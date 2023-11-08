This study characterized urinary fluoride levels during the first and third trimesters of pregnancy among a cohort of predominately Hispanic pregnant women residing in urban LA. MUFsg levels observed in MADRES (trimester 1 mean = 0.81 mg/L; trimester 3 mean = 0.92 mg/L) were higher than those reported in one other US study, but comparable to those observed among pregnant women in Mexico and Canada for which higher levels have been associated with poorer neurodevelopmental outcomes [13, 33,34,35]. Specifically, Abduweli et al. (2020) found that among 138 women in Northern and Central California, mean MUFsg levels during the second trimester of pregnancy were 0.63 mg/L [21]. Conversely, studies of pregnant women from Mexico [36] and fluoridated communities in Canada [18] observed mean creatinine-adjusted maternal urinary fluoride and MUFsg levels of 0.87 mg/L and 0.88 mg/L during trimester 3 respectively. Notably, in these studies, higher maternal urinary fluoride levels during pregnancy were associated with higher symptoms of ADHD and/or lower child IQ [33,34,35]. Interestingly, Hispanic women in MADRES tended to have comparable third trimester MUFsg levels (median = 0.76 mg/L) to women in Mexico, while White non-Hispanic women in MADRES had higher levels (median = 1.32 mg/L). MUFsg may have been lower among pregnant women in the Abduweli et al. (2020) study in Northern/Central California because these women were from regions with low water fluoride levels (i.e., < 0.3 mg/L) as well as levels at or above the recommended concentration of 0.7 mg/L [5]. We also observed increases in MUFsg between trimesters one and three. These findings are consistent with studies conducted in Mexico, Canada, and Poland [18, 20, 37]. It has been suggested that increases in urine fluoride across pregnancy might be attributed to higher fluoride uptake by fetal bone during the first trimester of pregnancy than during the third trimester [18]. Lastly, MUFsg and MUF levels in MADRES were highly correlated, which is also consistent with the moderate to high correlations between MUF and MUFsg observed by Abduweli et al. (2020) [21] and Till et al. (2018) [18].

When examining associations of MUFsg with sociodemographic variables, we observed higher MUFsg levels among pregnant women who were older. These findings are consistent with Till et al. (2018) who observed weak positive correlations between urine fluoride and age among pregnant women in the Canadian-based MIREC cohort [18]. Higher urinary fluoride levels among pregnant women who were older may be due to the accumulation of fluoride in bone over time which is then excreted from the body upon urination [38]. Also consistent with Till et al. (2018), we observed higher MUFsg levels among women with higher levels of educational attainment but did not observe associations of MUFsg with pre-pregnancy BMI or smoking history. However, unlike Till et al. (2018) we found higher MUFsg levels among women who were pregnant with their first child compared to their second child. These findings suggest that there may be greater mobilization of fluoride from bone during the first pregnancy compared to subsequent pregnancies.

White non-Hispanic participants in MADRES tended to have higher MUFsg levels than Black non-Hispanic participants or Hispanic participants; however, the sample size among White non-Hispanic participants was relatively small. Interestingly, other studies have shown that tap water consumption tends to be lower, and bottled water (which tends to be lower in fluoride) consumption higher, among Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adults, including pregnant women, in the US in comparison to non-Hispanic White adults [39,40,41]. Furthermore, tap water mistrust in Los Angeles tends to be among the highest in the country when compared to other cities, particularly among Hispanic individuals [42]. A tendency for Hispanic adults to mistrust and consume less tap water may stem partly from negative perceptions about the safety of tap water, due to tap water quality issues in their country of origin [43]. However, there are also current racial/ethnic disparities in exposure to environmental toxicants in tap water that may contribute to increased caution around tap water consumption among minoritized populations [44, 45]. Moreover, Black Americans have been shown to report higher levels of mistrust regarding healthcare and public health interventions in general [46,47,48]. Therefore, it is possible that lower tap water consumption may have contributed to lower urine fluoride levels among non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic women in MADRES. Future research is needed to examine whether potential fluoride exposure disparities observed in MADRES are generalizable to the overall Los Angeles area and greater US population, as well as to assess beverage consumption patterns, and perspectives on fluoridation according to race/ethnicity among pregnant women living in the US.

Women in MADRES with higher levels of MUFsg during trimester three also tended to have higher levels of blood lead, as well as higher levels of various urinary metals, including antimony, barium, cadmium, copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, and tin. Interestingly, research shows that fluoridation chemicals such as sodium fluoride and hydrofluorosilicic acid can be contaminated with metals, including lead, arsenic, barium and aluminum at varying concentrations [22]. Furthermore, children residing in fluoridated communities within the US have been shown to have higher blood lead levels than children residing in communities not treated with fluoridation chemicals [49]. The corrosion of lead-bearing plumbing by fluoridation chemicals administered along with disinfecting agents such as chloramine is one possible pathway by which fluoride and lead co-exposure may occur [50]. However, animal research has also shown that fluoride increases absorption of lead in blood and calcified tissues, potentially by impacting intestinal absorption and/or renal excretion of lead [51]. Therefore, higher blood lead in relation to fluoride exposure among pregnant women in the US may result from co-occurring fluoride and lead exposure in drinking water or increased bodily uptake of lead from other sources by fluoride.

In terms of other metals, fluoride and cadmium can naturally co-occur in drinking water due to industrial processes, thus increasing the likelihood of simultaneous exposure [52]. Interestingly, animal studies point to potential interactions between fluoride and cadmium in affecting renal and hepatic function [23]; however, effects on other health outcomes have yet to be examined. Prior research has also shown that blood copper levels tend to be lower among both adults [53] and children [54] with chronic fluorosis. Therefore, higher urinary copper and urinary fluoride levels among pregnant women in MADRES may reflect increased excretion of copper in relation to higher fluoride exposure. Interestingly, women with higher urinary fluoride during trimester one also tended to have lower blood mercury. Future research is needed to explore potential mechanisms underlying this novel finding.

This study has several strengths, including its large sample size, individual measures of exposure assessment, prospective design, measurement of urinary fluoride at two time points, and breadth of sociodemographic variables and metals measured. However, it also has some limitations. First, although women were asked to fast prior to urine and blood collection, not all were able to comply, and of those who did comply, the duration of fasting was not standardized which may have introduced random error. Still, associations between MUFsg and metals in trimester three did not change appreciably when examined only among women who fasted for at least 8 hours. Second, urine collection time was not standardized and only a single urine sample was obtained per participant. Therefore, urinary fluoride measures in this study tended not to assess cumulative fluoride exposure and they may have been influenced by daily behaviors. Third, data on water consumption habits (i.e., consumption of tap versus bottled water) were not available for most participants in this study at the time of writing and therefore were not included. We also do not have measures of total fluoride intake and exposure. Therefore, future research is needed to examine relative contributions of different sources of fluoride exposure to urinary fluoride levels.