1. Fluoride is isosteric with hydroxide and can compete with phosphate and carboxylate groups, thus acting as a substrate- or transition state-like inhibitor of several enzymatic reactions (Strunecka and Strunecky 2020).

Higher organisms can avoid fluoride’s harmful effects, thanks to the exquisite selectivity of most of their anion channels and transporters, which limits fluoride resorption in the gastrointestinal tract (Johnston and Strobel 2020).

Larger anions, such as nitrate and thiocyanate, can still be transported by CLC proteins, though with different selectivity (Accardi 2015).

CLCF-eca belongs to the so-called MV subclade, i.e. CLCF proteins that contain Met and Val in the central binding site, compared to members of the NT subclade, which bear Asn and Thr. The former exhibits higher selectivity for fluoride over chloride than the latter (Brammer et al. 2014).

5. Chloride occupancy of S cen in CLC-ec1 has been observed in the crystal structure of the E148Q mutant (Lim et al. 2013).

6. The structure of the two E318 CLCF-eca mutants could not be solved by X-ray crystallography.