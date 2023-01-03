Abstract

Fluoride (F) is an environmental pollutant that continues to threaten human health. Long-term or excessive fluoride exposure can cause a series of acute or chronic systemic and organ-specific diseases.

The liver is considered to be one of the important target organs of fluoride poisoning, however, the specific cause of liver damage caused by fluoride is still unclear. In the present study, we identified ferroptosis as a key mechanism of fluoride-induced liver injury. Under fluorosis conditions, lipid peroxidation levels in the liver are significantly increased and iron overload is induced. Combined transcriptomic and metabolomic analysis revealed that activation of the SIRT1/FOXOs pathway is one of the main causes of fluorosis-induced liver damage. Further analysis by in vitro experiments showed that the SIRT1/FOXOs pathway can cause the activation of the Nrf2/HO-1 pathway under the condition of fluorosis, and can activate the P53-dependent ferroptosis pathway, leading to the occurrence of lipid peroxidation and iron accumulation, ultimately leading to ferroptosis. Our study provides insight into the mechanism of fluoride-induced liver injury, and our results also provide strategies for treatment to alleviate liver injury caused by fluorosis.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1532045622002617