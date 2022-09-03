Abstract
Highlights
- Toxicity of Sri Lanka’s local water in a CKDu prevalent area is evaluated in zebrafish.
- Exposure to Sri Lanka’s local water and high hardness and F- solutions causes kidney damage.
- Exposure to Sri Lanka’s local water disturbs expression levels of kidney-related genes.
How local groundwater induces chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) in Sri Lanka is still elusive. This study aims to elucidate the impacts of Sri Lanka’s local groundwater in a CKDu prevalent area and reveal the possible pathogenic mechanism of CKDu using zebrafish models. The drinking water from the local underground well in Vavuniya was sampled and the water quality parameters including Na+, Mg2+, K+, Ca2+, Cl?, NO3?, SO42?, and F? were analyzed. Then, local groundwater exposure to zebrafish larvae and 293T cells was performed, and water with high hardness and fluoride was prepared as parallel groups. Our result showed that exposure to Sri Lanka’s local groundwater caused developmental toxicity, kidney damage, and pronephric duct obstruction as well as abnormal behavior in zebrafish. Similar results were also found after exposure to water with high hardness and fluoride in zebrafish. Further, the expression levels of marker genes related to renal development and functions (foxj1a, dync2h1, pkd2, gata3, and slc20a1) were significantly altered, which is also confirmed in the 293T cells. Taken together, those results indicated that Sri Lanka’s local groundwater in a CKDu prevalent area could cause kidney damage, implying that high water hardness and fluorine might be the inducible environmental factors for the etiological cause of CKDu.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166445X22002028?via%3Dihub
Aconitate hydratase activity and citrate content of heart and kidney in fluoride affected cows.
Heart and kidney tissues from Holstein, Hereford and cross bred beef cows suffering from chronic fluoride toxicosis were analyzed for citric acid content and aconitate hydratase (citrate (isocitrate) hydro-lyase, EC 4.2.1.3) activity and the results were compared with those obtained with tissues from healthy cattle. Citric acid concentration was decreased
Fluoride intoxication and possible changes in mitochondrial membrane microviscosity and organ histology in rats
Fluoride exposure to rats can alter system physiology and biochemistry and results in abnormal organ function. Mitochondria, the power house of the cell can be act as a marker to identify fluoride mediated oxidative damage through changes of mitochondrial micro viscosity. Male albino rats were fed with 5 ppm, 10
Recovery of the rat kidney in fluorosis
In experiments with 76 rats it was demonstrated that withdrawal of fluoride from fluoride-intoxicated rats caused an improvement in the interstitial inflammation and a marked reduction of the dilated convoluted tubules and Henle loops of the kidney.
Studies on the DNA and RNA contents of heart, liver and kidney of rats with chronic fluorosis
17 rats with chronic fluorosis induced by prolonged drinking of water containing 50 ppm fluorine and 17 rats drinking low-fluorine water served as control were used to study the DNA and RNA contents of heart, liver and kidney. The findings suggest that excessive accumulation of fluorine can suppress the synthesis
Fluoride sensitivity of cells from different organs
The fluoride sensitivity of cells released from rat livers and kidneys by collagenase perfusion was investigated by measuring effect on protein synthesis rate in vitro. Both cell types were sensitive to fluoride with clear concentration/effect relationships. Significant difference in sensitivity for fluoride between the cell types was found, with the
Related Studies :
