Abstract

Fluoride is a common environmental contaminant that has harmful effects on human health when it is present in high concentrations. Fluoride enters the bloodstream after being absorbed by the gastrointestinal system when fluoride-contaminated groundwater is consumed by people. The aim of the present study was to determine whether polyphenol-rich nano Moringa oleifera (NMO) could protect rat testicles from sodium fluoride (NaF) damage by evaluating sperm quality, sex hormones, testicular oxidative status, histopathology, and StAR gene expression. Twenty-eight adult Wistar rats were divided equally and randomly into four groups: group one received distilled water; group two received NMO at a dosage of 250 mg/kg/body weight; group three received NaF at a dosage of 10 mg/kg/body weight; and group four received NaF and NMO. The rats were orally administrated daily for a duration of eight weeks. The study’s findings demonstrated that, in comparison to rats exposed to NaF alone, co-administration of NMO and NaF enhanced sperm motility and viability, decreased sperm morphological changes, restored the balance between oxidant and antioxidant status, improved testosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone, improved testicular histology, raised the Johnson score, and upregulated the StAR gene in testicular tissue. These findings show that NMO is promise as a prophylactic medication against sodium fluoride-induced testicular damage because administration of NMO had no adverse effects and enhanced reproductive health.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1642431X22001231

Online ahead of print.