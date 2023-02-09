Mediation analysis on the subsample of 358 mother-child pairs with water fluoride, thyroid (i.e., euthyroid and primary hypothyroid women), and FSIQ data, as well as complete covariates, indicated a significant direct effect of water fluoride concentration on child FSIQ (natural direct effect estimate = ?3.55; 95 % CI: ?5.95, ?1.15). In contrast, the indirect effect was close to null (natural indirect effect estimate = ?0.12; 95 % CI: ?0.41, 0.16), indicating that maternal primary hypothyroidism did not significantly mediate the relationship between maternal water fluoride concentration and child FSIQ in this subsample of mother-child pairs ( Table 3 ). Likewise, there was no evidence of mediation when the model was rerun using child VIQ and PIQ (Table S4).

Median (IQR) FSIQ score was 108 (19) for the sample of 439 children with euthyroid or primary hypothyroid mothers (females: 110 (17); males: 105 (19)). FSIQ scores were 4.45-points (95 % CI: ?9.17, 0.26) lower, on average, among children of primary hypothyroid women compared to children of euthyroid women. The interaction between maternal primary hypothyroidism and child sex in predicting child FSIQ scores met our threshold for model-selection purposes (p interaction term = 0.13). Males born to women with primary hypothyroidism (n = 13) had significantly lower FSIQ scores (B coefficient: ?8.42; 95 % CI: ?15.33 to ?1.50) compared with males born to euthyroid women (n = 201) ( Fig. 3 ). In contrast, FSIQ scores did not differ significantly among females born to primary hypothyroid women (n = 15) versus euthyroid women (n = 210; B coefficient: ?1.04; 95 % CI: ?7.47, 5.38). Results remained the same with gestational age included as a covariate. Further probing of the association between maternal primary hypothyroidism and child IQ indicated that the significant difference in FSIQ among male children born to primary hypothyroid versus euthyroid women was primarily driven by a difference in VIQ (B coefficient: ?8.76; 95 % CI: ?15.59 to ?1.93) and not PIQ (B coefficient: ?5.93; 95 % CI: ?13.64 to 1.79; Fig. 3 ). For complete results, see Table S2.

4. Discussion

In this Canadian pregnancy and birth cohort, fluoride in drinking water was associated with risk of primary hypothyroidism in pregnant women. Specifically, risk of hypothyroidism was 1.65 times higher per 0.5 mg/L increase in water fluoride concentration after accounting for potential confounding variables. To contextualize these results, the difference in water fluoride concentration between cities that are fluoridated at the recommended level of 0.7 mg/L and those without fluoridation is approximately 0.5 mg/L (Till et al., 2018). It is noteworthy that among the 1508 women for whom thyroid status was defined in the current study, 60.5 % lived in fluoridated areas, which is considerably higher than the proportion of the general Canadian population receiving fluoridated municipal drinking water (i.e., 38 %) (Public Health Agency of Canada, 2017). While fluoridated tap water is the main source of fluoride exposure among adults in fluoridated communities (United States Environmental Protection Agency, n.d.), we also estimated fluoride intake by weighting each cup of water and other water-based beverages (i.e., tea, coffee) consumed by fluoride concentration in tap water. Findings revealed the same pattern of results, where higher fluoride intake was associated with risk of primary hypothyroidism, particularly among women with normal TPOAb levels.

In contrast, maternal urinary fluoride concentration was not associated with hypothyroidism. Fluoride concentrations in municipal water supplies are relatively constant and therefore are more likely to be indicative of chronic fluoride exposure, and perhaps body burden, than urinary fluoride. It is possible that day-to-day variations in intake of high-fluoride foods, beverages, or dental products before sample collection could influence urinary-fluoride measurement and contribute to exposure misclassification that would bias estimates toward the null. Moreover, thyroid disorders tend to develop over time (Casey et al., 2017; Chatzitomaris et al., 2017). Thus, it is reasonable that our more stable measure of fluoride exposure (i.e., water fluoride concentration) would be more strongly associated with risk of primary hypothyroidism than maternal urinary fluoride. Among the women with primary hypothyroidism, 73.8 % reported having a diagnosis prior to their pregnancy and enrollment in the MIREC study. In contrast, urinary fluoride was measured throughout pregnancy, and thus, following diagnosis for most women. Therefore, our findings make sense temporally in that we would not expect an exposure variable measured in pregnancy to predict risk of a health condition diagnosed before pregnancy. Similarly, we found a stronger association between daily fluoride intake and risk of primary hypothyroidism when looking at fluoride intake in trimester one only, perhaps indicating that women’s self-reported beverage consumption in trimester one was more reflective of their pre-pregnancy beverage consumption habits. Prior research examining associations between fluoride exposure and other health outcomes have also reported stronger associations with water fluoride over urinary fluoride concentration (Green et al., 2019; Malin et al., 2018; Riddell et al., 2019).

