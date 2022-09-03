4. Discussion
Fluoride is widely present in the natural environment [33]. And long-term fluorine exposure can have certain toxic effects on the organism and cause significant hepatic pathological damage [34]. Currently, a study demonstrated that fluoride exposure could cause liver damage by the mitochondrial apoptosis pathway [9]. AST and ALT are the earliest and most sensitive indicators of the appearance of liver injury [35]. When liver tissue is necrotic or damaged, ALT and AST escape from hepatocytes and enter the bloodstream, significantly increasing serum ALT and AST activity [36]. Therefore, the increase of ALT and AST activity in serum reflects the degree of hepatocellular injury to a certain extent. In our study, we further proved that NaF treatment could induce necrosis and nuclear sequestration in hepatocytes and reduce intracellular organelles and swollen mitochondria in liver tissues of rats. Meanwhile, NaF also could elevate the levels of liver injury-related indicators (ALT and AST) and inflammatory indicators (IL-18, TNF-?) in rat serum. These results suggested that fluorine could induce liver injury in a dose-dependent manner.
Hepatic fibrosis (HF) is a repair response of the liver in response to chronic injury [37]. HF is also an intermediate stage in the progression of chronic liver disease to cirrhosis, which is a key stage in reversing the disease [38]. Late-stage HF may progress to irreversible cirrhosis [39]. And cirrhosis may further cause ascites, splenomegaly, formation of collateral circulation, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, and even death [40]. Our data further verified that fluorine exposure also could accelerate liver fibrosis in rats. Therefore, fluorine exposure can enhance liver injury and induce liver fibrosis.
Fluorosis is mainly associated with oxidative stress, hormonal regulation, and apoptosis [41]. Research showed that signaling pathways and related factors are relevant to fluorosis [42, 43]. To further explore the underlying mechanisms of fluorosis-induced liver injury, we investigated the effects of fluorine on hepatocyte ERS and apoptotic pathways. Apoptosis, a form of programmed cell death, can be induced by different toxic stimuli [44]. The literature reported that excess NaF could cause apoptosis in different cell types, including osteoblasts and human embryonic stem cells [45, 46]. And ERS is one of the key pathways of fluorine-induced apoptosis [47]. ERS acts as a cellular self-protection mechanism and normally has a role in protecting cells from damage. Adverse environments, such as oxidative stress and toxic stimuli, can accumulate unfolded and misfolded proteins in the ER, which can activate the unfolded protein response (UPR) [48]. UPR can maintain the balance of ER quantity and normal function in the body during ERS. Under stress, GRP78 can activate ERS through PERK, ATF6, and IRE1 [49]. While excessive ERS instead can activate ERS-associated apoptotic proteins such as CHOP, it can eventually trigger apoptosis [50]. In vivo study also showed that high fluorine concentrations can induce ERS and apoptosis in osteoblasts [51]. Our study further verified that fluoride exposure could upregulate ERS-and apoptosis-related proteins in liver tissues and AML12 cells. Thus, fluoride exposure could induce ERS and apoptosis in hepatic cells. Meanwhile, we discovered that ERS alleviator (4-PBA) could induce proliferation and inhibit ERS and apoptosis in fluorine-exposed AML12 cells, suggesting that fluorine exposure to hepatocyte ERS is critical.
More importantly, our data showed that fluoride exposure could prominently downregulate Sirt-1 in liver tissues and AML12 cells. Sirt-1 is a deacetylase that can regulate biological metabolism through deacetylation [52]. Besides, Sirt-1 has been reported to play key regulatory roles in physiological processes such as apoptosis, differentiation, oxidative stress, senescence, signaling, transcriptional regulation, and metabolic regulation through the regulation of histones, NF-?B, FOXO, and p53 [53, 54]. In recent years, studies confirmed that Sirt-1 is essential in liver-related diseases, such as liver transplantation [55], liver ischemia/reperfusion injury [56], liver fibrosis [57], fatty liver [58], alcoholic liver injury, and fibrosis [59]. At the same time, the role and mechanism of Sirt-1 in liver injury induced by fluoride exposure are unclear. Our results further indicated that Sirt-1 knockdown could further enhance the induction of ERS and apoptosis mediated by fluorine exposure in AML12 cells.
