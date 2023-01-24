Plaster board waste generated from industries, usually contains major proportion of calcium as calcium sulfate. In addition, fluoride is remarkably one among the constituents of this waste material which leaches off into the soil and aquatic environments and causes fluoride pollution. In order to simulate how the dumping of PBW causes fluoride contamination in soil and water sources, shaking and stirring based batch-mode leaching studies were conducted. These studies explored the leaching of fluoride as a function of particle size, agitation time, pH of the leaching solvent (distilled water), L/S (water: PBW) ratio, temperature and electrolytes. It was explored that 1 g of plaster board waste contains18.54 mg F per gram of PBP. High leaching of 3.72 mg F per liter was studied at pH 6.02 with Ca2+ and TDS contents of 1050 mg L-1 and1640 mg L-1 respectively. The influence of sodium electrolytes such as chloride, nitrate, hydrogen carbonate, carbonate, sulfate, borate, phosphate and acetate on the leaching of fluoride from PBW was studied. The influence of fluoride leaching by sodium phosphate recorded a high value of 12.75 mg L-1 with no detectable amount of calcium ions. The influence of eight electrolytic mixtures each containing five sodium electrolytes on fluoride leaching corroborated the highest leaching in mixtures containing phosphate followed by hydrogen carbonate/carbonate. Solutions of calcium and aluminium chloride and their mixture were used to measure the rate of leachable fluoride in solution. Furthermore, the fluoride leaching at different temperatures and acids was studied. Naturally occurring soils when blended with PBW were observed to immobilize fluoride and lessened the amount of leaching fluoride in water. Various characterization studies such as FTIR, Raman, FESEM (with EDS), XRD and XPS were carried out for PBW and its treated samples using different electrolytes. Fluoride leaching proportionate to the precipitation of carbonate and phosphate was recorded in the case of appropriate electrolyte and mixtures.

*Original full-text article online at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36493809/