We did not observe an association between maternal fluoride exposure and subclinical hypothyroidism. This may be because subclinical hypothyroidism is a milder form of hypothyroidism with more variable presentations that may be exacerbated by pregnancy-associated changes in thyroid hormone levels. Indeed, there is ongoing controversy as to whether subclinical hypothyroidism constitutes a clinical disorder that requires formal treatment, especially in pregnancy, given that abnormalities in thyroid hormone levels are commonly detected in routine blood work during pregnancy (Casey et al., 2017). Notably, when we restricted our analysis to include only women with a reported clinical diagnosis of hypothyroidism, the observed associations between maternal fluoride exposure and primary hypothyroidism were stronger than when we included women identified using trimester one thyroid hormone levels – perhaps reflecting imprecision in our classifications of maternal thyroid function.

Our findings are consistent with prior studies showing a relationship between fluoride exposure and thyroid function. An ecologic study conducted in England reported a significantly higher prevalence of diagnosed hypothyroidism among adults living in areas with higher fluoride levels in drinking water (Peckham et al., 2015). Considering hypothyroidism is defined by elevated TSH and low FT4 levels, our findings are also in line with epidemiologic studies reporting associations between higher drinking water-fluoride concentrations and higher TSH and lower T4 levels in children and adults (Khandare et al., 2018; Kheradpisheh et al., 2018). In contrast, our results do not align with those of a Canadian study that reported no relationship between fluoride exposure (measured in urine and tap water) and self-reported diagnosis of a thyroid disorder among non-pregnant adults (Barberio et al., 2017). Discrepancy in results could reflect differences in exclusion and inclusion criteria (i.e., the prior study included respondents between the ages of 3–79 years), differences between a pregnant and non-pregnant sample, and differences in how thyroid disorders were classified (i.e., use of different cut-offs for elevated TSH and low FT4).

Fluoride may impact thyroid function by several potential mechanisms. It may inhibit the deiodinase enzymes that are necessary for thyroid hormone production, resulting in decreased blood-T3 and T4 levels and increases in circulating TSH (Malin et al., 2018; Susheela et al., 2005). Fluoride may also induce structural and functional changes to the follicular epithelial cells of the thyroid gland (e.g., decline in the colloidal content and damage to the endoplasmic reticulum) resulting in insufficient secretion of Tg, and thus disruption to thyroid hormone synthesis more broadly (Banji et al., 2013; Basha et al., 2011). Further, fluoride may interfere with iodine to exert its negative effects on thyroid function, perhaps by inhibiting the expression and activity of sodium iodide symporters that are necessary for mediating active iodide transport into the thyroid, resulting in lower iodine availability and the indirect suppression of thyroid hormone production (Greer et al., 2002; Waugh, 2019). Importantly, however, a recent experimental study (Buckalew et al., 2020) refuted this claim by showing that fluoride does not inhibit sodium iodide symporter activity in Fischer rat thyroid follicular cells. This, together with our prior finding of women in MIREC being largely iodine sufficient (Krzeczkowski et al., 2022), and evidence that the effect of water fluoride concentration on maternal primary hypothyroidism remains significant after controlling for a biomarker of chronic iodine nutrition (i.e., Tg), suggest that iodine deficiency is not a confounder in this study. Ultimately, further research in this area is needed to understand fluoride action on thyroid function and whether iodine modifies the neurotoxicity of fluoride as reported in prior studies (Malin et al., 2018; Goodman et al., 2022).

In our study, having an underlying autoimmune condition (i.e., Hashimoto’s disease) did not increase vulnerability to fluoride-induced changes in thyroid gland functioning. Rather, our findings showed that pregnant women with normal TPOAb levels (<5.61 IU/mL) were most susceptible to fluoride-associated thyroid disruption, in that the associations between water fluoride concentration and fluoride intake and primary hypothyroidism were stronger among this group of women. It is possible that pregnant women with high TPOAb levels had a pre-existing autoimmune-related decreased capacity to produce thyroid hormones and therefore did not show as strong of a link with fluoride exposure compared to women with normal TPOAb levels. However, the estimates for women with normal TPOAb levels were less precise (i.e., wider confidence intervals) and should thus be interpreted with caution.

Our finding that women with primary hypothyroidism were more likely to have children with lower IQ scores is consistent with previous studies (Andersen et al., 2018; Haddow et al., 1999; Levie et al., 2018), though this association was only significant for FSIQ and VIQ among male children in our study. Few, if any, studies have explored effect modification by child sex when assessing the relationship between maternal hypothyroidism in pregnancy and offspring IQ. However, males born to women with hypothyroidism have been reported to be at increased risk of developing externalizing (e.g., attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder) (Peltier et al., 2021) problems when compared to females. In the context of neurotoxicants, the male brain is known to be more vulnerable to many chemical exposures, including fluoride, when compared with similarly exposed females (Green et al., 2020; Kern et al., 2017). Moreover, in recent studies, women who were pregnant with males were found to be more likely to have elevated TSH (Sitoris et al., 2022; Wang et al., 2019). Collectively, these findings suggest that sex differences in the association between maternal hypothyroidism in pregnancy and child FSIQ and VIQ are plausible.