In our study, we first constructed fluorosis rat and cell models using NaF and clarified the influences of fluorine exposure on liver injury and fibrosis in rats. Besides, we explored the impacts of fluorine exposure on ERS- and apoptosis-related proteins in fluorosis rats and cells. Moreover, we further verified the action of Sirt-1 silencing and ERS alleviator (4-PBA) in fluorine-exposed rat liver tissues in vivo and AML12 cells in vitro. Therefore, the investigation of the protective mechanism of SIRT-1 against fluoride exposure-induced liver injury may provide a laboratory basis for the future clinical mitigation of fluorosis.
5. Conclusion
We demonstrated that fluorine exposure could induce hepatocyte injury through modulation of ERS and apoptotic pathways. Besides, Sirt-1 knockdown could further enhance the ERS and apoptotic processes in hepatocytes induced by fluoride exposure and enhance the toxic effects of NaF (Figure 6).
Data Availability
The datasets used and/or analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding authors on reasonable request.
Conflicts of Interest
The authors declare no competing interests.
Authors’ Contributions
Yanlong Yu and Ling Li contributed equally to this work.
Acknowledgments
This work was supported by the Special Funds for the Central Government to Guide Local Science and Technology Development (grant no. QKZYD(2019)4008).
References
- J. Y. Yang, M. Wang, J. Lu et al., “Fluorine in the environment in an endemic fluorosis area in Southwest, China,” Environmental research, vol. 184, article 109300, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- S. Dehnen, L. L. Schafer, T. Lectka, and A. Togni, “Fluorine: a very special element and its very special impacts on chemistry,” The Journal of Organic Chemistry, vol. 86, no. 23, pp. 16213–16219, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- J. A. Horst, J. M. Tanzer, and P. M. Milgrom, “Fluorides and other preventive strategies for tooth decay,” Dental Clinics of North America, vol. 62, no. 2, pp. 207–234, 2018. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- J. Han, L. Kiss, H. Mei et al., “Chemical aspects of human and environmental overload with fluorine,” Chemical Reviews, vol. 121, no. 8, pp. 4678–4742, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- W. Wei, S. Pang, and D. Sun, “The pathogenesis of endemic fluorosis: research progress in the last 5 years,” Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, vol. 23, no. 4, pp. 2333–2342, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- K. Dec, A. ?ukomska, D. Maciejewska et al., “The influence of fluorine on the disturbances of homeostasis in the central nervous system,” Biological Trace Element Research, vol. 177, no. 2, pp. 224–234, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- T. Nakamoto and H. R. Rawls, “Fluoride exposure in early life as the possible root cause of disease in later life,” The Journal of Clinical Pediatric Dentistry, vol. 42, no. 5, pp. 325–330, 2018. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- E. Trefts, M. Gannon, and D. H. Wasserman, “The liver,” Current Biology, vol. 27, no. 21, pp. R1147–r1151, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- H. Li, Z. Hao, L. Wang et al., “Dietary calcium alleviates fluorine-induced liver injury in rats by mitochondrial apoptosis pathway,” Biological Trace Element Research, vol. 200, no. 1, pp. 271–280, 2022. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- R. Mitta, S. Duddu, R. Y. Pulala, P. Bhupalam, V. Mandlem, and A. Konde, “Mitigative effect of <i>Momordica cymbalaria</i> fruit extract against sodium fluoride induced hepatotoxicity in Wistar male albino rats,” Journal of Basic and Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology, vol. 32, no. 2, pp. 79–87, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- C. Song, J. Zhao, B. Fu et al., “Melatonin-mediated upregulation of Sirt3 attenuates sodium fluoride-induced hepatotoxicity by activating the MT1-PI3K/AKT-PGC-1? signaling pathway,” Free Radical Biology & Medicine, vol. 112, pp. 616–630, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- Q. M. Zhai, B. Li, X. N. He