoride decreased spontaneous activity and rota-rod endurance time in rats, indicating that it decreases self-coordination abilities ( Ekambaram, 2001 ). Mice given high-fluoride drinking water had a lower escape frequency in active avoidance experiments ( Chioca et al., 2008 ). In another study, the effects of fluoride on cognition were investigated using a novel object recognition test (non-spatial cognition) and the Morris water maze (MWM, for spatial learning). It was found that fluoride impaired the retention of non-associative long-term memory rather than habitual persistence. In addition, fluoride exposure resulted in impaired spatial memory in mice ( Liu et al., 2014 ). Wang et al. reported that perinatal fluoride exposure induced learning and memory impairment in offspring mice ( Wang et al., 2018 ). Several experimental studies in rodents have shown that the learning and memory abilities of the high-fluoride-exposure group are significantly lower than those of the control group ( Jiang et al., 2014a ). Fluoride can also cross the placental barrier and decrease the learning and memory abilities of rats and their offspring.

In 1995, Mullenix et al. for the first time observed that fluoride concentration in some brain structures (e.g., hippocampus) elevated with the increase of fluoride content in the drinking water of rats and concluded that fluoride could cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enter brain tissues ( PJ et al., 1995 ). Niu et al. also found a 250-fold increase in fluoride levels in the brain of mice exposed to high-concentration fluoride (10 mg/L, 25 mg/L, and 50 mg/L) for 8 months comparing to the control mice ( Niu et al., 2015a ). Afterwards, numerous studies have shown that fluoride can cross the BBB either in ionic form or by binding to albumin . In addition, fluoride can be excreted through the drainage of cerebrospinal fluid to maintain the relative balance of fluoride concentration in the brain. However, long-term intake of high-concentration fluoride can cause fluoride accumulation in the brain, resulting in structural and functional damage to brain tissue. Animal experiments revealed that the fluoride concentration increased in the hippocampus, cerebral cortex, and midbrain of rats with chronic fluorosis, which was positively correlated with the dose of fluoride intake ( CSReddy Nallagouni, 2017 ). Fluoride can penetrate the placental barrier and the BBB, and thus fluoride exposure during the fetal and neonatal periods is dangerous. Du et al. compared the fluoride levels in the brain tissues of 15 fetuses from an EF area that were aborted therapeutically at 5–8 months of gestational age with those of 16 fetuses at the same gestational age from a non-endemic area, and found that brain fluoride levels in fetuses from fluoridated areas (0.28 ± 0.140 ?g/g) were significantly higher than those from non-fluoridated areas (0.19 ± 0.06 ?g/g), confirming that fluoride can enter the fetus from maternal blood through the placental barrier during pregnancy and then accumulate in the fetal brain tissue after crossing the BBB and affect neurological development ( Du, 1992 ).

Articles from PubMed, Medline and Cochraine databases whose main subject included effects of fluoride on the brain and its mechanism to provide an overview of the subject and its current extent. The key words that were used as search terms are the following: “environmental toxins, public health, drinking water, fluorosis, brain damage”.

3. Mechanisms of chronic fluorosis-induced brain injuries

The past few decades have witnessed the research advances in the toxic effects of fluoride on the nervous system. However, the exact mechanism by which fluoride reduces learning, memory, and IQ and even causes memory loss, anxiety, and depression has not been clearly defined (Adkins and Brunst, 2021). So far, several mechanisms have been proposed: oxidative stress, apoptosis in CNS, neurotransmitters and their receptors, and interaction between fluorine and other elements (Fig. 2). Fig. 2. Possible mechanism of central nervous system injury caused by chronic fluorosis.

3.1. Fluorosis and oxidative stress The oxidative stress theory has long been one of the hot spots in research on the pathogenesis of chronic fluorosis. Oxidative stress is caused by the disrupted balance between reactive oxygen species (ROS) synthesis and antioxidant enzyme activity. The term ROS encompasses superoxide anion radical (. O 2 -), hydroxyl radical (·OH), and hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ). Antioxidant enzymes basically include superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT) and glutathione peroxidase (GPx). It has been observed from cellular experiments, in vivo animal experiments, and epidemiologic studies of chronic fluorosis that fluoride accumulation in the brain leads to increased ROS concentrations, reduced antioxidant enzyme activity, and increased lipid peroxidation. Increased oxidation of lipids and proteins was observed in the cerebral cortex, cerebellum, and medulla oblongata with access to 50 and 150?mg/L fluoride in drinking water (Dec et al., 2017). In rats exposed to fluoride, the concentrations of fluoride were increased in the serum and brain, along with decreased SOD activity and increased lipid peroxidation (LPO) (Banala and Karnati, 2015). In addition, increased ROS synthesis, disturbed integrity, and altered mitochondrial membrane potential in neuronal mitochondria were observed in rats chronically drinking fluoride-contaminated water (13?mg/kg every 24?h). Antioxidants can protect cells from fluoride-induced lipid peroxidation. Fluoride can induce oxidative stress and regulate intracellular redox homeostasis (Hassan and Yousef, 2009, Mittal and Flora, 2006). Mitochondria are the main source of ROS. Excessive ROS production damages membrane phospholipids and induces lipid peroxidation, mitochondrial membrane depolarization, and apoptosis, which in turn leads to membrane damage, causing disruptions in cellular signaling pathways and triggering membrane lipid release and oxidation. Fluoride can directly interact with antioxidant enzymes and decrease their ability to scavenge free radicals. In hippocampal neuron cultures, after 48?h of incubation with fluoride ion (at concentrations of 40 and 80?mg/L), the ROS synthesis and malondialdehyde (MDA, a lipid peroxidation product and indicator in the organism) content were increased, along with the decrease in the activity of antioxidant enzymes SOD and GPx and in glutathione concentration (Zhang et al., 2007). The activity of CAT was increased in juvenile rats exposed to fluoride in drinking water (with concentrations of 30 and 100?mg/L), suggesting that ROS might have a protective effect against the deleterious activity of oxygen radicals in the organism (Guner et al., 2016). In adult rats exposed to fluoride at a dose of 20?mg/kg every 24?h, decreased glutathione concentration, antioxidant enzymes CAT, SOD, GPX, and glutathione reductase (GR) activities, as well as increased production of free radicals OH and NO were observed in brain tissues (Dec et al., 2017). Therefore, the mechanism of brain injury caused by fluoride-induced oxidative stress can be summarized as follows: fluoride induces an increase in both ROS synthesis and lipid peroxidation as well as a decrease in antioxidant enzyme activities in neurons and glia, thus attenuating the body’s defense mechanisms (Zhang et al., 2015). In addition, oxidative stress can also activate different signaling pathways and initiate the apoptotic program. However, there are still many questions: is oxidative stress a causal factor or parallel phenomenon in the process of brain damage by fluorosis? Is it an initiating step or a triggering link? How do oxidative stress and other mechanisms interconnect and work together? Further research is warranted to answer these questions.