Despite the significant direct effect between water fluoride concentration and lower child FSIQ and observed trend toward lower child FSIQ among women with primary hypothyroidism (p = .06), results from mediation analysis showed that maternal primary hypothyroidism did not significantly mediate the relationship between water fluoride concentration and child FSIQ. It is important to note that we were unable to account for all relevant covariates in the mediation model; study site was not included due to collinearity, and some of the covariates (e.g., HOME score) that are relevant for the association between hypothyroidism and child IQ are not directly relevant for the association between fluoride exposure and hypothyroidism. Moreover, considering only 25 of 107 (23.4 %) children of mothers with primary hypothyroidism had IQ data, there may have been insufficient statistical power in the mediation model to detect a significant indirect effect.

Among the sample of pregnant women included in this study, 6.1 % met criteria for primary hypothyroidism. Prevalence of primary or overt hypothyroidism has been shown to vary across other Canadian and American pregnant samples, generally falling between 0.7 and 3 % (Stagnaro-Green and Pearce, 2012; Leduc-Robert et al., 2020; Blatt et al., 2012). The relatively higher prevalence rate observed in the current study may be explained, in part, by the fact that women were categorized as primary hypothyroid if they met criteria based on their thyroid hormone levels in trimester one or if they had reported a previous diagnosis. Notably, women with prior diagnoses presented as euthyroid by blood panel in trimester one, and thus, would not normally be accounted for when determining prevalence rates based on thyroid hormone levels alone. This discrepancy may also be attributed to differences in diagnostic criteria used across studies (i.e., use of TSH on its own, with varying cut-offs) and time at thyroid hormone measurement since prevalence rates can vary across trimesters. Moreover, prevalence rates may differ depending on the demographic characteristics (e.g., race, age) of the sample (Stagnaro-Green and Pearce, 2012; Blatt et al., 2012).

4.1. Strengths and limitations Strengths of our study include the use of multiple measures of maternal fluoride exposure and thyroid hormones measured using gold-standard approaches in a large pregnancy cohort. In addition, our analyses considered an array of potential confounding variables and incorporated several factors that may influence thyroid hormone levels, including Tg, TPOAb levels, and pre-pregnancy BMI. There are some limitations associated with our study as well. Women in the MIREC cohort tend to be older, more educated, more likely to be married or common law, primarily White, and more likely to report prenatal vitamin use (Arbuckle et al., 2013) which may restrict the generalizability of our results to the broader Canadian population. Results pertaining to child IQ may also be restricted in generalizability, given the subsample of mother-child dyads with available IQ data were more likely to reside in non-fluoridated areas (54.0 % of the fluoride-IQ sample lived in a non-fluoridated area compared with 38.1 % in the fluoride-thyroid sample; Table S1). Regarding our measure of maternal race, our prior work conducted in the MIREC pregnancy cohort (Till et al., 2018), as well as in another Canadian population (Riddell et al., 2021), did not find differences in urinary-fluoride levels by race. We therefore do not have evidence of disproportionate exposure to fluoride by race, as reported in a study conducted in U.S. children (Martinez-Mier and Soto-Rojas, 2010). Still, other factors that could differ by race, such as diet (Brooks et al., 2017) and urinary pH (Ekstrand et al., 1982), could contribute to differences in fluoride excretion and therefore control for race is warranted for increasing the accuracy of the estimates. Reporting bias is also possible in that some women may not have self-reported a previous diagnosis of a thyroid disorder or taking thyroid medication. Further, as with any observational study, we cannot exclude the potential for residual confounding, whereby unmeasured or imprecisely measured confounders prevent causal inferences from begin drawn from associations. Interpretation of findings should also consider the potential for reverse causality. We considered hypothyroidism as a potential mediator of the association between fluoride exposure and child IQ; however, it is conceivable that women with hypothyroidism may drink more water or other beverages given that hypothyroidism is associated with increased thirst. In this case, hypothyroidism would be associated with higher fluoride intake among women drinking fluoridated tap water and/or tea. The plausibility of reverse causality is unlikely, however, given that we would not expect more women with hypothyroidism to drink fluoridated over non-fluoridated water. An additional limitation is that fluoride was measured in spot samples instead of 24-hour urine samples or first morning voids, preventing us from being able to control for behaviours that could contribute to fluctuations in urinary fluoride concentration given the short half-life of fluoride (approximately 5 h). We attempted to mitigate the effects of this limitation by averaging urinary fluoride across all three trimesters. Finally, the questionnaire and methods used to estimate daily fluoride intake have not yet been validated; however, fluoride intake showed the expected associations with urinary fluoride and water fluoride concentrations, suggesting content validity of our derived variable.