et al., “Endoplasmic reticulum and its significance in periodontal disease,” The Chinese Journal of Dental Research, vol. 24, no. 2, pp. 79–84, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- Z. Qi and L. Chen, “Endoplasmic reticulum stress and autophagy,” Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, vol. 1206, pp. 167–177, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- W. J. Qian and Q. H. Cheng, “Endoplasmic reticulum stress-mediated apoptosis signal pathway is involved in sepsis-induced liver injury,” International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Pathology, vol. 10, no. 9, pp. 9990–9997, 2017. View at: Google Scholar
- L. M. Zhao and J. H. Zhang, “Histone deacetylase inhibitors in tumor immunotherapy,” Current Medicinal Chemistry, vol. 26, no. 17, pp. 2990–3008, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- C. F. Aylwin and A. Lomniczi, “Sirtuin (SIRT)-1: at the crossroads of puberty and metabolism,” Current opinion in endocrine and metabolic research, vol. 14, pp. 65–72, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- L. Liu, G. Xia, P. Li, Y. Wang, and Q. Zhao, “Sirt-1 regulates physiological process and exerts protective effects against oxidative stress,” BioMed Research International, vol. 2021, Article ID 5542545, 12 pages, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- D. R. Machin, Y. Auduong, V. R. Gogulamudi et al., “Lifelong SIRT-1 overexpression attenuates large artery stiffening with advancing age,” Aging, vol. 12, no. 12, pp. 11314–11324, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- A. Garten, T. Grohmann, K. Kluckova, G. G. Lavery, W. Kiess, and M. Penke, “Sorafenib-induced apoptosis in hepatocellular carcinoma is reversed by SIRT1,” International Journal of Molecular Sciences, vol. 20, no. 16, p. 4048, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- T. Dusabimana, S. R. Kim, H. J. Kim, S. W. Park, and H. Kim, “Nobiletin ameliorates hepatic ischemia and reperfusion injury through the activation of SIRT-1/FOXO3a-mediated autophagy and mitochondrial biogenesis,” Experimental & Molecular Medicine, vol. 51, no. 4, pp. 1–16, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- C. Zeng, X. Hu, W. He et al., “Hypothermic machine perfusion ameliorates inflammation during ischemia-reperfusion injury via sirtuin-1-mediated deacetylation of nuclear factor-?B p65 in rat livers donated after circulatory death,” Molecular Medicine Reports, vol. 16, no. 6, pp. 8649–8656, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- H. R. Jing, F. W. Luo, X. M. Liu, X. F. Tian, and Y. Zhou, “Fish oil alleviates liver injury induced by intestinal ischemia/reperfusionviaAMPK/SIRT-1/autophagy pathway,” World Journal of Gastroenterology, vol. 24, no. 7, pp. 833–843, 2018. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- J. Lee, S. W. Hong, S. E. Park et al., “Exendin-4 attenuates endoplasmic reticulum stress through a SIRT1-dependent mechanism,” Cell Stress & Chaperones, vol. 19, no. 5, pp. 649–656, 2014. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- Z. Lin, C. Teng, L. Ni et al., “Echinacoside upregulates Sirt1 to suppress endoplasmic reticulum stress and inhibit extracellular matrix degradation in vitro and ameliorates osteoarthritis in vivo,” Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, vol. 2021, Article ID 3137066, 21 pages, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- B. E. Phillips, L. Lantier, C. Engman et al., “Improvement in insulin sensitivity and prevention of high fat diet-induced liver pathology using a CXCR2 antagonist,” Cardiovascular Diabetology, vol. 21, no. 1, p. 130, 2022. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- H. Huo, H. Wu, F. Ma et al., “N-acetyl-L-cysteine ameliorates hepatocyte pyroptosis of dog type 1 diabetes mellitus via suppression of NLRP3/NF-?B pathway,” Life Sciences, vol. 306, p. 120802, 2022. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- K. Zhang, L. Lin, Y. Zhu, N. Zhang, M. Zhou, and Y. Li, “Saikosaponin d alleviates liver fibrosis by negatively regulating the ROS/NLRP3 inflammasome through activating the ER? pathway,” Frontiers in Pharmacology, vol. 13, article 894981, 2022, Published 2022 May 25. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- W. Yu and Q. Mao, “Inhibition of TRAF1 protects renal tubular epithelial cells against hypoxia/reoxygenation injury,” Journal of Mens Health, vol. 17, no. 3, pp. 167–173, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- L. Carreres, M. Mercey-Ressejac, K. Kurma et al., “Chronic intermittent hypoxia increases cell proliferation in hepatocellular carcinoma,” Cells, vol. 11, no. 13, p. 2051, 2022. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- X. F. Chen, Y. Wang, S. Ji et al., “Hepatoprotective efficacy and interventional mechanism of Qijia Rougan decoction in liver fibrosis,” Frontiers in Pharmacology, vol. 13, article 911250, 2022. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- Z. Peng, M. Li, Y. Wang et al., “Self-assembling Imageable silk hydrogels for the focal treatment of osteosarcoma,” Developmental Biology, vol. 10, article 698282, 2022. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- G. D. Smedley, K. E. Walker, and S. H. Yuan, “The role of PERK in understanding development of neurodegenerative diseases,” International Journal of Molecular Sciences, vol. 22, no. 15, p. 8146, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- N. R. Johnston and S. A. Strobel, “Principles of fluoride toxicity and the cellular response: a review,” Archives of Toxicology, vol. 94, no. 4, pp. 1051–1069, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- A. G. Zhukova, N. N. Mikhailova, T. K. Yadykina et al., “Experimental studies of intracellular liver protective mechanisms in development of chronic fluorine intoxication,” Meditsina Truda i Promyshlennaia Ekologiia, vol. 5, pp. 21–24, 2016. View at: Google Scholar
- L. Xu, Y. Yu, R. Sang, J. Li, B. Ge, and X. Zhang, “Protective effects of taraxasterol against ethanol-induced liver injury by regulating CYP2E1/Nrf2/HO-1 and NF-?B signaling pathways in mice,” Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, vol. 2018, Article ID 8284107, 11 pages, 2018. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- R. Yuan, X. Tao, S. Liang et al., “Protective effect of acidic polysaccharide from Schisandra chinensis on acute ethanol-induced liver injury through reducing CYP2E1-dependent oxidative stress,” Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, vol. 99, pp. 537–542, 2018. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- L. Caballería, P. Torán, and J. Caballería, “Markers of hepatic fibrosis,” Medicina Clínica, vol. 150, no. 8, pp. 310–316, 2018. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- R. M. Dawood, M. A. el-Meguid, G. M. Salum, and M. K. el Awady, “Key players of hepatic fibrosis,” Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research, vol. 40, no. 10, pp. 472–489, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- S. Khan and R. Saxena, “Regression of hepatic fibrosis and evolution of cirrhosis: a concise review,” Advances in Anatomic Pathology, vol. 28, no. 6, pp. 408–414, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- P. Ginès, A. Krag, J. G. Abraldes, E. Solà, N. Fabrellas, and P. S. Kamath, “Liver cirrhosis,” The Lancet, vol. 398, no. 10308, pp. 1359–1376, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- W. Li, S. Dong, Q. Chen, C. Chen, and Z. Dong, “Selenium may suppress peripheral blood mononuclear cell apoptosis by modulating HSP70 and regulate levels of SIRT1 through reproductive hormone secretion and oxidant stress in women suffering fluorosis,” European Journal of Pharmacology, vol. 878, article 173098, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- L. Qiao, X. Liu, Y. He et al., “Progress of signaling pathways, stress pathways and epigenetics in the pathogenesis of skeletal fluorosis,” International Journal of Molecular Sciences, vol. 22, no. 21, p. 11932, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- L. Ma, R. Zhang, D. Li, T. Qiao, and X. Guo, “Fluoride regulates chondrocyte proliferation and autophagy via PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway,” Chemico-Biological Interactions, vol. 349, article 109659, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- E. Obeng, “Apoptosis (programmed cell death) and its signals – a review,” Brazilian Journal of Biology, vol. 81, no. 4, pp. 1133–1143, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- X. Li, L. Meng, F. Wang, X. Hu, and Y. Yu, “Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis and autophagy via the endoplasmic reticulum stress pathway in MC3T3-E1 osteoblastic cells,” Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, vol. 454, no. 1-2, pp. 77–85, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- T. D. Nguyen Ngoc, Y. O. Son, S. S. Lim et al., “Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis in mouse embryonic stem cells through ROS- dependent and caspase- and JNK-mediated pathways,” Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, vol. 259, no. 3, pp. 329–337, 2012. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- C. Hetz, K. Zhang, and R. J. Kaufman, “Mechanisms, regulation and functions of the unfolded protein response,” Nature Reviews. Molecular Cell Biology, vol. 21, no. 8, pp. 421–438, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- J. Ren, Y. Bi, J. R. Sowers, C. Hetz, and Y. Zhang, “Endoplasmic reticulum stress and unfolded protein response in cardiovascular diseases,” Nature Reviews. Cardiology, vol. 18, no. 7, pp. 499–521, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- W. Li, T. Cao, C. Luo et al., “Crosstalk between ER stress, NLRP3 inflammasome, and inflammation,” Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology, vol. 104, no. 14, pp. 6129–6140, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- A. V. Cybulsky, “Endoplasmic reticulum stress, the unfolded protein response and autophagy in kidney diseases,” Nature Reviews. Nephrology, vol. 13, no. 11, pp. 681–696, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- L. Liu, Y. Zhang, H. Gu, K. Zhang, and L. Ma, “Fluorosis induces endoplasmic reticulum stress and apoptosis in osteoblasts In Vivo,” Biological Trace Element Research, vol. 164, no. 1, pp. 64–71, 2015. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- K. Devi, N. Singh, and A. S. Jaggi, “Dual role of sirtuin 1 in inflammatory bowel disease,” Immunopharmacology and Immunotoxicology, vol. 42, no. 5, pp. 385–391, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- S. H. Lee, J. H. Lee, H. Y. Lee, and K. J. Min, “Sirtuin signaling in cellular senescence and aging,” BMB Reports, vol. 52, no. 1, pp. 24–34, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- W. Wang, W. Sun, Y. Cheng, Z. Xu, and L. Cai, “Role of sirtuin-1 in diabetic nephropathy,” Journal of Molecular Medicine, vol. 97, no. 3, pp. 291–309, 2019. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- U. Scheuermann, E. R. Seyferth, N. Abraham et al., “Sirtuin-1 expression and activity is diminished in aged liver grafts,” Scientific Reports, vol. 10, no. 1, p. 11860, 2020. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- H. Yan, Y. Jihong, Z. Feng et al., “Sirtuin 1-mediated inhibition of p66shc expression alleviates liver ischemia/reperfusion injury,” Critical Care Medicine, vol. 42, no. 5, pp. e373–e381, 2014. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- X. Luo, Y. Bai, S. He et al., “Sirtuin 1 ameliorates defenestration in hepatic sinusoidal endothelial cells during liver fibrosis via inhibiting stress-induced premature senescence,” Cell Proliferation, vol. 54, no. 3, article e12991, 2021. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- R. B. Ding, J. Bao, and C. X. Deng, “Emerging roles of SIRT1 in fatty liver diseases,” International Journal of Biological Sciences, vol. 13, no. 7, pp. 852–867, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
- T. Ramirez, Y. M. Li, S. Yin et al., “Aging aggravates alcoholic liver injury and fibrosis in mice by downregulating sirtuin 1 expression,” Journal of Hepatology, vol. 66, no. 3, pp. 601–609, 2017. View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar
Copyright
Copyright © 2022 Yanlong Yu et al. This is an open access article distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited.